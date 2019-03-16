Watford beat Palace, reach FA Cup semis (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Watford beat Premier League rivals Crystal Palace 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday, as they booked their spot in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium.

Andre Gray was the hero, as the substitute came on and sealed the win with 10 minutes to go.

Etienne Capoue put Watford 1-0 up in the first half, but Crystal Palace fought back well and Michy Batshuayi scored a fine equalizer as it looked like the game would go to extra time.

However, Watford are heading to Wembley for their second FA Cup semifinal in the last four seasons.

Palace started brightly and whipped plenty of crosses into the box towards Batshuayi, but Watford had the first big chance of the game.

Gerard Deulofeu wriggled free but Vicente Guaita saved well at his near post to deny Watford’s Spanish forward.

After plenty of pressure on the Palace goal, Capoue deservedly put them ahead from a corner which Guaita flapped at. The ball fell to the Frenchman 10 yards out and Capoue sidefooted home calmly to put Watford 1-0 up.

⚽️ | Etienne Capoue pokes home from close range to give @WatfordFC the lead. pic.twitter.com/9ep9IFWnBV — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 16, 2019

Guaita redeemed himself moments later as Deulofeu smashed an effort towards the top corner which Palace’s goalkeeper pushed away. Deulofeu then had a free kick saved well by Guaita as Watford were by far the more dangerous side in the first half.

Palace improved in the second half, as Batshuayi fired an effort just wide and Andros Townsend began to get on the ball more and more.

Adrian Marriapa then handed Palace a glorious chance to equalize, as Batshuayi robbed the ball off of the Watford defender and finished superbly to make it 1-1.

🦇 | @mbatshuayi with an impressive solo goal to level for @CPFC! pic.twitter.com/xILoKNcP1g — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 16, 2019

Watford retook the lead thanks to super sub Gray, as he scored just 121 second after coming on the pitch.

Pereyra’s magnificent ball into the box saw Gray swipe it home first time, as Watford were just 10 minutes from the semifinal at Wembley.

🔥 | Immediate impact from @AndreGray7 to give @WatfordFC the lead 3⃣ minutes after coming on! pic.twitter.com/fkAIeBLVid — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 16, 2019

Aaron Wan Bissaka then denied Deulofeu a tap in after Deeney’s shot was parried and Luka Milivojevic cleared Craig Cathcart‘s header as the hosts cranked through the gears late on.

At the other end Wan Bissaka dragged his shot just wide as Palace’s chance to take the game to extra time came and went.

