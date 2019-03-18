More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Sarri slams Chelsea, who are at “mental limit.” What now?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2019, 12:09 PM EDT
Maurizio Sarri‘s time at Chelsea seems increasingly likely to end this summer.

The Italian coach has been critical of his Chelsea team on several occasions this season, as he slammed them after a defeat at Arsenal earlier this campaign and has openly questioned the motivation levels of the squad.

Their 2-0 defeat at Everton on Sunday summed up the biggest problem under Sarri so far: inconsistency.

In the first half they were vastly superior, hitting the post through Eden Hazard and creating several chances to score. But in the second half they were extremely poor and Sarri is at a loose end trying to figure it all out.

“It is difficult for the players to explain the change to me. It is very difficult for me to explain the change to you. Probably it is a mental block, I think,” Sarri said. “At the moment, this is our limit. If we are able to play like in the first half with consistency then we are in another position in the table. We have this problem because we lost a similar match at Wolverhampton [in December]. We lost again in this way, for us it is a big limit.”

Sarri is scratching his head right now, but the same old problems keep coming back to haunt Chelsea. The Italian coach has been stubborn with his tactics and personnel choices, and there isn’t that much he has changed throughout the campaign, as there have been severe highs and lows with a League Cup final defeat on penalty kicks and big wins in the PL coupled with heavy defeats to giants and minnows alike.

Jekyll and Hyde displays have littered their season, as Chelsea fail to take chances after dominating and then completely go into their shells. Not knowing their best lineup in attack is holding Sarri-ball back, with Higuain, Giroud and a plethora of wide players constantly switched in and out of the team. There is no rhythm. No consistency. Just flashes of brilliance. Then moments of madness.

When you look at Sarri’s deployment of N'Golo Kante in a more advanced role, the way he was overpowered in the second half at Everton summed up the fact that Sarri just doesn’t have the players to play the way he wants to at Chelsea. And that isn’t going to change.

The only reason Sarri may stay on beyond this season is if he gets Chelsea into the UEFA Champions League via the top four or winning the Europa League. Right now the latter seems like their best bet. His only saving grace is that with a transfer ban for the next two windows hanging over the club, what top manager is seriously going to step into that situation and want to take over at Chelsea?

If Sarri actually wants to stay, Chelsea may have to keep him to try and steady the ship amid plenty of uncertainty surrounding owner Roman Abramovich and FIFA’s sanctions against them.

Chelsea isn’t a happy club right now, and Sarri isn’t a happy man. Usually, the Blues are the most ruthless club around. They haven’t got that luxury anymore. If they did, Sarri would already be gone.

Beckham dreams of bringing Ronaldo, Messi to MLS, Miami

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2019, 11:18 AM EDT
David Beckham is dreaming big for his Major League Soccer franchise in Miami.

Really big.

Hot on the heels of announcing that he hopes Inter Miami CF will play at a revamped Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale for their first two seasons in MLS, Becks has been chatting about potential players he’d like to bring to MIA.

Here is what Beckham had to say via our partners at Sky Sports:

“Everyone has their wish list, everyone does, but if you look at the way Leo and Cristiano are still playing, even at what you might think is the later stage of their careers, I don’t see it ending for them,” Beckham said. “They’re playing at such a high level that it’s hard to see them leaving the clubs they are at, but we will see. You never know what can happen in football.”

Now, we all knew this kind of talk was coming. Beckham added Inter Miami are looking closely at players to sign and are speeding things up with just 12 months until their first MLS game.

Beckham’s name has a certain pull and if he is the co-owner of a franchise it is one for reason: to make it as successful and glamorous as possible. The fact he owns a team in Miami which will enter MLS in 2020 amplifies the glitz and glamour.

Would Ronaldo and/or Messi need a lot of convincing to head to Miami for the final few years of their careers? Probs not.

But it seems like Ronaldo would be a lot more attainable than Messi. At least right now, and especially when you factor in that his contract with Juventus is up in the summer of 2022.

That should line up perfectly with the timeframe for Miami’s proposed soccer-specific stadium deal in Freedom Park being ready for Ronaldo to call it home.

Because, let’s be honest, can you see one of these guys playing in front of 18,000 fans at a temporary home at Lockhart Stadium? Yeah, not going to happen.

Ronaldo is 34. Messi is 31. Who’s to say they both won’t play for Miami three years apart? Ronaldo has already said he wants to play until he is 40, and it is highly likely he will. As for Messi, he’s been a one-club man and it is unclear whether or not he will see much point in not playing for Barcelona his entire career.

With the Man United connection, Ronaldo heading to Miami to play for Beckham makes so much sense on so many levels.

Chelsea confirm alleged racist abuse of one of its players

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
Chelsea have confirmed that one of their players was subjected to alleged racist abuse in Ukraine on Thursday.

Various reports state that Callum Hudson-Odoi was racially abused by a group of Dynamo Kiev fans in the final minutes of Chelsea’s 5-0 UEFA Europa League last 16 win in the Ukrainian capital.

Although the club haven’t confirmed which player was allegedly abused, it has stated that European soccer’s governing body are investigating the incident.

Here are more details from a club statement:

“We can confirm a report of racist abuse directed at one of our players in the final minutes of the match in Kiev from a small section of home supporters. We wholeheartedly condemn such abhorrent behavior. The matter was reported to the referee at the final whistle and the chairman and club secretary spoke to the UEFA match delegate immediately after the match. We expect UEFA to conduct a fulsome investigation and we will provide full cooperation.”

Key games left in Premier League season

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
With just seven games left for the majority of Premier League teams, crunch time has arrived in the 2018-19 season.

Clubs across the PL are readying themselves for a crucial final few weeks of the season, with so much still on the line. It is tough to know what to focus on, right?

Of course, you’ll be soaking up every single Premier League game you can, but now seems like a good time to help you focus on the games you simply cannot miss between now and the end of the season on May 12.

Below we take a look at eight clashes which will have a huge say in deciding the title race, the top four battle and the scrap against relegation.

Brighton v. Southampton – March 30
A South Coast derby with just three points separating the two teams. Brighton and Saints have had many battles in the lower leagues in recent seasons, and there is a genuine rivalry bubbling up here. Saints are almost better away from home than they are at home under Ralph Hasenhuttl, and their fast breaks will cause Brighton problems. Expect a tight, tense game as both teams are desperate to pull further clear of Cardiff City who occupy the final relegation place.

Liverpool v. Tottenham – March 31
A few weeks ago this seemed like being a battle between two teams who were battling for the title. How quickly things change. Spurs’ dismal recent run has seen them drop out of the title race, and now they need the points to stay in the top four hunt. Liverpool need the points to keep their title bid going, and this is the toughest game remaining (on paper) for Jurgen Klopp‘s side to negotiate. The fiery 2-2 draw between these two teams last season was a classic, and Harry Kane has been in thorn in Liverpool’s side in recent seasons. Kane’s battle with Virgil Van Dijk promises to be epic, and it could have a huge say in the title race.

Burnley v. Cardiff City – April 13
Not one for the purists this, but it is likely to be an enthralling encounter between two committed teams who sit just one place from each other in the table. Cardiff are in 18th place and in the final relegation spot, but they are just two points behind Burnley who are really struggling after an upturn in results around the New Year’s period. Sean Dyche and Neil Warnock have built hard-working teams on limited resources, and Cardiff have nothing to lose in many regards as everyone expected them to be relegated this season. The new boys have a chance with eight games to go, and this is a massive chance to gain ground on a team around them.

Liverpool v. Chelsea – April 14
Memories of April 2014 will come flooding back to Liverpool fans, as Steven Gerrard‘s costly slip against Chelsea handed the Premier League title to Manchester City. Surely lightning won’t strike twice as Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield late in the season once again… Klopp’s side must negotiate the home games against Spurs and Chelsea, but Anfield is a fortress and they haven’t lost at home all season in the Premier League. However, the only team to win at Anfield in any competition this season was Chelsea, as Eden Hazard inspired a League Cup victory way back in September. This will be Liverpool’s last major hurdle in the title race.

Man City v. Tottenham – April 20
This game will be played in the middle of three games between City and Spurs after they were drawn against one another in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. That should complicate things, as the two sets of players will be so used to the tactics of the other and it will be a lot tighter than most expect. City beat Spurs 1-0 at Wembley earlier this season, and have only lost one of their last eight home games against Tottenham. Pep Guardiola has more options than Mauricio Pochettino to rotate his team, and that could be key with three matches between these PL clubs in just 11 days.

Man United v. Man City – April 24
A Manchester Derby that will surely decide the season for both clubs. If City win, they will take a big step towards the title. If United win they will not only scupper City’s title chance but also significantly boost their top four hopes. If everything goes to plan between now and late April for both clubs, they could also be in the midst of being in the Champions League semifinals too. United will sit back and soak up pressure and then try to launch devastating counters. That worked very well against PSG, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, but City are a different beast. What an atmosphere it should be inside Old Trafford for this one.

Man United v. Chelsea – April 28
Both teams should be bang in the top four battle going into the final two weeks of the season, and this game will be massive in deciding who will qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Just one point separates the two teams right now, with United in fifth and Chelsea in sixth. United have already knocked Chelsea out of the FA Cup this season and pushed them all the way in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge when Jose Mourinho was boss. The clash of styles sets up an intriguing tactical battle. United’s counter attacks and direct style is totally opposite to Sarri-ball. Both teams will have expected to be in the title battle at the start of the season, and this game may well present itself as their final chance to shore up a spot in the top four. It is unlikely both will finish in the top four this season. Something has to give.

Cardiff City v. Crystal Palace – May 4
With Palace having to play plenty of big boys in the next few weeks, it is likely their battle against relegation will go down to the wire. Cardiff will also be up against it with their schedule, so this game represents a good chance of three points for both. If Cardiff are still in with a shout of staying up, this encounter, their final home game of the season, will see an incredible atmosphere generated in the Welsh capital. Just five points separate the Eagles and Bluebirds right now, and their direct, counter-attacking styles of play should set things up very nicely for an end-to-end encounter.

Ward-Prowse called up by England

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2019, 8:40 AM EDT
James Ward-Prowse has got the England call-up his stunning form deserved.

Ward-Prowse, 24, has scored six goals in his last nine Premier League games for Southampton and Gareth Southgate called him up the Three Lions squad on Monday after a trio of players had to pull out through injury.

The Southampton midfielder has only been called up by England on one previous occasion, as he won his one and only cap in a friendly against Germany in March 2017.

Fabian Delph, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and John Stones have all pulled out of the squad due to injury. England play against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium on Friday and at Montenegro on Monday.

Ward-Prowse is a favorite of England boss Southgate, as he was his captain for many years for the England U21 side. The central midfielder has been rejuvenated by new Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, as JWP has added an extra bite and aggression to his game. Playing him in central midfield rather than out on the wing has also been a shrewd move by Hasenhuttl and has coincided in a big upturn in results for Saints.

The Saints academy product is one of the best set-piece takers, if not the best, in the Premier League and his two stunning free kick goals against Manchester United and Tottenham in back-to-back games before the international break showcased his ability.

Getting into the England team ahead of the likes of Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho in the attacking midfielder areas will be tough, but Ward-Prowse and Declan Rice will certainly push the likes of Jordan Henderson, Eric Dier and Ross Barkley for starting spots in the slightly deeper central midfield roles.

This is a deserved call up for Ward-Prowse, who is in the best form of his career.