Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Watch Live: Fulham v. Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 9:26 AM EDT
Liverpool can go atop the Premier League table with a defeat of Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday (Watch live at 10:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

And Cottagers interim boss Scott Parker will be cognizant of Liverpool’s plan to exploit his leaky defense to reduce Man City’s 7-goal advantage in differential.

Fulham’s razor-thin chances of making up a 13-point deficit on 17th place need an unlikely result here, and likely a win.

Jordan Henderson and James Milner are out of the lineup that beat Bayern Munich 3-1 on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League, with Fabinho and Adam Lallana taking their places in the XI.

LINEUPS

Fulham: Rico, Fosu-Mensah, Chambers, Ream, Bryan, Seri, Cairney, Zambo Anguissa, Ayite, Mitrovic, Babel. Subs: Fabri, Christie, Odoi, McDonald, Sessegnon, Kebano, Vietto.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Lallana, Salah, Mane, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Sturridge, Moreno, Shaqiri, Origi.

Juve’s unbeaten season ends at hands of former player Sturaro

Simone Arveda/ANSA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Juventus is going to cruise to the Serie A title — a couple more wins will do the trick — but it will not do so without suffering a loss.

Second-half goals from former Juve player Stefano Sturaro and Macedonian legend Goran Pandev led 12th place Genoa past Juventus 2-0 on Sunday at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Pandev, a longtime Juve nemesis himself, scored nine minutes after Sturaro’s opener, with both players coming off the bench to bag their goals.

Remarkably, Sturaro scored three goals in 90 matches for Juve and was making his debut for Genoa. He had subbed into the match two minutes earlier!

Juventus was without Cristiano Ronaldo and kept Georgio Chiellini, Wojciech Szczesny, and Federico Bernadeschi on the bench following its memorable midweek UEFA Champions League comeback win over Atletico Madrid.

Juve holds an 18-point lead on second-place Napoli. The Old Lady has 10 matches left, while Napoli has 11 on the docket beginning with a 1 p.m. ET visit from Udinese.

Klopp dismisses Bayern talk from Beckenbauer

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
We don’t often talk about Jurgen Klopp‘s future at Liverpool, but it isn’t a huge surprise that the former Borussia Dortmund man’s elimination of Bayern Munich from the UEFA Champions League have eyes opened wide in Germany.

This is so much so that Franz Beckenbauer, who played 567 times for Bayern, said it would be a “highlight” for the club to hire Klopp, crediting the manager with teaching “Germans how to play quickly.”

In response, Klopp does a pretty majestic job of giving Beckenbauer, Bayern, and Germany their due without opening the door to anything other than Anfield.

“There is no bigger legend in Germany than Franz Beckenbauer,” said Klopp. “It feels great he speaks positively about me. It is just like the king with his sword calling a man ‘sir’.”

But that’s where the flirtation ends.

From SkySports.com:

“So far, it has worked out, and hopefully it will last a lot longer. That would be cool. We are very happy about the situation and very positive about the future. We are fine with what we’ve done so far, but now we have to finish the season the best way possible.

“It is a big opportunity. We have improved a lot, but people judge it only on winning titles. We know that, but we can change it in the future.”

Klopp and Liverpool face Fulham on Sunday at Craven Cottage, but don’t sleep on the idea of his heading to Bayern at some point. While the Reds recently posted perhaps their most impressive win in his tenure at Anfield, pressure could increase if he fails to hold onto the side’s glorious chance to win the Premier League and finishes short of the UCL title again.

WATCH: Jermaine Jones hammers indoor golazo

twitter.com/OntarioFury
By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 8:37 AM EDT
Start your St. Patrick’s Day off with some bangers and mash — well at least a banger — courtesy of Jermaine Jones.

Jones recently decided to join indoor side Ontario Fury, who’s in the same Major Arena Soccer League as Landon Donovan’s San Diego Soccer, and scored his first goal late Friday.

Jones, 37, last played MLS in 2017 for LA Galaxy, but he’s still got a cannon for a right foot.

And, yep, as the MASL points out in the below Tweet, Jones takes a touch right to get away from his defender before unleashing a wonder strike not unlike the one that froze Beto at the 2014 World Cup.

New Zealand national futsal player killed in Christchurch shooting

twitter.com/futsalplanet97
By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 7:46 AM EDT
The hate-driven attacks that killed 50 people in Christchurch, New Zealand, claimed the life of a New Zealand international futsal player.

Atta Elayyan, 33, was capped 19 times by the Futsal Whites and left behind a wife and daughter.

Here are the comments of one of Elayyan’s teammates, Josh Margetts, via the NZ Football official site:

“Atta was a great man and well-liked by everyone in the Futsal Whites squad and the futsal community,” said Margetts. “There are no words to sum up how we are all feeling. There is huge hole in our hearts as we come to terms with the loss of a great person and a good mate. He will be sorely missed.  To Atta’s family, we are deeply sorry for your loss. We can’t imagine what you are going through, but please know we love you and we are here for you during this incredibly difficult time.”

Teams around New Zealand paid tribute to Elayyan and the dozens of other victims, according to the BBC.