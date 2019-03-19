More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Zlatan: Man United held back by Ferguson

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2019, 8:47 AM EDT
It’s not like Zlatan Ibrahimovic at all to speak his mind…

The LA Galaxy star, 37, has been talking to the Daily Mirror about his former club, Manchester United, and how things are going under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Putting their Scandinavian rivalry to one side, it appears Zlatan is trying to send Ole a message: stop mentioning Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Everything that happens is judged by the era of Ferguson,” Ibrahimovic said. “They are saying if Ferguson was here, this would not happen, Ferguson would not do it like that. Ferguson would do it like this. Everything was Ferguson. If it was me, I would say I don’t have Ferguson anymore. And I come here and I want to make my own history, I want to make my own story.

“So I do not want to hear what happened before. I want to do it in the present. You come in with a new mentality. Ferguson has his place in history at this club but now the club continues. It has to find its own identity and it is difficult.”

Does he have a point?

In some ways, yes, he is spot on. But we all knew moving on from one of the greatest managers in the history of the game would be a tough thing for United to do. It has proven that, as David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have come and gone in the six seasons since Fergie retired and United have an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League trophy and two top four finishes to show for it.

Zlatan is a mischievous fellow and also referred to the ‘Class of 92’ as the “Circle of Ferguson” and hit out at them for not working for the club and instead criticizing the team on TV.

Is he right to suggest Solskjaer should stop mentioning the good old days at United under Ferguson?

Many believe Solskjaer is being a little too nostalgic and is playing on the history of the club a little too much, but he did spend 10 years there as a player and was involved in the most successful period in club history. So, he’s probably going to be quite fond of that period.

Zlatan is spot on about the ongoing identity crisis at United. Everyone connected with the club is stuck in limbo between wanting the Ferguson era to return and to see a drastic change and good times roll around again.

Solskjaer’s appointment as caretaker boss, and probably the new permanent manager, will complicate things and probably switch the focus back to replicating the Ferguson era.

Korean plan among nine possible bids for 2023 Women’s World Cup

Associated PressMar 19, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA says nine soccer federations are interested in hosting the 2023 Women’s World Cup including South Korea, which could jointly bid with North Korea.

Brazil and South Africa are in the contest, suggesting underused stadiums built to host the 2014 and 2010 World Cups could be picked.

Other contenders are Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Colombia, Japan and New Zealand.

South Korean officials said this month that FIFA approached them to explore a joint bid with North Korea.

Potential candidates have until April 16 to register to bid, then until Oct. 4 to submit bid books.

FIFA now includes a human rights evaluation when assessing World Cup bidders.

The 37-member FIFA Council will pick the host in March next year.

The next Women’s World Cup is played June 7-July 7 in France.

Pochettino: “Very happy” with Spurs, taking it day-by-day

By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT
Wouldn’t it be something if Mauricio Pochettino‘s expressed desire to stay at Tottenham Hotspur into the “New White Hart Lane” era and help the club reach the pinnacle of football was genuine?

And really, why should it surprise anyone at all that a rich London club in a fancy new home might just be attractive to a top football mind?

Pochettino, despite seemingly daily links with Real Madrid and other giant clubs, sure sounds like a man who’d answer those questions with, “Well, yeah” and “It shouldn’t.” From Sky Sports:

“I am very happy at Tottenham. I have four more years on my contract. Maybe 99 per cent of my colleagues have a different mindset. I enjoy it day by day and whatever happens tomorrow will be a consequence of today. But I don’t look at things too far ahead or think very long term. When I signed my contract I did it because I was happy.”

Sure there’s a little hedging there, but this is also an occupation where poor turns of form see managers fired in a hurry. Pochettino would go on to say that Spurs are “overachieving,” and did mention the “investment of other clubs” this season. So there’s certainly gray area for Spurs supporters to consider from these comments.

WATCH: Maurice Edu gives retirement video the cartoon treatment

By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT
USMNT midfielder Maurice Edu formally announced his retirement on Monday with a clever animated video paying homage to his family and career.

The video uses Kanye West’s “All the Lights” before ending with a clever nod to Notorious B.I.G. and an inspirational message.

Edu last played in 2017, appearing in three matches for the Philadelphia Union’s USL affiliate Bethlehem Steel.

The 46-times capped Edu turns 33 next month and played with Toronto FC before moving overseas to Rangers in Scotland, where he scored a famous stoppage time goal in the Old Firm.

And infamously, Edu had a goal controversially ruled offside at the 2010 World Cup.

Injuries followed him the rest of his career, as Edu had trouble staying on the field in stints with Stoke City, Bursaspor, and Philadelphia. He won three league titles and three cups while in Glasgow.

Edu is now a broadcaster on UEFA Champions League coverage in the United States.

Mbappe, Neymar reportedly won’t try to leave PSG

By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT
Two of the world’s brightest attacking stars look set to stay in Paris for another season, says ESPN.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will not angle to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer despite big money interest from Real Madrid, who is in the market to spend big on some Galacticos to play with Vinicius Junior.

The report says Financial Fair Play concerns will dictate a number of sales, with Giovani Lo Celso, Jese Rodriguez, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Thomas Meunier, Layvin Kurzawa, and Christopher Nkunku speculated as possible exits.

Meanwhile, AS reports that PSG is interested in Antoine Griezmann should it get a suitable bid for either Mbappe or Neymar.

It would make some sense for PSG. At 27, Neymar has been fabulous while healthy but has missed long stretches of each of the last two seasons with injury.

Les Parisiens could replace him with Griezmann, a French World Cup hero, who carries a $226 million release clause which AS says will not be negotiated by Atletico Madrid. How much more would Neymar cost Real than that? He went for around $254 million in 2017.

How much different will PSG look next year? Adrien Rabiot seems certain to leave the Parc des Princes, and Meunier is the only player mentioned by AS getting serious minutes under Thomas Tuchel.

What seems more likely is PSG sell its superfluous pieces and put a focus on developing its young players in Ligue 1 play with Neymar, Mbappe, Cavani, and Marco Verratti focusing their eyes on the Champions League