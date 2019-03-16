More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

United confident of beating Barca, winning Champions League

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 11:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Many would say Manchester United drew the short straw when they were handed Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw on Friday.

[ MORE: What draw means for PL ]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils aren’t thinking like that. At all.

Speaking ahead of United’s FA Cup quarterfinal clash at Wolves on Saturday, United’s caretaker manager revealed that his side have no fear and believe they can beat Lionel Messi and Co. to set up a potential UCL semifinal with bitter rivals Liverpool.

“We’ve shown against PSG that on any given day we can beat a top team,” Solskaer said. “Then again there’s so many variables and these games will be decided by margins. And of course with [our] VAR [decision], even though for me it’s a penalty, you can still be unlucky and not get it in the last minute. Then we’d be out and no one would really remember the PSG performance. So yes, we can go all the way but you’ve got to be lucky and good along the way. The confidence in the players, it’s sky high. And the mood is good, the training attitude is good, so hopefully we can keep that run going.”

With the confidence sky high and United fresh from securing massive away wins at Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG in various competitions, Solskjaer and his players may not see going to the Nou Camp for the second leg as a problem.

When the draw was made, United were scheduled to play the second leg at home but that has been switched due to themselves and Man City not being able to play UCL home games on back to back days in Manchester.

UEFA had already stated that crosstown rivals Man City would not have their fixture changed as they finished one place above United in the Premier League last season, so United will now host Barca in the first leg and then head to the Nou Camp for the second.

Solskjaer is just fine with that, as the Nou Camp was the scene of his dramatic 90th minute winner for United in the 1999 UCL final against Bayern Munich.

“I’ve had so many texts from friends saying this year is going to be the year that we’ll get through because of my [shirt] number, 20, and it being 20 years ago,” Solskjaer said. “We’re off to the Nou Camp again – it was the biggest night I’ve had in football. Of course, for all of us in that team, it was an unbelievable night. It’s a great stadium.”

If United can somehow stay within one goal of Barcelona after the first leg, it will be a job well done. Messi and Suarez can rip any team apart, but there is a feeling that United could get at Barcelona’s midfield and defense.

Solskjaer has already shown he is adept at setting United up to counter ruthlessly away from home, and with Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and others in full flow, nobody, even Barca, will really want to play them right now.

Watch Live: Burnley v. Leicester; three PL games at 11am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 10:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the FA Cup quarterfinals taking center stage this weekend, there are three Premier League games at 11 a.m. ET this Saturday.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ] 

Leicester head to Burnley, Bournemouth host Newcastle and West Ham welcome Huddersfield to London.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for the three games at 11 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

11 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Huddersfield  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Watford beat Palace, reach FA Cup semis (video)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 10:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Watford beat Premier League rivals Crystal Palace 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday, as they booked their spot in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium.

Andre Gray was the hero, as the substitute came on and sealed the win with 10 minutes to go.

Etienne Capoue put Watford 1-0 up in the first half, but Crystal Palace fought back well and Michy Batshuayi scored a fine equalizer as it looked like the game would go to extra time.

However, Watford are heading to Wembley for their second FA Cup semifinal in the last four seasons.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Palace started brightly and whipped plenty of crosses into the box towards Batshuayi, but Watford had the first big chance of the game.

Gerard Deulofeu wriggled free but Vicente Guaita saved well at his near post to deny Watford’s Spanish forward.

After plenty of pressure on the Palace goal, Capoue deservedly put them ahead from a corner which Guaita flapped at. The ball fell to the Frenchman 10 yards out and Capoue sidefooted home calmly to put Watford 1-0 up.

Guaita redeemed himself moments later as Deulofeu smashed an effort towards the top corner which Palace’s goalkeeper pushed away. Deulofeu then had a free kick saved well by Guaita as Watford were by far the more dangerous side in the first half.

Palace improved in the second half, as Batshuayi fired an effort just wide and Andros Townsend began to get on the ball more and more.

Adrian Marriapa then handed Palace a glorious chance to equalize, as Batshuayi robbed the ball off of the Watford defender and finished superbly to make it 1-1.

Watford retook the lead thanks to super sub Gray, as he scored just 121 second after coming on the pitch.

Pereyra’s magnificent ball into the box saw Gray swipe it home first time, as Watford were just 10 minutes from the semifinal at Wembley.

Aaron Wan Bissaka then denied Deulofeu a tap in after Deeney’s shot was parried and Luka Milivojevic cleared Craig Cathcart‘s header as the hosts cranked through the gears late on.

At the other end Wan Bissaka dragged his shot just wide as Palace’s chance to take the game to extra time came and went.

Monaco slows down Lille’s Champions League bid with 1-0 win

AP
Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 9:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Monaco boosted its chances of staying up and slowed down Lille’s bid for an automatic Champions League place with a 1-0 away win on Friday.

Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius pounced in the last minute to move Monaco up to 16th place in the French league and keep Lille under pressure in the fight for second.

[ MORE: Ligue 1 score, schedule

Third-place Lyon can close the gap to four points with a home win against seventh-place Montpellier on Sunday, after which both sides have nine games left.

In Friday’s other game, eighth-place Nice conceded a last-gasp equalizer in a 1-1 home draw with 14th-place Toulouse.

As so often this season, Nice played without a recognized center forward and midfielder Wylan Cyprien opened the scoring midway through the first half with a free kick from 30 meters (33 yards) out. Striker Firmin Mubele equalized in the 89th minute for Toulouse, which moved further away from the danger zone.

Meanwhile, runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain remains 17 points clear of Lille despite playing two games less, and is even closer to another title after Lille’s stumble.

PSG hosts bitter rival Marseille on Sunday, with only the title and the French Cup to focus on following its surprise elimination from the Champions League.

Marseille has found form since the arrival of striker Mario Balotelli from Nice. He has netted five times in seven games to help the club into fourth place.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Live, FA Cup quarterfinal: Watford v. Crystal Palace

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 8:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Watford host Crystal Palace on Saturday (match begins at 8:15 a.m. ET) to kick off the FA Cup quarterfinal action.

[ LIVE: FA Cup scores here

The rivalry between these two teams has bubbled up over the past few years and even though the main protagonist, Wilfried Zaha, isn’t fit and playing there will still be a spicy atmosphere at Vicarage Road.

Watford have beat Palace 2-1 in both of their Premier League encounters this season, but Palace’s strong away form will make this a tense quarterfinal.

In team news Watford have named their strongest possible lineup, with veteran goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes coming in to start in goal.

Palace are without Zaha, who is nursing a hamstring injury, and both Scott Dann and Patrick Van Aanholt are also out.

LINEUPS