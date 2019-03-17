FA Cup: Brighton comes back to beat Millwall in kicks (video)

Jurgen Locadia and Solly Match scored for Brighton and Hove Albion, who came back from a two-goal deficit to force penalty kicks and advance past Millwall in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday at The Den.
Aiden O’Brien and Alex Pierce scored second half goals for Millwall.
Brighton joins Manchester City, Watford, and Wolves in the semis at Wembley.
Glenn Murray hit the cross bar with the first attempt of penalty kicks, and Millwall was ahead through Shaun Williams’ ensuing finish. But Mat Ryan stopped Mahlon Romeo’s fourth effort and it was level into the fifth set of takers. Jake Cooper missed Millwall’s sixth bid.
Pierce’s 70th minute header off a corner kick put the Lions in front before O’Brien, making his 200th appearance for Millwall, slotted from a Jed Wallace cross to make it 2-0 nine minutes later.
Locadia scored in the 88th minute to give the Seagulls a life line.
It took deep into stoppage time for Brighton to level the tie through March, whose hopeful cross was seen into the goal by Millwall goalkeeper David Martin.
He’d be needed, though, and was vigilant in extra time as Brighton ramped up its efforts to avoid the upset.
Former Newcastle United player Shane Ferguson was shown a red card in the 29th minute.
VAR could’ve been a talking point again when Brighton scored in the final moments of extra time, offside awarded when the Seagulls appeared to be in line with Millwall defense.