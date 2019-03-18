More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Pochettino: “Very happy” with Spurs, taking it day-by-day

By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Wouldn’t it be something if Mauricio Pochettino‘s expressed desire to stay at Tottenham Hotspur into the “New White Hart Lane” era and help the club reach the pinnacle of football was genuine?

And really, why should it surprise anyone at all that a rich London club in a fancy new home might just be attractive to a top football mind?

[ MORE: PL Player of Year candidates ]

Pochettino, despite seemingly daily links with Real Madrid and other giant clubs, sure sounds like a man who’d answer those questions with, “Well, yeah” and “It shouldn’t.” From Sky Sports:

“I am very happy at Tottenham. I have four more years on my contract. Maybe 99 per cent of my colleagues have a different mindset. I enjoy it day by day and whatever happens tomorrow will be a consequence of today. But I don’t look at things too far ahead or think very long term. When I signed my contract I did it because I was happy.”

Sure there’s a little hedging there, but this is also an occupation where poor turns of form see managers fired in a hurry. Pochettino would go on to say that Spurs are “overachieving,” and did mention the “investment of other clubs” this season. So there’s certainly gray area for Spurs supporters to consider from these comments.

WATCH: Maurice Edu gives retirement video the cartoon treatment

Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

USMNT midfielder Maurice Edu formally announced his retirement on Monday with a clever animated video paying homage to his family and career.

The video uses Kanye West’s “All the Lights” before ending with a clever nod to Notorious B.I.G. and an inspirational message.

Edu last played in 2017, appearing in three matches for the Philadelphia Union’s USL affiliate Bethlehem Steel.

[ MORE: PL Player of Year candidates ]

The 46-times capped Edu turns 33 next month and played with Toronto FC before moving overseas to Rangers in Scotland, where he scored a famous stoppage time goal in the Old Firm.

And infamously, Edu had a goal controversially ruled offside at the 2010 World Cup.

Injuries followed him the rest of his career, as Edu had trouble staying on the field in stints with Stoke City, Bursaspor, and Philadelphia. He won three league titles and three cups while in Glasgow.

Edu is now a broadcaster on UEFA Champions League coverage in the United States.

Mbappe, Neymar reportedly won’t try to leave PSG

AP Photo/Francois Mori
By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two of the world’s brightest attacking stars look set to stay in Paris for another season, says ESPN.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will not angle to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer despite big money interest from Real Madrid, who is in the market to spend big on some Galacticos to play with Vinicius Junior.

[ MORE: PL Player of Year candidates ]

The report says Financial Fair Play concerns will dictate a number of sales, with Giovani Lo Celso, Jese Rodriguez, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Thomas Meunier, Layvin Kurzawa, and Christopher Nkunku speculated as possible exits.

Meanwhile, AS reports that PSG is interested in Antoine Griezmann should it get a suitable bid for either Mbappe or Neymar.

It would make some sense for PSG. At 27, Neymar has been fabulous while healthy but has missed long stretches of each of the last two seasons with injury.

Les Parisiens could replace him with Griezmann, a French World Cup hero, who carries a $226 million release clause which AS says will not be negotiated by Atletico Madrid. How much more would Neymar cost Real than that? He went for around $254 million in 2017.

How much different will PSG look next year? Adrien Rabiot seems certain to leave the Parc des Princes, and Meunier is the only player mentioned by AS getting serious minutes under Thomas Tuchel.

What seems more likely is PSG sell its superfluous pieces and put a focus on developing its young players in Ligue 1 play with Neymar, Mbappe, Cavani, and Marco Verratti focusing their eyes on the Champions League

Teen Zaniolo could make Italy debut after stunning season

Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 18, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) Nicolo Zaniolo had not played a match in Italy’s top flight less than a year ago but could make his first appearance for Italy this week.

Zaniolo, 19, has had a breakthrough season and has emerged as one of Serie A’s most promising talents since his move to Roma from Inter Milan last summer.

[ MORE: PL Player of Year candidates ]

He scored his first Champions League goals last month as he led Roma to a 2-1 win at home against Porto in the first leg of the round of 16.

Although Zaniolo received an Italy call-up in September, he did not make an appearance. He could make his debut in the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Finland and Liechtenstein.

“It’s credit to (former Roma coach Eusebio) Di Francesco, who gave him the possibility of playing almost all the time, in the Champions League and in Serie A, giving him enormous confidence,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said on Monday.

“He is a young lad. He has always done well. It’s clear that when you’re young, you can have moments that are more difficult, but he has talent and now he has the chance to make his international debut and that’s the same for everyone who is here.”

Zaniolo is one of two teenagers in the Italy squad. Juventus forward Moise Kean turned 19 last month.

There are also five players under 22 on the 29-man list.

“What’s interesting in the league is that, compared to four or five months ago, the youngsters are playing more and so they have improved,” Mancini said. “This is a positive thing for them, for Italian football, for the Italy team and the under-21 team.

“I called up a few more players so I can evaluate them and because I don’t know the conditions of all the lads. I also had to leave some out with great sadness.”

One of those players left out was Mario Balotelli.

Balotelli was included in Mancini’s first two squads and played his first matches for Italy since the 2014 World Cup. This is the third consecutive time he has been omitted despite scoring five goals in eight matches for Marseille.

“Mario is still not in optimal condition for the national team,” Mancini said. “He has improved on a physical level. He has a good scoring average and can improve more. We expect a lot from him.”

Also called up was veteran Fabio Quagliarella, who could make his first Italy appearance in nearly 10 years.

Quagliarella, 36, leads Serie A in scoring. The Sampdoria forward has 21 goals, two more than Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek.

Italy kicks off its qualifying campaign on Saturday against Finland in Udine before hosting Liechtenstein in Parma three days later.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Berhalter: RB Leipzig’s Adams to play RB, Yedlin a winger

Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter made some waves on Monday with the news that he’ll deploy RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams at right back.

Adams, 20, is a box-to-box center mid in the Bundesliga but has played some right and left back with the New York Red Bulls.

[ MORE: PL Player of Year candidates ]

Berhalter will thus play DeAndre Yedlin as a right winger, which masks some of the dodgy defensive decisions he’s made at Newcastle United. And the former Columbus Crew man likely wants a nerve center sort of player a bit more advanced on the right of his formation when it has the ball.

RBL is unbeaten with Adams in the Bundesliga, with five wins and three draws as he’s gone 90 five times (and one appearance was just a couple minutes).

It’s an intriguing choice by Berhalter, who would know that fellow center mid Weston McKennie plays plenty of right back at Schalke in the same league as Adams.

And plenty of people gave Jurgen Klinsmann grief for using Kellyn Acosta at left back, though there’s a gulf of difference between where Acosta was in his career at FC Dallas and Adams’ rich vein of form for RBL.