NYCFC may add prolific Brazilian center forward

By Nicholas MendolaMar 20, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT
New York City FC is reportedly lining up a TAM deal for Brazilian center forward Heber.

A prolific scorer from Croatian powers HNK Rijeka, Heder has 35 goals and 14 assists in 68 matches since arriving in 2016.

The 27-year-old played in Brazil until 2015, and has since played for Armenian side Alashkert Yerevan and Croatian sides Slaven Belupo and HNK Rijeka.

Croatia has the 16th highest UEFA coefficient, ahead of Poland but below the Netherlands for comparison’s sake.

NYCFC has drawn its first three matches of the season, getting two goals from Alexander Ring, and one each from Alexandru Mitrita and Ebenezer Ofori.

On video — and remember, these are highlight reels put together by agents and fans — Heber looks like an MLS equivalent of one of his Premier League countrymen: Richarlison.

Pogba “happy” at Manchester United, but Real, Zidane “a dream for anybody who likes football”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 20, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
Paul Pogba may want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to stick around Old Trafford, but he didn’t say he would be there for the duration of the Norwegian’s tenure at Manchester United.

The midfield magician has been a big part of the Red Devils’ post-Jose Mourinho turnaround, but money talks and Real Madrid is likely to spend incredible amounts of it this summer as it attempts to flip its fortunes following a domestic and European trophy-free season.

Pogba was asked about the chances of a move to Real Madrid at a press conference on Wednesday. From Goal.com:

“Like I’ve always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Pogba said.

“There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it’s a dream for anybody who likes football. For now, I’m at Manchester. We don’t know what the future holds. I’m at Manchester and I’m happy.”

It stands to reason that Pogba likes football, and he would team-up with a fellow French World Cup winner in Zidane (not to mention his purchase may inspire Raphael Varane to stay… and Kylian Mbappe to join).

The problem Real will run into, though, is Financial Fair Play. The Galacticos that Florentino Perez demand cost more money than ever before. With Pogba, Eden Hazard, and many others linked with Real, how much can they afford to spend before getting in trouble?

Going back to Pogba liking Solskjaer’s understanding of what United is all about, wouldn’t he know this is the sort of talk which would get Sir Alex Ferguson on the phone with Real? No one is bigger than the club? It will be interesting to see how these comments are received by the United public and club itself.

U.S. U-23s have talent, experience to exorcise Olympic qualifying demons

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 20, 2019, 1:09 PM EDT
Let’s begin here: If the United States fails to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in men’s soccer, it should probably abandon the U-23 program.

That’s pretty haughty considering the Yanks have failed to qualify in three of the last four tournaments including the 2012 Games in the United Kingdom and 2016 edition in Brazil, but consider the talent on show for this March’s friendlies against Egypt and the Netherlands in Spain.

There are Bundesliga upstarts Josh Sargent and Haji Wright, not to mention Celtic’s Tim Weah. Chicago Fire midfielder Djordje Mihailovic is in the fold, as are defenders Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), and Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson.

And, oh yeah, they’ll get to add three Over-23 players while also potentially including several eligible players currently with the U-20s, full USMNT, or not called into March camp (Jonathan Lewis, Erik Palmer-Brown, Jonathan Amon, Luca de Torre). Even if the opposite happens and guys make the full USMNT or get injured, there’s depth here and plenty of it.

There have always been names when the Yanks have failed in qualifying, but hardly these degrees of depth and experience. In 2016 qualifying, Matt Miazga, Wil Trapp, and Emerson Hyndman were on the squad which couldn’t get the job done. 2012 saw Joe Gyau, Terrence Boyd, and Bill Hamid.

But this group could be special, favored not just to qualify but to rival others for a spot on the podium. The hiring of longtime MLS boss Jason Kreis to oversee the group is another good decision, and he’ll have this crop of players (and more) from which to select his lineups.

Goalkeepers: Jonathan Klinsmann (Hertha Berlin), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose)

Defenders: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Marco Farfan (Portland Timbers), Jack Maher (Indiana University), Matthew Olosunde (Manchester United), Donovan Pines (DC United), Lucas Pos (Lausanne), Antonee Robinson (Wigan), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United)

Midfielders: Derrick Jones (Philadelphia), Cameron Lindley (Orlando City), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago), Keaton Parks (NYCFC), Eryk Williamson (Portland), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forward: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland), Josh Perez (LAFC), Emmanuel Sabbi (Hobro), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Tim Weah (Celtic), Haji Wright (Schalke).

Women’s soccer in England secures record sponsorship deal

Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 20, 2019, 10:27 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) Women’s soccer in England will receive record levels of investment after its top league secured a sponsorship deal reportedly worth more than 10 million pounds ($13.2 million) over the next three seasons.

Barclays will become the first sponsor of the Women’s Super League in what the English Football Association is saying is the biggest ever investment in British women’s sports by a brand.

The deal, which was announced on Wednesday, runs from the start of the 2019-20 season through July 2022. Barclays was the title sponsor of the Premier League in men’s soccer from 2004-16 and still has links with the league.

Kelly Simmons, the FA’s Director of Women’s Professional Game, says the “record, multimillion-pound commitment will impact all levels of the game.”

The Super League, which is Europe’s only fully professional domestic female soccer league, will now have prize money for the first time. A total of 500,000 pounds ($660,000) will be distributed to clubs based on their final league positions.

In another boost for the women’s game, FIFA says French telecommunications giant Orange has become the sixth sponsor of this year’s Women’s World Cup in France.

Pogba wants Solskjaer at Manchester United full-time

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 20, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba wants his manager to stick around Old Trafford.

Pogba, who turned 26 last week, has 11 goals and nine assists this season, a heavy portion coming in the time after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the reins of the Premier League side.

On French international team duty this week, Pogba says the big difference is happiness. The midfielder says the vibe is transmitted to the players by the 46-year-old Norwegian.

From Sky Sports:

“When a player is happy, he wants to keep being happy,” Pogba said. “Solskjaer deserves it. He knows the club, he knows everything about the club.

“He is a really happy coach that gave confidence back to the players,” he added. “This gave us the freedom to play and enjoy football again because maybe we lost that with the results that we had before.”

Solskjaer is certainly the favorite for the gig, and there’s a little wry humor in the fact that his crowning achievement was likely shepherding United past Paris Saint-Germain in Paris without the French superstar.

Maybe it’s the post-Alex Ferguson dry spell, but there’s something ubiquitous about the culture of United that transcends the “stop living in the past” mindset (Ahem, Zlatan). And maybe the idea of clutching the lore of a club is terrible for the players, but it’s working in the short-term. Will it run out if United is bounced from the Champions League by Barcelona and is staring at a silverware-free season which may be followed by a lack of UCL in 2019-20?