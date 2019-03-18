More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Who’s in the running for Premier League Player of the Year?

By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
The Premier League Player of the Year is missing its easy winner this go-round.

There’s no Mohamed Salah running away with the scoring record, no Eden Hazard or N'Golo Kante as the clear best player on the champion.

So let’s take a look at where the race stands heading into the final international break of the season.

The contenders

Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool: Like N’Golo Kante before him, there’s a massive underdog status to a non-striker winning the Premier League’s Player of the Year (and you might want to argue that Kante deserved a Ballon d’Or finalist position). Flub against Fulham aside, few Premier League defenders have made their case in the past as well as Van Dijk has this season. Due to his status on a team who has a lot of the ball, it’s difficult to find super gaudy defensive numbers to make his case. Still, when taking into account Premier League center backs to play more than half their teams’ matches this season, no one on advanced stats site WhoScored is close to VVD. He also doesn’t have a “times dribbled past” per-match average on the site.

Eden Hazard, Chelsea: For years, Chelsea has gone as Eden Hazard. The Belgian is unquestionably one of the most talented players in the world, and is effervescent in attack. Sure, Chelsea’s also suffered through periods of head-scratching results and effort — nothing new at Stamford Bridge and he’s one of the only players to be a part of the downfalls of Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, and presumably Maurizio Sarri — but his 13 goals and 11 assists make him the only player to reach double figures in both categories this season. And imagine how high that assist total could be with Alvaro Morata or Gonzalo Higuain finishing at an average or above-average clip.

Raheem Sterling, Man City: At Liverpool a few years ago, it would’ve been accurate to call Sterling, “the kid with the abysmal second touch.” But the Englishman has become better and better by the season, and he’s actually the most economical star in the running for the PL’s Golden Boot; His 2.1 shots per game is less than Sergio Aguero (3.7), Mohamed Salah (3.4), Harry Kane (3.6), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2.6), Hazard (2.6), and Sadio Mane (2.4). Only Hazard and Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser have more assists.

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: His average second-half of the season is going to make it difficult for him to repeat as PL Player of the Year, especially considering he has just one goal with no assists in eight matches since Jan. 30 (and four of those were 0-0 or 1-1 draws). Yet it’d be wrong to discount his 17 goals and six assists through 24 matches, and a strong finish could make him a Golden Boot, Premier League, and Champions League winner. That’s not crazy.

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: Eighteen goals and six assists make him one of four players to combine for 24 goals of production this season, and the 30-year-old may be get sympathetic votes given his surprising lack of honors during a torrential tenure in the Premier League. His three hat tricks should live in the memory of some voters, too, especially since two came against Arsenal and Chelsea. He’s there when you need him, that’s for sure.

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: Right in the Golden Boot race despite missing four matches with torn ankle ligaments, Kane has 17 goals and four assists for Spurs this season. Not that the League Cup should come into play in a PL season vote, but Spurs’ star could well be holding silverware in voters’ minds if he hadn’t been hurt before the second leg against Chelsea. Three matches against Pep Guardiola and Man City in the next few weeks will either help or hurt his argument (again, only one of those comes in league play).

FINALLY, “THE WILD CARD” — He’s not going to win this award, and probably won’t be on any short lists besides this post, but spare a though for Raul Jimenez of Wolves. The Mexican striker has been a part of 18 league markers for Nuno Espirito Santo (12 goals, six assists) during his first ever Premier League season.

He’s scored against Chelsea twice, Spurs twice, and assisted versus Manchester United, and Arsenal. Wolves are 10W-4D-2L when he gets a goal or an assist, and 2W-3D-9L when he doesn’t produce magic.

And let’s be honest: Is one of the key players above leading their team to a title as impressive as what Jimenez has done keeping his newly-promoted side in the race for a Europa League place (even given what Wolves spent around him)?

Honestly, he’s in my Top Three with Sterling and Van Dijk. Hazard is probably fourth, with Kane, Aguero, and Salah a bit behind.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi gets England call-up

By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT
Gareth Southgate doesn’t wait too long to get a look at England’s youngest prospects.

The Three Lions manager has called up Chelsea’s Callum-Hudson Odoi to the team for this week’s EURO 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Hudson-Odoi, just 18, has made 19 appearances for Chelsea this season in all competitions, with five goals. Four of those have come in the Europa League and another in the FA Cup.

To be fair, Southgate’s impressions of Hudson-Odoi extend much further back than this season and the transfer window’s buzz regarding Bayern Munich’s interest in him. Hudson-Odoi has played at most youth levels for England, including its triumph in U-17 World Cup.

Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse was also called into the squad on Monday.

Isco gets second chance at Madrid with Zidane back in charge

Associated PressMar 18, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Among the 60,000-plus spectators packed into the Santiago Bernabeu for the return of Zinedine Zidane, nobody seemed happier than Francisco “Isco” Alarcon.

Having his old coach back in charge has given Isco a second chance to salvage his career at Real Madrid- and his status as one of Spain’s top talents.

During Zidane’s nine-month hiatus from coaching, Isco went from title-winner to soccer outcast. It had gotten so bad for Isco under the recently fired Santiago Solari that he had to watch several matches from the stands.

But with Zidane back in charge, so was Isco.

The playmaker scored the opening goal of the 2-0 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday to end a horrendous run of four consecutive home losses for Madrid that led to Solari’s exit.

Isco was among several members of Zidane’s “old guard” to recover their spots in the starting 11 after seeing their playing time diminish during Solari’s 4 1-2 months in charge. Others included Marcelo and Gareth Bale, who combined for Bale to score Madrid’s second goal, and Marco Asensio, who set up Isco’s goal, and goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who had become a backup to Thibaut Courtois.

“Nobody is going to take away what they have done here,” Zidane said about his veteran players. “Keylor is very good, and what can I say that you don’t already know about Marcelo, Isco and Bale? They looked good to me, Isco got a goal. I will count on them all because they have shown positive things.”

But none of that group of players had been treated as coldly as Isco had by Solari, who didn’t start him once in the 17 Spanish league matches that he coached.

Having helped Madrid win the Champions League four of the last five years, the 26-year-old Isco was until recently considered the future midfield star of the Spanish national team. But his absence from Madrid led to Spain coach Luis Enrique dropping him from his squad for the team’s first two European Championship qualifiers later this month.

Being rescued from obscurity does not mean that Isco has definitely reclaimed an important role on Zidane’s team, however. Zidane used to play Isco often enough, but he never included him in his core group of players who always started if healthy.

And almost nobody’s place is safe at Madrid following a disastrous season that included a humbling round-of-16 exit from the Champions League to Ajax and a record of three losses and a draw in their four meetings with fierce rival Barcelona. Madrid president Florentino Perez will want to overhaul his team this summer, meaning some of its current members will be sold.

Isco, and the rest of his teammates, have 10 league games left to convince Zidane and his boss that they deserve to be part of next season’s rebuilding effort. They appear to have nothing else to play for, trailing Barcelona by 12 points in the Spanish league.

“There will be changes, but I will not be looking at these games if everyone does well … to see if they stay or leave,” Zidane said.

Isco, if he wants to stay, can only hope that Zidane’s words do not mean the club has already made its decision on his future.

Sacramento, St. Louis emerge as MLS expansion favorites

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT
Soccer fans in Sacramento and St. Louis will be getting pretty excited right about now.

Both cities are in the frame to get an expansion side in Major League Soccer, according to MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Garber has said both Sacramento and STL have “the strongest bids by far” and ahead of the Board of Governor’s meeting in LA next month the expansion picture will be discussed heavily.

The commish also committed himself to making an announcement before the end of 2019 on the next expansion franchise, and “very likely much sooner than that.”

In an interview with the Sacramento Bee, Garber said that Sacramento and St. Louis are way ahead of the other expansion hopefuls but wouldn’t confirm which city is in the lead to get the 28th MLS franchise.

“Both are strong bids, both are great markets, both of them have worked very hard at the political leadership level and very much so at the ownership level, and certainly in each market fans have shown an enormous level of support,” Garber said.

Garber went on to speak of the admiration he has for the new wealthy investors that Sacramento Republic FC have lined up, Ron Burkle and Matt Alvarez, with the former the owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL. Brought in by club chairman Kevin Nagle, Burkle and Alvarez have agreed to purchase Sacramento Republic FC if the MLS bid is successful.

For many years, Sacramento were the frontrunners in the MLS expansion race given their impressive crowds in the USL and having a $300 million soccer-specific stadium lined up to be built on the Railyards site in downtown. But from an ownership point of view they were just missing some big investors, as Cincinnati, Nashville and Austin jumped ahead of them. Now, they have the owners they need.

As for St. Louis, their chances of getting a franchise have increased substantially after their MLS bid also received new backing from the prominent Taylor family, who own the Enterprise rental car company. They have revived a bid for a downtown stadium which would be primarily funded privately, and STL’s soccer heritage is clear for everyone to see. St. Louis FC are also having decent success in the USL and their part-owner, Jim Kavanaugh, is involved in their bid as the USL team would become the reserve side if an MLS side arrives in STL.

Adding teams in both Sacramento and St. Louis would also link up plenty of MLS cities nearby, something MLS is keen to do as creating local rivalries has been crucial to the recent success of the league.

With MLS previously planning to only expand to 28 teams, it is also quite clear that it will readjust that number and somewhere close to 30-32 would now be a good number of teams for the expanding league.

Teams 28 and 29 look like being Sacramento and St. Louis, with the likes of Phoenix, Detroit and Las Vegas scrapping it out for the next few spots.

VIDEO: FC Cincinnati's incredible fans excel in MLS home opener

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2019, 1:20 PM EDT
FC Cincinnati are one of the major success stories in American soccer in the last decade. Scratch that. Probably in the top five, ever.

Their home opener as a Major League Soccer franchise on Sunday proved that fact beyond doubt.

Ever since they burst onto the scene in their debut season in 2016, FC Cincy have stunned everyone along the way at every major milestone point. Their incredible levels of support in the USL saw them average over 17,000 fans for three-straight seasons (their last USL season saw an average of 25,717 to set a new league record), and they had huge crowds of over 30,000 for U.S. Open Cup games and a big friendly against Premier League side Crystal Palace in the summer of 2016.

This is something that has been created from the bottom up, and a team which feels genuine. Three years ago nobody would have said Cincinnati, Ohio was a hotbed for soccer. Now, it is one the hotbeds.

So, we expected something big for their home opener against Portland Timbers and Cincinnati delivered on and off the pitch.

Their first-ever MLS win celebrated wildly by a crowd of 32,250 fans, and the strong bond the club has created between themselves and the various supporters groups is wonderful to see. It is reminiscent of what MLS have at home games for the Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders, LAFC and Atlanta United to name a few of the recently successful expansion franchises.

Of course, Cincinnati still have a way to go to match the likes of Portland, Seattle and Atlanta in terms of success on and off the pitch, but they have made an exceptional start.

Before, during and after their 3-0 victory over the Timbers, the FC Cincinnati fans delivered a cauldron of noise inside Nippert Stadium which really makes you wonder why they would need to move to a soccer-specific stadium nearby.

There’s no doubt the new stadium they are building in the West End of Cincy will be awesome, but the spiritual home of this club is at the football stadium of the University of Cincinnati and is a huge part of their story.

Whatever happens in the years to come, FC Cincinnati will always look back on March 17, 2019 as a wonderful celebration in their history. It was the day that Cincinnati arrived as a soccer destination in MLS and it is clear it will become a key city in the rise of the sport in the U.S. in years to come.

Below are a few videos which set the scene throughout a memorable day for everyone connected with FC Cincinnati.