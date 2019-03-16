Wayne Rooney hat-trick leads DC United past Real Salt Lake

Wayne Rooney bagged the first hat-trick of his Major League Soccer career as D.C. United trounced 10-man Real Salt Lake 5-0 at Audi Field.
Rooney scored a pair in the first half and then sealed the deal in the 65th minute as he led the way to keep D.C. United unbeaten through the first three games of the season. The England international picked up his first goals of the 2019 season in emphatic fashion, exploding out of the gates in the 34th minute to break the deadlock with a fabulous dinked finish after a bad RSL turnover in the defensive third.
Rooney then doubled his tally and the lead from the spot after Damir Kreilach conceded the penalty with a foul on Lucas Rodriguez confirmed via VAR.
RSL fell down a man when Jefferson Savarino was shown a straight red card deep into first-half stoppage time for a dangerous boot that caught Luciano Acosta square in the face. They lost another when Marcelo Silva was shown a second yellow in the 67th minute.
Finally, amid thoughts of taking the 33-year-old off to manage his minutes, the hat-trick arrived as Rooney received an unselfish feed from Junior Moreno in a two-on-one situation and couldn’t miss, with a big smile on his face as he celebrated with hugs from teammates.
D.C. United has begun the season with two wins and a draw in its first three matches, tied atop the Eastern Conference alongside Columbus Crew with seven points. The defense has been the real star of the show so far, still yet to concede a goal through the 270 league minutes.
The New York Red Bulls have finally picked up win number one of the MLS season as they dominated San Jose in a 4-1 victory.
Still in only their second league match of the season due to CONCACAF Champions League play, the Red Bulls went into the break trailing 1-0 thanks to a very early score by Christian Espinoza, but they rallied with a monster second half to earn all three points.
Alex Muyl started the second half party just six minutes after the break after Bradley Wright-Phillips took a shot from distance that Daniel Vega saved, but the rebound fell to Daniel Royer at the byline who crossed to Muyl for the tap-in. He grabbed a brace to put the Red Bulls in front with 20 minutes to go, another tap-in after Royer did hard work down the right and his deflected cross fell to the far post where Muyl was waiting.
Wright-Phillips put the game to bed in the 85th minute as a brilliant touch at the near post poked in Sean Davis’s cross, and Royer grabbed a deserved goal four minutes later as he crashed home Michael Murillo’s cross at the far post. The win pulled RBNY up to four points on the very young season, with Columbus leading the Eastern Conference on seven.
Also of note, 18-year-old Danish youth international Mathias Jorgensen made his MLS debut in the 86th minute, coming in after BWP picked up his tally. Jorgensen was acquired this winter from Danish top-flight club OB.
Jordan Morris missed all of last season due to a torn ACL, and his international career seemed similarly dented by the injury. Today made it clear that he’s back with a vengeance.
The 24-year-old was a force as he scored a goal and assisted another in a 4-2 road victory over Chicago.
It was his pinpoint cross to Victor Rodriguez that opened the scoring, and Nicolas Lodeiro delivered a perfect ball to meet Morris’s run through the channel as Seattle doubled its lead inside the opening 20 minutes. Morris’s goal will give USMNT added hope, as he perfectly timed his run and completed the finish despite heavy contact from the defender making things very awkward.
While Morris faded after the opening 20 minutes and was eventually withdrawn with four minutes remaining, but his outburst to start the game is promising given the USMNT will convene next week for the international break. Morris now has three goals and an assist to start the Major League Soccer season, a fabulous start on his way back from injury. His quick start to the campaign also gives Seattle its best start to a year with three games in a row off the jump, tying 2009 for a club record.
USMNT fans will want to see more from the 24-year-old, but a healthy and in-form Jordan Morris is a massive asset to the national team that is still looking for consistent performances up front.
The latest edition of Kyle Martino’s “That’s A Dive” podcast has arrived.
[ MORE: Download “That’s A Dive” Apple Podcast ]
Kyle Martino dives in on the Premier League’s dominance of the Champions League seeing four English teams qualify out of the eight quarter-finalists. Plus, why are Spurs “two-faced” and a chat on the new Real Madrid manager.
Click play to listen to the pod below.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed a stunning start to his Manchester United tenure. Now, he might just be facing his first period of adversity.
A quickfire double for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final 20 minutes doomed the Red Devils to a 2-1 defeat at Monlieux as Raul Jiminez and Diogo Jota each found the back of the net.
Manchester United held 61% of the possession throughout the match, but they struggled mightily up front, creating just two shots on target out of their 11 total efforts. Wolves, meanwhile, generated 17 total shots with seven on target despite the significant possessional disadvantage.
Wolves opened the scoring with a fabulous turn-and-fire from Jiminez who picked up the ball atop the penalty spot after United failed to clear and found a way past David De Gea.
Manchester United could not find a response, and instead Wolves put the game to bed with 14 minutes to go as Jota caught the Red Devils way too far out in front. Jota on the fast break shook Luke Shaw aside and found himself free on goal, finishing expertly with the left foot to double the lead.
While Manchester United got a consolation from Marcus Rashford deep into stoppage time, it was too little too late for the Red Devils. It’s the first losing streak of Solskjaer’s career as Manchester United boss, having lost last time out against Arsenal in Premier League play.
They next take on Watford in Premier League play after the international break, followed by another meeting with Wolves, this time in league play.