Mbappe, Neymar reportedly won’t try to leave PSG

By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT
Two of the world’s brightest attacking stars look set to stay in Paris for another season, says ESPN.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will not angle to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer despite big money interest from Real Madrid, who is in the market to spend big on some Galacticos to play with Vinicius Junior.

The report says Financial Fair Play concerns will dictate a number of sales, with Giovani Lo Celso, Jese Rodriguez, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Thomas Meunier, Layvin Kurzawa, and Christopher Nkunku speculated as possible exits.

Meanwhile, AS reports that PSG is interested in Antoine Griezmann should it get a suitable bid for either Mbappe or Neymar.

It would make some sense for PSG. At 27, Neymar has been fabulous while healthy but has missed long stretches of each of the last two seasons with injury.

Les Parisiens could replace him with Griezmann, a French World Cup hero, who carries a $226 million release clause which AS says will not be negotiated by Atletico Madrid. How much more would Neymar cost Real than that? He went for around $254 million in 2017.

How much different will PSG look next year? Adrien Rabiot seems certain to leave the Parc des Princes, and Meunier is the only player mentioned by AS getting serious minutes under Thomas Tuchel.

What seems more likely is PSG sell its superfluous pieces and put a focus on developing its young players in Ligue 1 play with Neymar, Mbappe, Cavani, and Marco Verratti focusing their eyes on the Champions League

Teen Zaniolo could make Italy debut after stunning season

Associated PressMar 18, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) Nicolo Zaniolo had not played a match in Italy’s top flight less than a year ago but could make his first appearance for Italy this week.

Zaniolo, 19, has had a breakthrough season and has emerged as one of Serie A’s most promising talents since his move to Roma from Inter Milan last summer.

He scored his first Champions League goals last month as he led Roma to a 2-1 win at home against Porto in the first leg of the round of 16.

Although Zaniolo received an Italy call-up in September, he did not make an appearance. He could make his debut in the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Finland and Liechtenstein.

“It’s credit to (former Roma coach Eusebio) Di Francesco, who gave him the possibility of playing almost all the time, in the Champions League and in Serie A, giving him enormous confidence,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said on Monday.

“He is a young lad. He has always done well. It’s clear that when you’re young, you can have moments that are more difficult, but he has talent and now he has the chance to make his international debut and that’s the same for everyone who is here.”

Zaniolo is one of two teenagers in the Italy squad. Juventus forward Moise Kean turned 19 last month.

There are also five players under 22 on the 29-man list.

“What’s interesting in the league is that, compared to four or five months ago, the youngsters are playing more and so they have improved,” Mancini said. “This is a positive thing for them, for Italian football, for the Italy team and the under-21 team.

“I called up a few more players so I can evaluate them and because I don’t know the conditions of all the lads. I also had to leave some out with great sadness.”

One of those players left out was Mario Balotelli.

Balotelli was included in Mancini’s first two squads and played his first matches for Italy since the 2014 World Cup. This is the third consecutive time he has been omitted despite scoring five goals in eight matches for Marseille.

“Mario is still not in optimal condition for the national team,” Mancini said. “He has improved on a physical level. He has a good scoring average and can improve more. We expect a lot from him.”

Also called up was veteran Fabio Quagliarella, who could make his first Italy appearance in nearly 10 years.

Quagliarella, 36, leads Serie A in scoring. The Sampdoria forward has 21 goals, two more than Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek.

Italy kicks off its qualifying campaign on Saturday against Finland in Udine before hosting Liechtenstein in Parma three days later.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Berhalter: RB Leipzig’s Adams to play RB, Yedlin a winger

By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter made some waves on Monday with the news that he’ll deploy RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams at right back.

Adams, 20, is a box-to-box center mid in the Bundesliga but has played some right and left back with the New York Red Bulls.

Berhalter will thus play DeAndre Yedlin as a right winger, which masks some of the dodgy defensive decisions he’s made at Newcastle United. And the former Columbus Crew man likely wants a nerve center sort of player a bit more advanced on the right of his formation when it has the ball.

RBL is unbeaten with Adams in the Bundesliga, with five wins and three draws as he’s gone 90 five times (and one appearance was just a couple minutes).

It’s an intriguing choice by Berhalter, who would know that fellow center mid Weston McKennie plays plenty of right back at Schalke in the same league as Adams.

And plenty of people gave Jurgen Klinsmann grief for using Kellyn Acosta at left back, though there’s a gulf of difference between where Acosta was in his career at FC Dallas and Adams’ rich vein of form for RBL.

Germany’s youth movement calls up 10 without many caps

By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
Germany is sticking with Joachim Low despite a disappointing World Cup and UEFA Nations League, and he’s turning the page on most of the players who helped him win the 2014 World Cup.

The Germans finished 22nd at the 2018 World Cup and were relegated from Division A of the UNL.

Low made headlines last week when he announced he would no longer call-up Bayern Munich trio Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng, and Mats Hummels.

It’s not like he’s neglecting experience completely with his call-ups to face Serbia in a home friendly before beginning EURO 2020 qualification with a trip to the Netherlands, who bounced Germany from the UNL on Nov. 19.

Manuel Neuer (32) is still there and will captain the squad, while Toni Kroos (29), Marco Reus (29) and Ilkay Gundogan (28) are the other elder statesmen of the squad

But Germany has 10 players with five or less caps, including teenager Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen.

One of those players is Serge Gnabry of Bayern, and you could construct a lineup with Neuer, Kroos, Reus, and Gundogan which would look mighty dangerous.

Ter Stegen

Rudiger — Sule — Ginter

 Kehrer — Kimmich — Goretzka — Klostermann

 Gnabry — Werner — Sane

Pallotta perplexed at Monchi’s departure, said director had no “Plan B”

By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT
AS Roma owner Jim Pallotta is set for a much different April than his previous one.

It was about 11 months ago that the American businessman was swimming in a Roman fountain following an upset of Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

Now, he’s fired coach Eusebio Di Francesco and watched as sporting director Monchi left his position for a spot back home at Sevilla.

And the latter part has him perplexed, especially as Monchi used his departure to say that Pallotta wanted to opposite of his sporting director.

Pallotta has taken the opportunity to explain his feelings via the Roma web site.

“In November, when our season was going from bad to worse and everyone could see that the coach was struggling to get a reaction out of the players, I asked Monchi for his Plan B should things continue to get worse. He had sole responsibility for football operations at Roma but he didn’t have a Plan B. That was November. He said his Plan B was just to keep doing the same as Plan A.

“So, if I read or listen to the radio interviews he’s giving where he says that the idea of the ownership was different to his and that is why he left, please let me know what Monchi wanted to do differently? He asked me to trust him and let him do it his way. We gave him complete control and now we have more injuries than we’ve ever had and are in danger of missing out on finishing in the Top 3 for the first time since 2014.”

Also notable, as Claudio Ranieri shepherds Roma through life without a permanent manager, are reports that Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is Pallotta’s preferred next-in-line.

Calcio Mercato says Roma would offer the embattled Chelsea boss a path back to Serie A, where he shown with Napoli before being publicly courted by the Stamford Bridge set.

Roma is four points behind Milan and six back of third-place Inter, and is a Lazio win away from sitting sixth. I Lupi was stunned by Porto in the Champions League, and waxed by Fiorentina in the Italian Cup.

Napoli, Inter, and Juventus are still on Roma’s fixture list with 10 matches to play.