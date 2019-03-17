More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Inter holds off AC Milan for 3-2 derby win

By Kyle BonnMar 17, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT
Inter lept AC Milan into third in the Serie A table with an exciting 3-2 win at the San Siro over AC Milan.

The result not only saw the two sides swap places in the table, but also ended a 10-match unbeaten run by AC Milan in the series.

Matias Vecino bagged the opener just three minutes in to put Inter in front, with the easiest of tap-ins after Ivan Perisic sent in a curling cross to the far post where Lautaro Martinez was waiting, and his contested header came back across the face of goal to Vecino on the doorstep.

That would be the score at halftime, but just six minutes after the break Stefan de Vrij produced a fabulous header as Inter played a short corner, working a delivery for Matteo Politano which saw de Vrij rise highest to meet it and float his header inside the near post.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, in better form since the turn of the calendar year, pulled AC Milan one back just six minutes later with his first AC Milan goal as he powered home a header off a laser beam free-kick from Hakan Calhanoglu straight down the center. It seemed the game was destined for a wild finish until Samu Castillejo felled Matteo Politano in the box, and Martinez deposited the penalty powerfully for a 3-1 Inter lead.

AC Milan again pulled within one as Mateo Musacchio finished off a messy goal in the 71st minute, but they could not find a way back level despite heavy pressure forward. In the dying seconds of stoppage time, Samir Handanovic was required to produce a wonderful reflex save on a Castillejo header at the far post, and Danilo D’Ambrosio blocked an even later shot from Patrick Cutrone before the final whistle.

Inter’s win is vital, given they had occupied the final Champions League spot and were looking over their shoulder to fend off Roma, Lazio, and Atalanta, but now that is AC Milan’s problem. Inter moves into third on 53 points, seven back of second-placed Napoli, while AC Milan remains on 51 points, six above fifth-placed Roma.

FC Cincinnati earns first MLS win by clobbering Portland 3-0

By Kyle BonnMar 17, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT
FC Cincinnati sealed its first MLS win in dominant fashion, hammering the Portland Timbers 3-0 behind three different goalscorers.

Kendall Waston opened the scoring just 15 minutes in, heading home a free-kick after he got in front of Claude Dielna to bag the first home MLS goal for the club. They put the game away with a quickfire double just after the hour mark, started by Allan Cruz who took Roland Lamah‘s deflected shot and back-heeled it into the net past a helpless Jeff Attinella who was rooted to the spot.

Mathieu Deplange killed off the game just two minutes later, thanks to Victor Ulloa keeping the ball alive on the left flank. The 27-year-old pilfered a loose ball down the touchline, and while his cross couldn’t find a mark, Darren Mattocks sent it back in and found Deplange for the finish at the doorstep.

Portland then lost a man in the 70th minute as Larrys Mabiala earned his second yellow card for bundling over Kekuta Manneh on the break just at the top of the box. It’s the second straight week Portland has lost a man to a second yellow card, and it left them toothless to produce any type of comeback.

The three points puts Cincinnati on four points after its first three matches in the league, right in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference off the jump.

La Liga: Messi bags incredible hat-trick, Villareal earns vital win

By Kyle BonnMar 17, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT
That guy Lionel Messi’s pretty darn good.

Barcleona hammered Real Betis 4-1 behind an utterly stunning hat-trick from Messi to restore its 10-point lead atop the La Liga table.

Messi was fabulous the entire match, completing 51 of 57 passes, including eight of nine inside the penalty area, and created three chances outside of his three goals. He opened the scoring in the 18th minute, depositing a classic free-kick into the top-left corner. Just before halftime, Luis Suarez did wonderful one-on-two work down the middle and fed a charging Messi through the back line for the finish in front of net.

In the 63rd minute, Suarez contributed to the scoreline with a stunning one-on-four breakaway that left three defenders on the ground in his wake before he slotted past Pau Lopez. To finish things off, Messi grabbed his hat-trick in the 85th minute with the best of the bunch, blasting a one-touch left-footed strike from a tight angle that curled up and over Lopez and into the far corner, an absolute beauty fitting of the moment.

The home Real Betis fans saw the brilliance in the accomplishment, so much that they cheered Messi to the point where he gave back the love postgame. “I don’t remember a night like this,” Messi said to beIN Sports after the match. “I’m very grateful for the way the fans responded here.”

Real Valladolid earned all three points in stunning fashion with a 2-1 comeback win with both goals coming in stoppage time. Fabian Orellana put Eibar in front in the 54th minute, but Daniele Verde bagged a penalty in the first minute of added time after a VAR review, and Sergi Guardiola was on hand to earn the win in the 93rd minute winner.

Sevilla scrapped to a 1-0 victory over Espanyol in a game that featured 25 total shots but just six on target split both ways, with both teams finishing down a man. Wissam Ben Yedder scored the game’s only goal, coming from the spot after Mario Hermoso clearly bundled over Andre Silva right on the left edge of the area. The game finished with both Sergi Darder and Juan Soriano receiving red cards after the final whistle to cap off an otherwise dull match.

Meanwhile, Valencia and Getafe played to a 0-0 draw that featured just three total shots on target, allowing Sevilla to climb three points ahead of Valencia in sixth, a point back of fifth-placed Alaves and three behind fourth-placed Getafe.

Finally, Villareal took care of Rayo Vallecano 3-1 with a second-half comeback. The visitors went in front in the 20th minute at El Madrigal, with Mario Suarez producing a fabulous header that picked out the far corner from a good distance out. Yet, in the 50th minute, it all began to go wrong for Rayo as Emiliano Velazquez unluckily deflected a cross right to Karl Toko Ekambi waiting on the doorstep for the finish.

Ekambi picked out his brace just two minutes later on a wonderful feed from Vicente Iborra right through the channel for the one-on-one finish. As the game wore on, Villareal killed things off in the 88th minute via Gerard Moreno thanks to a brilliant long-distance switch by Manuel Morlanes. The win pushed Villareal four points clear of the drop in 17th place, while Rayo Vallecano remained in 19th, two back of Celta Vigo in 18th and seven from safety.

Ospina left in game after early head injury, collapses before halftime

By Kyle BonnMar 17, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT
Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina was taken to the hospital with some urgency after collapsing on the pitch just before halftime at San Paolo Stadium on Sunday.

In the fifth minute of Napoli’s match against Udinese, Ospina was involved in a collision with Ignacio Pussetto, with the Udinese striker chasing a Kevin Lasagna cross, his boot meeting the ball at the same time as Ospina arrived to collect or contest. Ospina immediately clutched his head and received treatment, but was allowed to continue.

In the 41st minute, during a stoppage in play with the ball near the center of the pitch, Ospina collapsed onto his back seemingly either unconscious or barely conscious, and the players around him immediately motioned for medical assistance. The training staff arrived and checked his airways as they began treatment.

Eventually, Ospina was carted off and brought to a local hospital for tests. Napoli later confirmed that a CAT scan cleared Ospina of any immediate danger but that he would stay at the medical center overnight.

If Ospina suffered a concussion at the time of the early collision, Napoli’s decision to leave him in the game could have had dangerous consequences. There has been a heightened sensitivity to head injuries in the sport in recent years thanks to awareness of second-impact syndrome which leaves those suffering from a concussion at deadly risk should they receive another brain trauma. If he comes out of the incident otherwise unscathed, Ospina’s collapse could be seen as a blessing in disguise as it removed him from danger on the pitch and forced him to receive medical treatment.

Ospina joined Napoli this season on a loan deal from Arsenal and has made 14 Serie A appearances, sharing time between the sticks with Orestis Karnezis almost dead evenly. Napoli would go on to win 4-2 despite Udinese having leveled the score at 2-2 just before Ospina’s collapse.

Serie A: Juventus falls, Napoli and Lazio win

By Kyle BonnMar 17, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
Juventus has fallen.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested, and the Old Lady lost a match for the first time in Serie A play all season, stunned 2-0 at Genoa on a pair of goals in the last 20 minutes by Stefano Sturaro and Goran Pandev.

Juventus was toothless for much of the match, held without a shot on target the entire 90 minutes in just six total efforts. On the other side, Genoa collected 18 total shots, putting five of them on net despite just 40% possession.

The hosts nearly had the opener in the first 30 minutes but a penalty given for a handball on Joao Cancelo in the area, but it was cancelled after a check by VAR. They would remain dangerous throughout, and finally grab the lead in the 72nd minute through a most unlikely source.

Stefano Sturaro, off the bench just two minutes earlier for his first Genoa appearance since joining in January from Juventus on loan, scored with a bouncer from the top of the box. Nobody closed him down, and he took a feed from fellow substitute Pandev and slotted it past a diving Mattia Perin. Pandev then finished himself in the same corner with the left foot, taking a wonderful cut pass from Cristian Kouame and slotting it through to secure the win.

The Scudetto is in no danger, still 18 points clear of Napoli, but the loss is notable as Juventus was chasing an unbeaten season. Genoa moves into 12th with the win, a full nine points above the drop.

Elsewhere, Lazio and Napoli each scored four goals in wins. Amin Younes and Jose Callejon both scored inside the opening half-hour, while Arkadiusz Milik and Dries Mertens finished off the 4-2 win over Udinese in the second half. Kevin Lasagna  and Seko Fofana both scored before the break for Udinese to level things up, but Napoli was too hot to handle holding 66% of the possession and putting five shots on target, with four finding the back of the net.

Lazio, meanwhile, hammered Parma 4-1 with all four goals coming in a dominant first half. Luis Alberto bagged a brace, including one from the penalty spot, while Senad Lulic and Adam Marusic sandwiched that with strikes of their own. The penalty for Alberto was significant not just for him, but also for Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe who saw it go right under his outstretched arm for his 24th straight penalty without a single save.

Empoli picked up an enormous win in the relegation battle, topping fellow battlers Frosinone at home 2-1 to rise out of the drop zone. Francesco Caputo and Marko Pajac picked up the winners, cancelling out a late consolation by Luca Valzania in the 70th minute. The three points moves Empoli to 25 points on the year, one above Bologna to put them in 17th. Frosinone, meanwhile, remains in 19th on 17 points.

Finally, Atalanta and Chievo Verona drew 1-1, a brutal blow for Atalanta in the chase for a Champions League place, leaving them in seventh with 45 points, five back of Inter in the final spot.