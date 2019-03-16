WATCH: Praise for West Ham’s hero, Chicharito

More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Second-tier Swansea rip Man City apart in FA Cup (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Swanselona have returned.

Second-tier Swansea City launched into a 2-0 lead against Premier League leaders Manchester City in their FA Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, and the second was an absolute beauty at the Liberty Stadium.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here

Graham Potter’s Swansea are sitting in midtable in the second-tier and after severe financial cutbacks following their relegation from the Premier League last season, and nobody gave them a chance against all-conquering Man City on Saturday.

Think again.

Pep Guardiola looked stunned on the sidelines as Swansea went 1-0 up after Fabian Delph gave away a penalty kick, and Bersant Celina (a former Man City player) then scored a stunner after a wonderful flowing move from back to front.

Swansea basically beat Man City at their own game, as they surged forward and linked several passes together before Celine curled home a beauty to make it 2-0.

Take a look at that fantastic second goal from Swansea below, as Potter’s men conjured up a moment of magic (Harry Potter fans out there, I hope you enjoyed that…).

Live, FA Cup: Man City, Man United in quarterfinal action

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
Manchester City and Manchester United are both in FA Cup quarterfinal action on Saturday, as the Manchester clubs have two very different tests.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

Pep Guardiola and City are expected to breeze past second-tier Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium (kick off, 1:20 p.m. ET) as their quest for the quadruple continues.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United have a much tougher task as they head to Molinuex to play high-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers (kick off, 3:55 p.m. ET) for a spot in the semifinals.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered for analysis and reaction on both games right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Newcastle grab last-gasp draw at Bournemouth (video)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 1:16 PM EDT
  • Ritchie scores stoppage time equalizer
  • King’s double gave Bournemouth the lead
  • 1 defeat in 6 for Newcastle

Bournemouth were haunted by a former star, as Matt Ritchie scored a late, late leveller for Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The former Bournemouth winger made it 2-2 in second half stoppage time with a fine volley, in a game played in swirling winds on the South Coast. Salomon Rondon had given Newcastle the lead right on half time, but two Josh King goals looked to have sealed all three points for Bournemouth.

Ritchie’s goal grabbed a point for the Magpies, who now move seven points clear of the relegation zone and are just three points behind Bournemouth who have 38 on the board.

Newcastle had plenty of the ball early on and DeAndre Yedlin was brought down in the box by Charlie Daniels but no penalty kick was given.

Ayoze Perez then sent a shot in on goal which Artur Boruc saved smartly, as the Magpies took the game to the Cherries.

Jefferson Lerma was then lucky to not be sent off as he caught Perez with a late challenge, but that Colombian midfielder was only shown a yellow card.

The wind on the South Coast of England impacted both teams in the first half, but right on half time Rondon gave Newcastle the lead. His stunning free kick, won by Miguel Almiron who almost ran the length of the pitch after a Bournemouth corner, flew in at the near post to put Newcastle 1-0 up.

Bournemouth equalized right at the start of the second half, as they were awarded a penalty kick. Federico Fernandez had his arm around Nathan Ake‘s neck and Mike Dean pointed to the penalty spot. King finished calmly to make it 1-1. Game on.

Moments later Bournemouth should been ahead. Chris Mepham‘s header across goal from a corner went towards Ake and instead of nodding home he got out of the way of the ball as he thought it was going on.

Rondon fired across goal and Matt Ritchie was inches away from knocking home to put Newcastle back ahead in an end-to-end encounter. Lerma then headed over from close range as Bournemouth missed a big chance.

Callum Wilson then thought he had given Bournemouth the lead, but Paul Dummett acrobatically cleared off the line as Newcastle survived a huge scare. Soon after they weren’t so lucky as Dominic Solanke took his time in the box and set up King to sweep home and put Bournemouth 2-1 up late on.

However, the drama wasn’t over. Ritchie popped up in stoppage time to smash home a beautiful volley to make it 2-2 and then celebrated wildly with the travelling Newcastle fans to make the point gained feel like a win.

Chicharito leads West Ham’s incredible comeback (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 1:06 PM EDT
  • Javier Hernandez scores twice late on
  • Huddersfield led West Ham 3-1 after 75 minutes
  • Hammers two points off seventh place

West Ham United fought back from 3-1 down to beat Huddersfield Towmn 4-3 at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Substitute Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was the hero as he scored twice late on to grab a huge win for the Hammers. Huddersfield’s Karlan Grant scored a double and Juninho Bacuna also scored after Mark Noble had given West Ham the lead.

Angelo Ogbonna started West Ham’s comeback, and Hernandez then delivered the Hammer blows as Huddersfield missed some big chances of their own late on. With the win West Ham are in ninth on 41 points, while Huddersfield remain bottom of the table.

Huddersfield started brightly but the first big chance of the game went West Ham’s way. A corner from the right was kept alive by Delan Rice and his deflected cross found Michail Antonio who hit the crossbar with a header.

The Hammers took the lead after teenager Aaron Rowe, making his full Huddersfield debut, clumsily took down Manuel Lanzini in the box to give away a penalty kick.

Noble dinked the spot kick down the middle to put West Ham 1-0 up. But soon after Huddersfield were level, as Bacuna sent home a wonderful header from a corner to net his first goal for the Terriers. Game on.

Huddersfield deservedly took the lead before the break as Alex Prtichard started a clever routine from a free kick which set up Chris Lowe to cross and ended in Grant slotting home his second goal for Huddersfield since his January move from Charlton.

At the start of the second half Lukasz Fabianski made a wonderful stop as Bacuna smashed a shot from distance towards the top corner, as West Ham had brought on Hernandez to try and turn the game in their favor.

West Ham dominated play in the final stages as Huddersfield sat back deeper and deeper. After good work from Anderson, Arnautovic scuffed a shot on goal which Jonas Lossl saved.

Grant then scored a magnificent individual goal, as the Huddersfield striker turned, weaved past two challenges and curled a beauty into the top corner to make it 3-1.

West Ham kept battling away, and Ogbonna nodded home from a corner to set up a grandstand finish with 15 minutes to go.

Hernandez then made it 3-3 as he nodded home at the back post, with the Mexican striker left unmarked to finish Lanzini’s cross after a corner was only half-cleared. Huddersfield almost won it late on, as Jason Puncheon and Terrence Kongolo went close with Philip Billing also involved but then came the moment they were dreading.

Hernandez was the hero in stoppage time as he flicked home another header to make it 4-3 and spark wild scenes in the London Stadium.