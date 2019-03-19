More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Red Bulls midfielder Valot suffers torn ACL

By Kyle BonnMar 19, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT
According to multiple reports, New York Red Bulls midfielder Florian Valot suffered a torn ACL during the 4-1 win over San Jose on Saturday.

Valot was fouled from behind in the 35th minute by San Jose defender Judson who followed through with a scissor motion, and as Valot went to ground his body clearly contorted in an awkward direction, leaving him in a heap on the ground as he clutched his right knee.

The injury is a cruel blow to the 26-year-old who missed the second half of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee in early July.

There is no timetable for his return, as that will be determined after his operation is complete, according to Panizo. With most ACL injuries, surgery to complete the repair often must wait days or even weeks as the swelling must come down first. It’s possible that this injury has happened early enough for Valot to return this season, but that will not be decided until a later date.

“I think I almost started crying when I saw that,” said Red Bulls winger Daniel Royer after the match, “because I know how hard he’s working, I know how tough it is to get back from a long-term injury. He was working so hard and doing so well like now when he came back, and he’s really important to the team so that was a terrible moment.”

The French-born midfielder came to the United States in 2014 after being let go by Monaco’s reserve squad. He played for Rider University for two years before joining the New York Red Bulls II in the summer of 2016, and rose to the big league club before the next season.

“When you look at the sort of season he had last year where he was so good for us and he was a really big surprise, and then for him to go down in practice with an ACL, you can’t help but let that thought into your mind,” goalkeeper Luis Robles said. “As a teammate you care for your guys, and that was my first thought, ‘please I’m hoping that he’s ok.'”

New dates revealed for rescheduled Premier League games

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2019, 12:56 PM EDT
The Premier League games that needed to be rearranged now have dates.

Due to recent FA Cup and League Cup action involving PL clubs, plenty of games were postponed. In total, nine games have new dates with Tottenham, Cardiff, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Watford and Arsenal all having multiple games rearranged.

It will be a busy April across the Premier League as we reach the climax of a dramatic 2018-19 campaign.

Below is a look at the new schedule for games in the final weeks of the season, with plenty of pivotal encounters in the title race, top four battle and the relegation scrap lined up for midweek slots.

Tuesday April 2
2:45 p.m. ET: Watford v. Fulham

Wednesday April 3
2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Brighton
2:45 p.m. ET: Man City v. Cardiff City
2:45 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Crystal Palace

Tuesday April 16
2:45 p.m. ET: Brighton v. Cardiff City

Sunday April 21
11:00 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace

Tuesday April 23
2:45 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Brighton
2:45 p.m. ET: Watford v. Southampton

Wednesday April 24
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Arsenal

PSG scores legal win over UEFA in financial monitoring case

Associated PressMar 19, 2019, 11:58 AM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) Paris Saint-Germain has won an initial legal battle with UEFA over the monitoring of its spending on player transfers and wages.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has upheld PSG’s appeal against an attempt by UEFA investigators to reopen a previously closed investigation.

The judgment in favor of PSG is separate from another UEFA investigation of its finances in the 2017-18 season when the Qatari-owned French champions signed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The appeal judgment related to UEFA’s club finance monitoring panel wanting to review a decision that declared PSG’s accounts through June 2017 compliant with “Financial Fair Play” rules.

The court says UEFA missed its deadline to challenge the previous decision.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Top 12 signings of the 2018-19 Premier League season

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2019, 10:44 AM EDT
As we enter the final seven weeks of the Premier League season, now seems like a good time to focus on which players have stood out at their new clubs.

From new star strikers to game-changing playmakers and much-needed defensive additions, a lot of clubs were extremely shrewd in the transfer market last summer.

Below we rank the top 12 signings of the season across the PL based on their performance so far.

1. Raul Jimenez (Wolves, on loan from Benfica) – The Mexican striker is Wolves’ top scorer and has them in seventh in the PL and in the FA Cup semis. Wolves are probably the best-ever newly-promoted team in PL history and his hold-up play, finishing and ability to run in behind and link-up with Diogo Jota is a big part of that. Now, they must try to sign him permanently. That is the hard part as clubs all over Europe are now chasing him after a wonderful debut campaign in the PL.

2. David Brooks (Bournemouth from Sheffield United, $15.2 million) – This was an absolute bargain. Brooks, 21, has shone in the top-flight and surprised everyone, including himself, at how well he has adapted. In his first PL season he has brought pace and trickery and he’s complemented Bournemouth’s other forwards perfectly. The Welsh winger has a bright future.

3. Joao Moutinho (Wolves from AS Monaco, $6.6 million) – The man who makes Wolves tick, the experienced Portuguese midfielder has oozed class and his set-piece deliveries cause all kinds of problems. Alongside Ruben Neves he just keeps chipping away, keeps the ball effortlessly and his range of passing is sublime. A real unsung hero. And a bargain.

4. Sokratis (Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund, $23.4 million) – After a bit of a shaky start, he’s come into his own in recent months and is one of the first names on Arsenal’s teamsheet. The towering Greek defender is a real character and is making the defenders around him better. A proper no-nonsense center half, Sokratis is becoming a cult hero at Arsenal and is a big reason they are in the top four.

5. Richarlison (Everton from Watford, $53 million) – It was big money for a Brazilian youngster who had just one season in the PL under his belt, but it was money well spent by Marco Silva. Richarlison, 21, has been called up to the full Brazil team and has scored 13 goals in his debut season at Everton. His pace has been crucial for the Toffees and although he’s played up front a lot on his own, out wide is where he is at his best.

6. Salomon Rondon (Newcastle, on loan from West Brom) – The big Venezuelan striker has been a revelation for the Magpies as Rafael Benitez has built his entire attack around Rondon. Able to hold the ball up and finish off plentiful crosses into the box, Rondon is perfectly suited for this Newcastle side. He gets the best out of the attackers around him, and his goal return of 10 is pretty decent for a team which has struggled at the bottom for most of this season. You’d think Newcastle will sign Rondon permanently this summer, but he does have one more year left on his contract at West Brom.

7. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal from Sampdoria, $33 million) – A huge signing for Arsenal, as Torreira has added extra bite to the Gunners midfield. After a wonderful start to life in England he has been a little subdued in recent weeks, but he has still been very important in pushing them into the top four.

8. Felipe Anderson (West Ham from Lazio, $42 million) – The Brazilian playmaker has lived up to his status as the Hammers’ club-record signing, with some classy performances. His goals have dried up but he has continued to deliver consistently good displays. A little inconsistent, but very good overall.

9. Rui Patricio (Wolves from Sporting Lisbon, $20 million) – Initially a free transfer after the player situation at Sporting, Wolves have agreed to pay $20 million for the Portuguese international goalkeeper via a tribunal. That is still a bargain. Patricio has made some wonderful saves and his distribution is very good and he brings a calming influence to the defense.

10. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford from Barcelona, $14.7 million) – Okay, he was on loan at Watford last January, but he didn’t play too well in the second half of last season. That said, Watford signed him permanently in the summer and he’s been very good with seven goals and five assists so far. A nomadic career finally seems to have settled down for the 25-year-old Spaniard.

11. James Maddison (Leicester from Norwich, $26.5 million) – The young Englishman has settled into life in the PL very quickly and he’s scored some stunning goals. Maddison has been called up to the England squad but didn’t make his debut, however he is a key part of Leicester’s future under new manager Brendan Rodgers. A fast start to the campaign has dissipated, but in recent weeks he has picked up form again. At 22, he has so much potential.

12. Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal from Lorient, $9.2 million) – Like Torreira, his arrival made a big difference early in the season but he has gone off the boil a little bit. That said, for a 19-year-old he has shown admirable maturity and the way he rattles into challenges and keeps the ball is a perfect fit for the Premier League. A rising star.

Notable buys: Alisson (Liverpool from AS Roma, $74 million), Fabinho (Liverpool from AS Monaco, $51 million), Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth from ), Harry Arter (Cardiff City from Bournemouth, loan), Lucas Digne (Everton from Barcelona, $23 million), Andre Gomes (Everton from Barcelona, loan), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham from Newcastle, $25 million), Issa Diop (West Ham from Toulouse, $29 million), Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham from Swansea, $9.2 million), Willy Boly (Wolves from FC Porto, $15.9 million)

Bonus – Best January buys: Youri Tielemans, Miguel Almiron, Michy Batshuayi, Samir Nasri

The quartet above have all made big differences to their respective teams, with Tielemans a classy addition for Leicester on loan from Monaco, Almiron adding some much-needed creativity to Newcastle’s attack after a club-record arrival from Atlanta United, Batshuayi banging in goals during his first few months on loan from Chelsea and Nasri making a big difference at West Ham. All four have delivered exactly what has been asked of them, so far. It is too early to say they deserve to be in the top 10 signings of the season, but it is clear they have made fast starts at their new clubs.