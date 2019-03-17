New Zealand national futsal player killed in Christchurch shooting

The hate-driven attacks that killed 50 people in Christchurch, New Zealand, claimed the life of a New Zealand international futsal player.

Atta Elayyan, 33, was capped 19 times by the Futsal Whites and left behind a wife and daughter.

Here are the comments of one of Elayyan’s teammates, Josh Margetts, via the NZ Football official site:

“Atta was a great man and well-liked by everyone in the Futsal Whites squad and the futsal community,” said Margetts. “There are no words to sum up how we are all feeling. There is huge hole in our hearts as we come to terms with the loss of a great person and a good mate. He will be sorely missed. To Atta’s family, we are deeply sorry for your loss. We can’t imagine what you are going through, but please know we love you and we are here for you during this incredibly difficult time.”

Teams around New Zealand paid tribute to Elayyan and the dozens of other victims, according to the BBC.

