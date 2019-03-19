More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Associated Press

Who stands to gain or lose the most in USMNT camp?

By Kyle BonnMar 19, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT
The USMNT will convene for Gregg Berhalter’s second camp in charge of the national squad as the international break temporarily brings a halt to most club competitions.

Leading towards international friendlies against Ecuador and Chile five days apart on Thursday and next Tuesday, the camp will provide Berhalter another opportunity to see what the national team talent pool can potentially provide him and get a look at players he will have to make decisions on ahead of more high-leverage matches. There will be experimentation, Berhalter has confirmed, and players will get a chance to make an impression.

With some players involved in aforementioned tinkering while other players sit in precarious club situations, who stands to gain the most this camp, and who could be facing their last chance to make an impression?

Most to gain

1) Tyler Adams

The former New York Red Bull midfielder has enjoyed a positive start to life in the German top flight, and could bring his good form back to the national team camp. That’s not the focus of his national team situation, however.

Gregg Berhalter confirmed that he will experiment with Adams at right-back during this week-long stretch, a curious idea with the possibility of Adams being minimized at his best midfield position in Berhalter’s setup. Many are predicting Berhalter to eventually settle on a 4-3-3 formation, which could force him into a different role. When asked if moving him out wide could minimize his ball-winning strengths, Berhalter didn’t sound terribly convinced of the idea yet, but was hopeful the coaching staff will eventually be rewarded for their creativity.

“This is the beginning phases and we want to test it and we want to see how it looks and we want to see how he adapts and what it gives our team overall,” Berhalter said. “When you’re looking at the profile of a Michael Bradley or a Wil Trapp – a very controlling player – and you have the dynamic guy next to him in Tyler who can come inside and still be influential from that position, we think it’s exciting and we want to take a look at it. It may not work exactly as we have planned and we have to adapt but in theory it’s something worth trying.”

Adams, therefore, could gain a lot this camp. While he’s already a bright young talent with a clear place on the squad no matter the eventual formation used in games that matter, Adams could stamp his place in a team in a position of weakness should the experiment pay off.

2) Sebastian Lletget

With the comeback from his brutal 2017 injury finally complete having appeared in the last four national team matches off the bench, Sebastian Lletget could be primed for his first national team start in over two years, and this is the perfect chance to show off his usefulness to the new boss. Lletget has started the 2019 MLS season well, a completely dominant force in the Galaxy’s 3-2 win over Minnesota United on Saturday, completing 77/83 passes in a creative attacking role and scoring the eventual winning goal.

Lletget is a perfect fit for the 4-3-3 as a controlling winger who can pinch inside and cause havoc on and off the ball, or use his speed to create space and deliver a cross from the flank. If he performs at a high level this camp – and he should see ample time on the wing given the makeup of the roster – it could be a breakout point for the 26-year-old in the prime of his career during this World Cup cycle.

3) Jordan Morris

Morris has not made an appearance for the USMNT since January of 2018 due to injury, but now he’s back in the fold. It couldn’t come at a better time, with Morris in excellent form to start the 2019 MLS season. The 24-year-old has three goals and an assist through the team’s first three league matches amidst a perfect start for Seattle.

With Josh Sargent and Tim Weah both involved in U-23 Olympic qualifying, this seems the perfect opportunity for Morris to re-insert himself into the USMNT forward conversation in front of the new boss.

Most to lose

1) Tim Ream

With Fulham floundering towards relegation in the Premier League amidst a historic defensive calamity, Tim Ream has been at the center of the Whites’ struggles at the back. At 31 years old and the next World Cup still three years away, it’s possible that this is Ream’s last opportunity to state his case at the national team level. He was Fulham’s best player just a year ago in their promotion campaign, rock solid at the back for essentially the entire season, but as he finds life difficult in the English top flight, anything short of a perfect camp could see Ream flushed out of the setup.

2) DeAndre Yedlin

Anything gained by Tyler Adams in this camp would be DeAndre Yedlin’s loss. The incumbent first-choice right-back suddenly has competition from an experimental adversary, and that could mean Yedlin finds himself in no-man’s land. Berhalter said that they would push Yedlin further up the field into a winger role to accommodate Adams, but a player being moved from his natural position to make way for an experiment is never a good sign.

Yedlin has plenty to gain by performing well in his new role, but he has more to lose should it go poorly and Adams succeeds. The Newcastle defender has worked hard on his defensive abilities over the past few years, to some marketable improvement, and so the experiment is understandable but at the same time somewhat puzzling. Should Adams make the switch with ease, Yedlin could find himself without a clear role in Berhalter’s potential 4-3-3 setup.

3) Gyasi Zardes

Still without a national team goal since 2016 and just one assist in that same timeframe, Gyasi Zardes is slowly slipping down the USMNT pecking order as others continue to step up. He has been deployed out wide continuously at the national level despite finding renewed success in a striker role at Columbus, and it’s clear it’s a weakness for him. It feels like the 27-year-old has reached a breaking point with the USMNT, and if he continues to fire blanks up front and be plagued by poor touches and questionable on-ball decision-making, he won’t be part of the 2022 World Cup conversation for much longer.

SQUAD

GK: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Sean Johnson (NYCFC), Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas).

DEF: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Omar Gonzalez (Atlas), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Reading), Tim Ream (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)

MIDFIELDERS (7)Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC)

FORWARDS (6): Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Christian Ramirez (LAFC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC).

Red Bulls midfielder Valot suffers torn ACL

By Kyle BonnMar 19, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT
According to multiple reports, New York Red Bulls midfielder Florian Valot suffered a torn ACL during the 4-1 win over San Jose on Saturday.

Valot was fouled from behind in the 35th minute by San Jose defender Judson who followed through with a scissor motion, and as Valot went to ground his body clearly contorted in an awkward direction, leaving him in a heap on the ground as he clutched his right knee.

The injury is a cruel blow to the 26-year-old who missed the second half of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee in early July.

There is no timetable for his return, as that will be determined after his operation is complete, according to Panizo. With most ACL injuries, surgery to complete the repair often must wait days or even weeks as the swelling must come down first. It’s possible that this injury has happened early enough for Valot to return this season, but that will not be decided until a later date.

“I think I almost started crying when I saw that,” said Red Bulls winger Daniel Royer after the match, “because I know how hard he’s working, I know how tough it is to get back from a long-term injury. He was working so hard and doing so well like now when he came back, and he’s really important to the team so that was a terrible moment.”

The French-born midfielder came to the United States in 2014 after being let go by Monaco’s reserve squad. He played for Rider University for two years before joining the New York Red Bulls II in the summer of 2016, and rose to the big league club before the next season.

“When you look at the sort of season he had last year where he was so good for us and he was a really big surprise, and then for him to go down in practice with an ACL, you can’t help but let that thought into your mind,” goalkeeper Luis Robles said. “As a teammate you care for your guys, and that was my first thought, ‘please I’m hoping that he’s ok.'”

The 2 Robbies podcast: Liverpool the real deal? Plus, UCL last eight predictions

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle on Liverpool’s shaky win at Fulham, Chelsea’s disappointing showing at Goodison Park (14:05) and Burnley’s costly defeat to 10-men Leicester City (29:15).

Plus, analysis on the FA Cup quarterfinals which saw Manchester City comeback with a bit of a controversy against Swansea City (42:10), Manchester United fall to Wolves (48:50), Watford sneak past Crystal Palace (59:00) and Brighton take down Millwall in a penalty shootout (1:02:05). The gents end the pod with their Champions League quarterfinal predictions (1:04:15).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

New dates revealed for rescheduled Premier League games

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2019, 12:56 PM EDT
The Premier League games that needed to be rearranged now have dates.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Due to recent FA Cup and League Cup action involving PL clubs, plenty of games were postponed. In total, nine games have new dates with Tottenham, Cardiff, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Watford and Arsenal all having multiple games rearranged.

It will be a busy April across the Premier League as we reach the climax of a dramatic 2018-19 campaign.

Below is a look at the new schedule for games in the final weeks of the season, with plenty of pivotal encounters in the title race, top four battle and the relegation scrap lined up for midweek slots.

Tuesday April 2
2:45 p.m. ET: Watford v. Fulham

Wednesday April 3
2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Brighton
2:45 p.m. ET: Man City v. Cardiff City
2:45 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Crystal Palace

Tuesday April 16
2:45 p.m. ET: Brighton v. Cardiff City

Sunday April 21
11:00 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace

Tuesday April 23
2:45 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Brighton
2:45 p.m. ET: Watford v. Southampton

Wednesday April 24
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Arsenal

PSG scores legal win over UEFA in financial monitoring case

Associated PressMar 19, 2019, 11:58 AM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) Paris Saint-Germain has won an initial legal battle with UEFA over the monitoring of its spending on player transfers and wages.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has upheld PSG’s appeal against an attempt by UEFA investigators to reopen a previously closed investigation.

The judgment in favor of PSG is separate from another UEFA investigation of its finances in the 2017-18 season when the Qatari-owned French champions signed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The appeal judgment related to UEFA’s club finance monitoring panel wanting to review a decision that declared PSG’s accounts through June 2017 compliant with “Financial Fair Play” rules.

The court says UEFA missed its deadline to challenge the previous decision.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports