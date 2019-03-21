More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Adams explains Man City-like role in Berhalter’s USMNT

By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT
You might hate Gregg Berhalter’s decision to play his emerging central midfielder Tyler Adams at right back and it might look sloppy at times during Thursday’s USMNT friendly against Ecuador in Florida, but give it some time.

For now, the RB Leipzig 20-year-old has been handed one of the most important positions in Berhalter’s United States men’s national team set-up, where he’ll play right back ahead of a Premier League mainstay in DeAndre Yedlin (who Berhalter prefers as a wing).

[ MORE: Hazard, Real, and the back-up plan ]

There are reasons to like the move, which allows Adams to serve as another fireball in the center of the pitch when the Yanks go to a back three while in possession, and also reasons to want to put in on a rocket to the moon. Adams playing right back when the U.S. does not have the ball, for example, means he’s not at his best position when the Americans are trying to get the darn thing back.

Berhalter’s hoping to have the USMNT murder teams with possession. Adams, for one, thinks it can work. From a Q&A on USSoccer.com:

“The analogy you can make with it as how Manchester City plays. They have a left back that moves into central midfield in attack. Obviously, it’s on the opposite side here, but you often find yourself tucked into the middle of the field being able to help with the transition plays and attacking in different roles. The most important thing that Gregg emphasized was that the No. 8 can take up that position, the winger can take up that position and I can take up that position at different times. The chemistry and rotation between those players will be very important.”

There’s a lot to digest there, and a lot of these players have only had a couple of days plus some video conferences with the system, so be sure to have patience when watching the Yanks and Ecuador this evening.

And it very much might not be the right system for the team against opponents of Ecuador’s caliber and higher; We’ll see, but Berhalter is going to try his preferred system and style of play before opting for other ideas, and that’s the way it’s supposed to go early in a managerial tenure which won’t see meaningful matches until the summer (After all, it’s a lot easier to switch back into comfortable systems than to start with comfort and move onto a system deployed by one of the best managers in the world).

Chelsea rejects Real’s $78m Hazard offer; Anderson back-up plan

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
Chelsea wants more than $150 million for Eden Hazard which could lead Real Madrid to look to a different part of London for its next playmaker, according to Sky Sports.

A Thursday report says Chelsea has shot down a $78 million bid for Hazard and is expecting at least twice that amount as desperate Real Madrid looks to revolutionize its team after a European trophy-free 2018-19 season.

[ MORE: Man Utd stars set for exit? ]

The Blues may not sell at all because of its impending transfer ban, despite Hazard being able to walk away for free after the 2019-20 season.

And Hazard isn’t exactly shying away from his long-held interest in a move to Real in this sly exchange with Belgian outlet HLN:

Interviewer: “Look, I have a friend who has been playing in the Premier League for seven years. At a club that plays in blue. He has won everything there and he is ready for a new challenge. He is now in the interest of another club, one in a white outfit. What would you recommend to that boy?”

Smiling, Hazard replied: “Well, buy that friend a white shirt.”

So Real is training its eyes on West Ham United’s Felipe Anderson to the tune of an $85 million bid, a figure which would see the Irons profit in a big way following a $48 million purchase just last summer.

Anderson, who turns 26 in April, has been very good as the Irons bid for seventh place and a possible Europa League spot next season. The Brazilian has nine goals and five assists across all competitions for Manuel Pellegrini.

Hazard is two years older than Anderson, and has produced at a world class level dating back to his 20-goal, 18-assist Ligue 1 season at Lille in 2011-12.

Although, even with the transfer ban, maybe Chelsea will take the money and its medicine without Hazard, who is one of the only players who have been a part of the Blues teams to quit on Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte (and possibly tried to do the same to Maurizio Sarri).

Do you want the bitter Belgian playing out the string? West Ham fans probably hope the answer is, “Nope.”

Get ready for a summer of speculating that Real might buy any player on Earth outside of Lionel Messi, given chairman Florentino Perez’s penchant for hunting Galacticos; In the past week alone, Real has been linked with Neymar, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, Hazard, and Anderson. Wow.

Icardi ends six-week exile at Inter as he resumes training

AP
Associated PressMar 21, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) Mauro Icardi has resumed training with his Inter Milan teammates, ending a six-week exile.

Icardi has not been on the field in more than a month, since being stripped of the captaincy amid protracted contract negotiations.

The 26-year-old Icardi has said he has a knee injury, although the club has said tests did not reveal any problem.

The Argentine forward returned to team training on Thursday with others who had not been called up for international duty.

Icardi could be called up for Inter’s next match on March 31, at home to Lazio in Serie A.

With 29 goals, Icardi was the joint top scorer in Serie A last season, sharing the honor with Ciro Immobile of Lazio. He has nine goals in 20 Serie A appearances this season.

Fellow Argentine Lautaro Martinez has stepped up in his absence, weighing in with four goals in his past nine matches.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Sampaoli gives pay back to Santos until players are paid

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 21, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
SAO PAULO (AP) Santos coach Jorge Sampaoli has given his pay back to the Brazilian club until his players get paid.

The Argentine says the club should pay every worker on the same day.

Brazilian media say Santos has not paid its players since the beginning of February. Club executives pledged to solve the problem in early March, but that did not happen.

Sampaoli, a former coach of Argentina’s national team, also criticized the club’s executives.

After an impressive start to the season, Santos has failed to win its last three matches in the Sao Paulo state championship. The team lost to Botafogo 4-0 on Wednesday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Report: Man United stars lined up for exit

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT
It appears that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already knows the players he wants to get rid of this summer.

We know that Antonio Valencia, the club captain, will leave this summer after the club declined to offer him a one-year contract extension, but a few others may be joining the 33-year-old Ecuadorian in heading through the exit door at Old Trafford.

A report from the Daily Star claims that both Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo will be sold this summer, as caretaker boss (for now) Solskjaer plans to offload the injury-prone South American duo.

Sanchez, 30, has been a big disappointment at United following his arrival from Arsenal last January, as the highest-paid player at the club has scored just once in 17 Premier League appearances this season. The Chilean star was injured in their 3-2 win against Southampton earlier this month and isn’t expect to return to fitness until mid-April at the earliest.

As for Rojo, the 29-year-old Argentine center back suffered a serious knee injury early in the season and has struggled for fitness since as he then picked up a back injury. With Chris Smalling and Phil Jones handed new contracts and United constantly linked with moves for new center backs in Toby Alderweireld and Kostas Manolas, it seems like Rojo’s five-year stay at United is almost up.

Would these exits make sense? For both the club and the player, 100 percent.

Sanchez just hasn’t looked happy at United since he arrived, as Solskjaer clearly has other players ahead of him in the pecking order. A move to PSG or maybe one of Italy’s big boys either permanently or on loan seems like the best bet for everyone, although Sanchez will be in no hurry to leave United as he still has over four years left on his huge $650,000 a week contract.

As for Rojo, the writing is on the wall for him given his poor record with injuries and United’s persistence to try and sign a new center back. He is a solid defender who can play at either center back or full back, and he did rebound well in Jose Mourinho’s first season after struggling under Louis Van Gaal. Rojo’s current contract runs until the summer of 2021 with an option to extend by a further year so, like Sanchez, he probably won’t be in a hurry to go anywhere and a loan move is probably more likely.

It remains to be seen how ruthless Solskjaer will be if and when he does take charge of United on permanent basis, but it is likely Sanchez and Rojo will not be alone in being available.