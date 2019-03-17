WATCH: Mane, Firmino work beautiful 1-2 to give Liverpool lead

Pinpoint and nearly perfect.
Those words describe the interplay between Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as they combined for Liverpool’s opening goal at Fulham on Sunday.
Mane collected the ball on the left wing and cut towards the center of the pitch before sliding the ball to Firmino near the touch line.
The Brazilian took a stride or two to the middle and met Mane’s incisive and industrious run with a perfect pass, the Senegalese striker slotting his 17th goal of the Premier League season.
Mane joins three players chasing Sergio Aguero’s league-leading goal total of 18: Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Harry Kane.
Mane has nine goals in his last nine PL matches, and 11 in 11 overall.