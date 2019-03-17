New Zealand national futsal player killed in Christchurch shooting

The hate-driven attacks that killed 50 people in Christchurch, New Zealand, claimed the life of a New Zealand international futsal player.
Atta Elayyan, 33, was capped 19 times by the Futsal Whites and left behind a wife and daughter.
Here are the comments of one of Elayyan’s teammates, Josh Margetts, via the NZ Football official site:
“Atta was a great man and well-liked by everyone in the Futsal Whites squad and the futsal community,” said Margetts. “There are no words to sum up how we are all feeling. There is huge hole in our hearts as we come to terms with the loss of a great person and a good mate. He will be sorely missed. To Atta’s family, we are deeply sorry for your loss. We can’t imagine what you are going through, but please know we love you and we are here for you during this incredibly difficult time.”
Teams around New Zealand paid tribute to Elayyan and the dozens of other victims, according to the BBC.
Start your St. Patrick’s Day off with some bangers and mash — well at least a banger — courtesy of Jermaine Jones.
Jones recently decided to join indoor side Ontario Fury, who’s in the same Major Arena Soccer League as Landon Donovan’s San Diego Soccer, and scored his first goal late Friday.
Jones, 37, last played MLS in 2017 for LA Galaxy, but he’s still got a cannon for a right foot.
And, yep, as the MASL points out in the below Tweet, Jones takes a touch right to get away from his defender before unleashing a wonder strike not unlike the one that froze Beto at the 2014 World Cup.
Wayne Rooney bagged the first hat-trick of his Major League Soccer career as D.C. United trounced 10-man Real Salt Lake 5-0 at Audi Field.
Rooney scored a pair in the first half and then sealed the deal in the 65th minute as he led the way to keep D.C. United unbeaten through the first three games of the season. The England international picked up his first goals of the 2019 season in emphatic fashion, exploding out of the gates in the 34th minute to break the deadlock with a fabulous dinked finish after a bad RSL turnover in the defensive third.
Rooney then doubled his tally and the lead from the spot after Damir Kreilach conceded the penalty with a foul on Lucas Rodriguez confirmed via VAR.
RSL fell down a man when Jefferson Savarino was shown a straight red card deep into first-half stoppage time for a dangerous boot that caught Luciano Acosta square in the face. They lost another when Marcelo Silva was shown a second yellow in the 67th minute.
Finally, amid thoughts of taking the 33-year-old off to manage his minutes, the hat-trick arrived as Rooney received an unselfish feed from Junior Moreno in a two-on-one situation and couldn’t miss, with a big smile on his face as he celebrated with hugs from teammates.
D.C. United has begun the season with two wins and a draw in its first three matches, tied atop the Eastern Conference alongside Columbus Crew with seven points. The defense has been the real star of the show so far, still yet to concede a goal through the 270 league minutes.
The New York Red Bulls have finally picked up win number one of the MLS season as they dominated San Jose in a 4-1 victory.
Still in only their second league match of the season due to CONCACAF Champions League play, the Red Bulls went into the break trailing 1-0 thanks to a very early score by Christian Espinoza, but they rallied with a monster second half to earn all three points.
Alex Muyl started the second half party just six minutes after the break after Bradley Wright-Phillips took a shot from distance that Daniel Vega saved, but the rebound fell to Daniel Royer at the byline who crossed to Muyl for the tap-in. He grabbed a brace to put the Red Bulls in front with 20 minutes to go, another tap-in after Royer did hard work down the right and his deflected cross fell to the far post where Muyl was waiting.
Wright-Phillips put the game to bed in the 85th minute as a brilliant touch at the near post poked in Sean Davis’s cross, and Royer grabbed a deserved goal four minutes later as he crashed home Michael Murillo’s cross at the far post. The win pulled RBNY up to four points on the very young season, with Columbus leading the Eastern Conference on seven.
Also of note, 18-year-old Danish youth international Mathias Jorgensen made his MLS debut in the 86th minute, coming in after BWP picked up his tally. Jorgensen was acquired this winter from Danish top-flight club OB.
Jordan Morris missed all of last season due to a torn ACL, and his international career seemed similarly dented by the injury. Today made it clear that he’s back with a vengeance.
The 24-year-old was a force as he scored a goal and assisted another in a 4-2 road victory over Chicago.
It was his pinpoint cross to Victor Rodriguez that opened the scoring, and Nicolas Lodeiro delivered a perfect ball to meet Morris’s run through the channel as Seattle doubled its lead inside the opening 20 minutes. Morris’s goal will give USMNT added hope, as he perfectly timed his run and completed the finish despite heavy contact from the defender making things very awkward.
While Morris faded after the opening 20 minutes and was eventually withdrawn with four minutes remaining, but his outburst to start the game is promising given the USMNT will convene next week for the international break. Morris now has three goals and an assist to start the Major League Soccer season, a fabulous start on his way back from injury. His quick start to the campaign also gives Seattle its best start to a year with three games in a row off the jump, tying 2009 for a club record.
USMNT fans will want to see more from the 24-year-old, but a healthy and in-form Jordan Morris is a massive asset to the national team that is still looking for consistent performances up front.