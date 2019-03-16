WATCH: Praise for West Ham’s hero, Chicharito

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez came on at half time with West Ham trailing Huddersfield 2-1 on Saturday.

The Hammers would fall 3-1 behind, but then Hernandez did what he does best.

Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer scored two headers late on to seal an amazing comeback 4-3 win, as West Ham’s hopes of qualifying Europe received a huge boost.

Hernandez now has 52 goals in the Premier League, and all 52 have come from inside the box…

Speaking after the game, West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini was far from happy with the performance from his players, but he was very happy with Hernandez.

“Javier played well in the past games but he was maybe under pressure to score. Now he has come off the bench and done well and scored two goals,” Pellegrini said. “Lucas Perez was also dangerous. I think the three substitutes did well and that’s why we have a big squad… For our team it is really important to have a big squad. As a substitute you can turn the game as Samir Nasri, Javier Hernandez and Lucas Perez did today.”

After losing his starting spot to Marko Arnautovic for this game, Hernandez responded in the best way possible.

After losing his starting spot to Marko Arnautovic for this game, Hernandez responded in the best way possible.

He has scored seven goals in 22 Premier League appearances this season which is a decent return considering he has come off the bench in plenty of games, and he has three goals in his last four PL appearances and is finishing the season strongly.

The Mexican star may well look to head elsewhere in the summer, but days like this will see clubs lining up to sign him.

