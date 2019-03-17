More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Spurs announce first match at White Hart Lane

By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 1:16 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur’s first match at its new stadium will be held on April 3, and its second will be an occasion to match it (or pass it).

Spurs host Crystal Palace for their long-awaited debut at the new White Hart Lane, six days before hosting Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The crowd will be massive, but the extent of Spurs’ home field advantage over City will be training sessions and a single match.

Tottenham Hotspur will play its last league game in Wembley Stadium

Klopp: Liverpool’s defeat of Fulham “a brilliant afternoon”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 1:54 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp wasn’t grasping for positivity after Liverpool escaped Craven Cottage with a 2-1 defeat of Fulham and a place atop the Premier League table.

As a matter of fact, he felt great about his team’s performance in the win even after a colossal misunderstanding between Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson Becker nearly cost the side all three points through an equalizer from ex-Reds forward Ryan Babel.

Fortunately for Liverpool, Sadio Mane won a penalty and James Milner converted it to give the Reds their win.

“It is clear at 1-0 if you don’t kill it off that can happen,” Klopp said. “Babel was there that is how football is. They deserved a goal but we deserved three points. A brilliant afternoon I have to say.”

Klopp said his side was hampered by its midweek Champions League defeat of Bayern Munich, and that he is not worried about them moving forward in pursuit of a Premier League title.

“I am not the most experienced manager and I have similar problems after Champions League games,” Klopp said, later adding, “I am not in any doubt about my players nerves. It is about intensity. We go for perfection but it is rare that you get it. Burnley, Munich, Fulham – you have to adapt. People will say we need to be more convincing, but we are at the start of a development, not the end.”

As for the mishap that had the score line at 1-1, both Milner and Van Dijk weren’t looking for excuses. Milner butchered a clearing attempt that put Van Dijk on the hook, and the Dutch defender’s pass back to Alisson was poor.

At the time, it had more than a hint of Steven Gerrard‘s infamous slip a few years back, one of the players of the season succumbing to misfortune.

At least Milner had a sense of humor about it.

“The gaffer told me to come on and calm it down and the first thing I do is slice it and put Virgil under pressure which wasn’t ideal,” Milner said.

“I am not giving excuses,” Van Dijk said. “I should have handled it better. They scored but so did we and we have three points and move back to the top of the table. … We knew it would be tough. We made it difficult for ourselves. We weren’t calm on the ball. We got the three points though and we can now focus on the national teams.”

Liverpool has a two-point lead on Man City, who has played one fewer match but that match is currently the Manchester Derby.

FA Cup semifinal draw: Manchester City gets Brighton

Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 1:03 PM EDT
The all-Premier League semifinals of the FA Cup are set.

Manchester City’s next obstacle in pursuit of a quadruple is Brighton and Hove Albion, while seventh-place rivals Watford and Wolves will duel for the other spot in the FA Cup Final.

The semifinals will be played April 6, and the Final is May 18. All three matches will be played at Wembley Stadium.

This will be the first FA Cup Final without Manchester United, Chelsea, or Arsenal in the fixture since 2013, when Wigan Athletic stunned Man City 1-0 through a Ben Watson stoppage time goal.

FA Cup: Brighton comes back to beat Millwall in kicks (video)

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT
Jurgen Locadia and Solly Match scored for Brighton and Hove Albion, who came back from a two-goal deficit to force penalty kicks and advance past Millwall in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday at The Den.

Aiden O’Brien and Alex Pierce scored second half goals for Millwall.

Brighton joins Manchester City, Watford, and Wolves in the semis at Wembley.

Glenn Murray hit the cross bar with the first attempt of penalty kicks, and Millwall was ahead through Shaun Williams’ ensuing finish. But Mat Ryan stopped Mahlon Romeo’s fourth effort and it was level into the fifth set of takers. Jake Cooper missed Millwall’s sixth bid.

Pierce’s 70th minute header off a corner kick put the Lions in front before O’Brien, making his 200th appearance for Millwall, slotted from a Jed Wallace cross to make it 2-0 nine minutes later.

Locadia scored in the 88th minute to give the Seagulls a life line.

It took deep into stoppage time for Brighton to level the tie through March, whose hopeful cross was seen into the goal by Millwall goalkeeper David Martin.

He’d be needed, though, and was vigilant in extra time as Brighton ramped up its efforts to avoid the upset.

Former Newcastle United player Shane Ferguson was shown a red card in the 29th minute.

VAR could’ve been a talking point again when Brighton scored in the final moments of extra time, offside awarded when the Seagulls appeared to be in line with Millwall defense.

Watch Live: Everton v. Chelsea

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
Chelsea and Everton hope to arrest falls down the Premier League team when they meet at Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues can go level on points with fourth-place Arsenal with a win, sending Manchester United into sixth.

Everton is now 12th, but can move within four points of seventh with a win.

LINEUPS

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Mina, Keane, Coleman, Gomes, Gana Gueye, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Walcott, Tosun, Schneiderlin, Davies, Lookman.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Pedro, Higuain, Hazard. Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Giroud.