Watch Live: Burnley v. Leicester; three PL games at 11am ET

As we reach week three of the MLS season, exactly half of the league’s teams are still looking for their first win of the year, including FC Cincinnati, which hosts its first-ever MLS match. Below, we’ll preview the top three upcoming matchups on tap this weekend in MLS:
FC Cincinnati v. Portland Timbers — Sunday, 5 p.m. ET
Major League Soccer fully arrives in Cincinnati this weekend, as FC Cincinnati hosts its first ever MLS game. Like its previous two games, this one will be no easy task for the expansion side, as it hosts MLS Cup finalists, the Portland Timbers. It’s a reunion for Fanendo Adi, who left the Timbers last summer to join FC Cincinnati in a trade between the two clubs, but it’s also a big test for the Timbers. Amazingly, the Timbers are winless in 22 consecutive matches when Diego Chara is out. The Colombian was sent off in last week’s rout at Los Angeles FC, putting his team behind the eight ball early in the season.
Chicago Fire v. Seattle Sounders — Saturday, 1 p.m. ET
Suddenly, with the acquisition this week of Nicolas Gaitan, on paper at least, the Chicago Fire look like they can be a playoff squad. Veljko Paunovic’s side features Bastian Schweinsteiger dropping deep as a centerback, Dax McCarty patrolling midfield, and then Gaitan, Alexander Katai and Nemanja Nikolic and this team has the spine and talent to make a deep playoff run. They’ll get a chance to test themselves against a team always in the playoff picture, and one that’s benefitted by the return of Jordan Morris. After routing FC Cincinnati and soundly beating the Colorado Rapids how will the Sounders respond to its first road match of the season?
D.C. United v. Real Salt Lake — Saturday, 8 p.m. ET
This game may have gone under the radar in the past, but both of these teams have four points from two games and are off to a hot start in the 2019 MLS season. It’s a return to D.C. for Mike Petke, who helped D.C. United win MLS Cup in 2004, while it’s also a chance to see Wayne Rooney against one of the best pair in MLS history, Kyle Beckerman in midfield and Nick Rimando in goal. Real Salt Lake’s young, Homegrown-filled squad could surprise D.C. in Audi Field, unless Rooney and Luciano Acosta have something to say about that.
Full MLS Schedule (All Times Eastern)
Saturday
Chicago Fire v. Seattle Sounders – 1 p.m.
Columbus Crew v. FC Dallas – 2 p.m.
Houston Dynamo v. Vancouver Whitecaps – 3 p.m.
New York Red Bulls v. San Jose Earthquakes – 3:30 p.m.
Orlando City v. Montreal Impact – 4 p.m.
D.C. United v. Real Salt Lake – 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy v. Minnesota United – 10:30 p.m.
Sunday
New York City FC v. Los Angeles FC – 3 p.m.
FC Cincinnati v. Portland Timbers – 5 p.m.
Atlanta United v. Philadelphia Union – 7 p.m.
Toronto FC v. New England Revolution – 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Rapids v. Sporting KC – 9 p.m.