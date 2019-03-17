Everton upends Chelsea at Goodison Park

- Richarlison scores 12th goal of season
- Sides combine for 30 shots
- Sigurdsson converts rebound after missing penalty
Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson scored second half goals as Everton handed Chelsea a 2-0 setback at Goodison Park on Sunday.
The loss keeps Chelsea in sixth place, three points behind Arsenal and one shy of Manchester United.
Everton is 11th with 40 points.
Gonzalo Higuain was saved by Jordan Pickford moments after Eden Hazard hit an early effort off the far goal post.
Mostly, however, the first half was a series of Chelsea chances without finish, Pedro a particularly busy and influential member of the visitors.
The Spaniard had the ball in the back of the net off a free kick sent over the top of the Everton back line, but the linesman’s flag was raised for offside.
The second half began with a bang, the noise made when Andre Gomes saw his shot move off the cross bar.
Richarlison then burst toward a loose ball and headed into the Chelsea goal after Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s header off a corner was parried by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Pickford then kept the lead in tact with a terrific low save on a Higuain drive through traffic.
Richarlison then won a penalty when he chipped a ball past Marcos Alonso and the Spaniard stepped on his foot. Sigurdsson saw his penalty saved by Arrizabalaga, but rolled in the rebound.
