AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Late penalty puts Liverpool atop table

By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT
  • Mane opens scoring in 26th
  • Ex-Red striker Babel clear Man of the Match
  • Mane wins late penalty, Milner converts

James Milner‘s 81st minute penalty saved Liverpool blushes in a 2-1 defeat of Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The Reds had a Sadio Mane-inspired lead, but had given it back through a comedy of errors Ryan Babel equalizer.

Liverpool goes atop the Premier League on 76 points, having played one more match than Man City (74 points).

Some lively dribbling from ex-Liverpool man Ryan Babel cued up Jean-Michael Seri for a shot that sailed over the goal.

Andrew Robertson hit a cross too close to Fulham keeper Rico after some fancy dribbling of his own.

Liverpool was asking all the questions when Mane put them ahead, beginning the move on the left wing before passing to and receiving from Roberto Firmino for 1-0.

Mane joins three players chasing Sergio Aguero’s league-leading goal total of 18: Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Harry Kane.

Mane has nine goals in his last nine PL matches, and 11 in 11 overall.

Liverpool was a bit lucky that a rash foul from Fabinho didn’t earn him as second yellow card and send the Reds down to 10 men at the break.

Fulham did not quit, and looked the better money for a second half goal. A first break saw Aleksandar Mitrovic nod into the goal only to see an offside flag deny the marker.

Babel was at the center of it all, and led a second break which ended with a Alisson Becker save on Andre Franck Zambo Anguissa.

That’s when calamity occurred in the center of the pitch. James Milner mishit a clearance, and Virgil Van Dijk casually headed back toward Alisson. The goalkeeper lost the ball in his feet, and Babel was on the doorstep to slot home.

The stalemate lasted just a few minutes, as Milner converted a penalty conceded when Rico impeded Mane in the box.

Mohamed Salah had a chance to put the match to bed following a Mane-led run, but the Egyptian fired right at Rico.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
Chelsea and Everton hope to arrest falls down the Premier League team when they meet at Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues can go level on points with fourth-place Arsenal with a win, sending Manchester United into sixth.

Everton is now 12th, but can move within four points of seventh with a win.

LINEUPS

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Mina, Keane, Coleman, Gomes, Gana Gueye, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Walcott, Tosun, Schneiderlin, Davies, Lookman.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Pedro, Higuain, Hazard. Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Giroud.

Barcelona, Atleti set attendance record for women’s club game

@FCBfemeni
Associated PressMar 17, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) The Spanish league says that Sunday’s match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona has set a world record for the highest attendance at a women’s soccer club match.

The Spanish league says that 60,739 people turned out at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to see the hosts lose 2-0 to Barcelona.

Barcelona cut two-time defending champion Atletico’s lead at the top of the standings to three points with six matches remaining.

The record for any women’s match was the 90,185 people who watched the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl. At the 2012 Olympic final in London, 80,203 people saw the United States defeat Japan 2-1 to win the gold medal.

WATCH: Mane, Firmino work beautiful 1-2 to give Liverpool lead

By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
Pinpoint and nearly perfect.

Those words describe the interplay between Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as they combined for Liverpool’s opening goal at Fulham on Sunday.

Mane collected the ball on the left wing and cut towards the center of the pitch before sliding the ball to Firmino near the touch line.

The Brazilian took a stride or two to the middle and met Mane’s incisive and industrious run with a perfect pass, the Senegalese striker slotting his 17th goal of the Premier League season.

Mane joins three players chasing Sergio Aguero’s league-leading goal total of 18: Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Harry Kane.

Mane has nine goals in his last nine PL matches, and 11 in 11 overall.

Juve’s unbeaten season ends at hands of former player Sturaro

Simone Arveda/ANSA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Juventus is going to cruise to the Serie A title — a couple more wins will do the trick — but it will not do so without suffering a loss.

Second-half goals from former Juve player Stefano Sturaro and Macedonian legend Goran Pandev led 12th place Genoa past Juventus 2-0 on Sunday at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Pandev, a longtime Juve nemesis himself, scored nine minutes after Sturaro’s opener, with both players coming off the bench to bag their goals.

Remarkably, Sturaro scored three goals in 90 matches for Juve and was making his debut for Genoa. He had subbed into the match two minutes earlier!

Juventus was without Cristiano Ronaldo and kept Georgio Chiellini, Wojciech Szczesny, and Federico Bernadeschi on the bench following its memorable midweek UEFA Champions League comeback win over Atletico Madrid.

Juve holds an 18-point lead on second-place Napoli. The Old Lady has 10 matches left, while Napoli has 11 on the docket beginning with a 1 p.m. ET visit from Udinese.