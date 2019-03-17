More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

WATCH: Mane, Firmino work beautiful 1-2 to give Liverpool lead

By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
Pinpoint and nearly perfect.

Those words describe the interplay between Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as they combined for Liverpool’s opening goal at Fulham on Sunday.

Mane collected the ball on the left wing and cut towards the center of the pitch before sliding the ball to Firmino near the touch line.

The Brazilian took a stride or two to the middle and met Mane’s incisive and industrious run with a perfect pass, the Senegalese striker slotting his 17th goal of the Premier League season.

Mane joins three players chasing Sergio Aguero’s league-leading goal total of 18: Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Harry Kane.

Mane has nine goals in his last nine PL matches, and 11 in 11 overall.

Barcelona, Atleti set attendance record for women’s club game

@FCBfemeni
Associated PressMar 17, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) The Spanish league says that Sunday’s match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona has set a world record for the highest attendance at a women’s soccer club match.

The Spanish league says that 60,739 people turned out at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to see the hosts lose 2-0 to Barcelona.

Barcelona cut two-time defending champion Atletico’s lead at the top of the standings to three points with six matches remaining.

The record for any women’s match was the 90,185 people who watched the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl. At the 2012 Olympic final in London, 80,203 people saw the United States defeat Japan 2-1 to win the gold medal.

Juve’s unbeaten season ends at hands of former player Sturaro

Simone Arveda/ANSA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Juventus is going to cruise to the Serie A title — a couple more wins will do the trick — but it will not do so without suffering a loss.

Second-half goals from former Juve player Stefano Sturaro and Macedonian legend Goran Pandev led 12th place Genoa past Juventus 2-0 on Sunday at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Pandev, a longtime Juve nemesis himself, scored nine minutes after Sturaro’s opener, with both players coming off the bench to bag their goals.

Remarkably, Sturaro scored three goals in 90 matches for Juve and was making his debut for Genoa. He had subbed into the match two minutes earlier!

Juventus was without Cristiano Ronaldo and kept Georgio Chiellini, Wojciech Szczesny, and Federico Bernadeschi on the bench following its memorable midweek UEFA Champions League comeback win over Atletico Madrid.

Juve holds an 18-point lead on second-place Napoli. The Old Lady has 10 matches left, while Napoli has 11 on the docket beginning with a 1 p.m. ET visit from Udinese.

Watch Live: Fulham v. Liverpool

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 9:26 AM EDT
Liverpool can go atop the Premier League table with a defeat of Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday (Watch live at 10:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

And Cottagers interim boss Scott Parker will be cognizant of Liverpool’s plan to exploit his leaky defense to reduce Man City’s 7-goal advantage in differential.

Fulham’s razor-thin chances of making up a 13-point deficit on 17th place need an unlikely result here, and likely a win.

Jordan Henderson and James Milner are out of the lineup that beat Bayern Munich 3-1 on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League, with Fabinho and Adam Lallana taking their places in the XI.

LINEUPS

Fulham: Rico, Fosu-Mensah, Chambers, Ream, Bryan, Seri, Cairney, Zambo Anguissa, Ayite, Mitrovic, Babel. Subs: Fabri, Christie, Odoi, McDonald, Sessegnon, Kebano, Vietto.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Lallana, Salah, Mane, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Sturridge, Moreno, Shaqiri, Origi.

Klopp dismisses Bayern talk from Beckenbauer

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
We don’t often talk about Jurgen Klopp‘s future at Liverpool, but it isn’t a huge surprise that the former Borussia Dortmund man’s elimination of Bayern Munich from the UEFA Champions League have eyes opened wide in Germany.

[ LISTEN: Martino on PL clubs’ UCL success ]

This is so much so that Franz Beckenbauer, who played 567 times for Bayern, said it would be a “highlight” for the club to hire Klopp, crediting the manager with teaching “Germans how to play quickly.”

In response, Klopp does a pretty majestic job of giving Beckenbauer, Bayern, and Germany their due without opening the door to anything other than Anfield.

“There is no bigger legend in Germany than Franz Beckenbauer,” said Klopp. “It feels great he speaks positively about me. It is just like the king with his sword calling a man ‘sir’.”

But that’s where the flirtation ends.

From SkySports.com:

“So far, it has worked out, and hopefully it will last a lot longer. That would be cool. We are very happy about the situation and very positive about the future. We are fine with what we’ve done so far, but now we have to finish the season the best way possible.

“It is a big opportunity. We have improved a lot, but people judge it only on winning titles. We know that, but we can change it in the future.”

Klopp and Liverpool face Fulham on Sunday at Craven Cottage, but don’t sleep on the idea of his heading to Bayern at some point. While the Reds recently posted perhaps their most impressive win in his tenure at Anfield, pressure could increase if he fails to hold onto the side’s glorious chance to win the Premier League and finishes short of the UCL title again.