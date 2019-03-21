More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Making the case: Raheem Sterling as PL Player of the Year

By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT
Even a year ago, I wouldn’t have imagined someone making this case in a rational manner any time soon.

I especially didn’t think it would be me.

But as the Premier League takes a deep breath ahead of the stretch run, I’m going to have to say it.

Raheem Sterling has been the best attacking player in the Premier League this season, and quite possibly the best player period.

Whether he earns the nod over defender Virgil Van Dijk is another story altogether, as it will probably comes down to wins and losses and one or two titles, but consider how deadly, consistent, and deadly consistent Sterling has been since the start of the season.

Of the four Premier League players who’ve accounted for some combination of 24 goals and assists, Sterling gets the least amount of positive publicity. Eden Hazard has largely been the Chelsea attack, Sergio Aguero has tied the PL hat trick record, and Mohamed Salah is riding his 2017-18 season through a remarkable cold snap of form.

But there’s Sterling, with 15 goals and nine assists in the second-fewest minutes of the bunch (Aguero).

How about these numbers — via WhoScored.com — in 2,149 league minutes?

Sterling is also averaging a tackle and .6 interceptions per match, the best of the bunch, while committed the fewest bad touches per game (most remarkable considering his second touch haunted him for several seasons).

A concession: For what it’s worth given the above stats, Hazard is easily in second of the bunch if not competing directly with Sterling. But Sterling hasn’t been a part of underachieving teams for three different managers, so we’ll abide.

There are two things going against Sterling, neither of which are his fault. The first is that Man City’s dominance of last season and run back into a title right this season has people imagining that the feast of talent at the Etihad Stadium makes numbers an afterthought; That is to say that Sterling, Aguero, and the Silvas (not to mention Leroy Sane) aren’t producing much more than their theoretical replacements.

And maybe there’s something to that, but here’s how important Sterling’s production has been to City.

In Premier League matches in which Sterling neither scored, assisted, nor drew a penalty, City has four wins, two draws, and four losses. When he has, that mark is 17-0 (He sat out wins over Huddersfield Town, Burnley, and Watford to complete Man City’s 24W-2D-4L record).

Aguero, for his part, racked up nine of his goals in three matches. I’m not here to hat trick shame, but Sterling feels a less replaceable part of Pep’s team.

The second thing going against Sterling is a bit more nefarious, linked to articles and conceptions about his gun tattoo or hairstyles. This part, hopefully, doesn’t require us to refute it.

Van Dijk has been phenomenal, and as a longtime defender admirer — those who can’t do it, love those who do it well — I’d be thrilled to see him join N'Golo Kante in non-scorers to claim such an honor.

But VVD was also on the scene for a moment that encapsulates what Sterling has become to City’s attack. He’s arguably been this season’s Leroy Sane, and coincidentally cues up the German with this incisive pass from well outside his office for the January winner against Liverpool.

LIVE — Pulisic rejoins USMNT v. Ecuador

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
Fulham center back Tim Ream captains the United States men’s national team when Ecuador visits Florida in a much-anticipated test for Gregg Berhalter’s full-strength squad.

New York Red Bulls center back Aaron Long gets a nod next to John Brooks, meaning Ream will be at left back and Tyler Adams on the right.

Wil Trapp, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, and Paul Arriola have midfield duty, with Jordan Morris and Gyasi Zardes up top.

New York City FC’s Sean Johnson is in goal.

Available off the bench are Ethan Horvath, DeAndre Yedlin, Michael Bradley, Cristian Roldan, Daniel Lovitz, Sebastian Lletget, Jonathan Lewis, Matt Miazga, and Corey Baird.

EURO qualifying: Hazard drives Belgium past Russia; Scotland rocked

AP Photo/Alexei Filippov
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT
EURO 2020 qualifying allows for a few hiccups along the way. Both Scotland and Russia produced one each on opening day.

Granted the Russians lost a game many suspected they might, falling 3-1 at Belgium, but we want to highlight the unexpected first, don’t we?

Scotland’s trip to Kazakhstan was just that, Alex McLeish’s men falling for the seventh time in his 11-match second tenure with the club.

And boy, did they fall. Scotland conceded twice in the first 10 minutes and again after halftime in a 3-0 loss to the 117th ranked team on the FIFA scale (106th in the slightly fairer Elo Ratings).

Plucky Azerbaijan served notice that it remains a solid dark horse, scaring World Cup finalists Croatia before ultimately losing 2-1.

Back to Russia, it fell by a pair of Eden Hazard goals after Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans and Valencia’s Denis Cheryshev traded first half markers.

Hazard now has 29 international goals ahead of his 100th cap, which will come the next time he hits the pitch.

He may have dove to earn his penalty, but there’s no debating he had the skill buttons activated on the day:

EURO qualifying

Croatia 2-1 Azerbaijan
Slovakia 2-0 Hungary
Netherlands 4-0 Belarus
Austria 0-1 Poland
Israel 1-1 Slovenia
Macedonia 3-1 Latvia
Cyprus 5-0 San Marino
Belgium 3-1 Russia
Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland
Northern Ireland 2-0 Estonia

Valencia again targeted by Batman creators for bat logo

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 21, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Batman is coming after Valencia’s bat logo.

The Spanish soccer club is again being targeted by DC Comics over the use of its logo, which serves as the centerpiece of its centennial celebrations this year. The comic book makers, who created the superhero Batman, have made another complaint about how the team is using the bat logo.

“The parties have requested an extension of the `cooling off’ period to negotiate a possible deal,” the law firm representing Valencia, Garrigues, said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday. “This period can be extended until Oct. 30, 2020.”

DC Comics filed a complaint with the European Union’s office of intellectual property opposing the trademark application made by Valencia for its centennial logo on a claim there was a “likelihood of confusion” with some of the designs of Batman’s symbol.

If a deal is not reached between the parties, the intellectual property office will rule on the case.

Valencia and DC Comics also had a logo dispute a few years ago, but the two sides reached an agreement and the club said at the time that that particular design of the bat was not going to be used.

Valencia said it will not comment on the dispute, and its press office did not answer questions about whether the club would continue to use the logo created for the centennial.

A request for comment from the lawyers representing DC Comics in Spain was not immediately answered.

The new symbol – a modern-looking bat-shaped figure with open wings – has been used in different colors during the team’s centennial celebrations this week. The images remain on the team’s website and mobile apps, as well as in some online videos.

The design was on the celebratory plaque unveiled at the club’s birthplace in the Spanish city on Monday, the date of the centenary. The team’s festivities will continue on Sunday with a “legends match” involving former Valencia players.

When the new symbol was introduced before the season started, the club said the logo would complement the team’s traditional badge and would not be limited to the centennial season.

“The club reinforces its association with the bat, which is one of the most emblematic symbols of the city,” Valencia said at the time. “It’s an innovative design that looks into the future.”

After DC Comics first complained of Valencia’s use of a new bat design for a line of casual clothing in 2012, the club said “a bat has been incorporated into the club’s official crest since 1922,” and “the official crest and the bat have been trademark registered worldwide and their use has not been subject to any legal challenge.”

The team’s main badge has a different-shaped bat and the colors yellow and red, although this season it is predominantly black and gold because of the centennial celebrations.

The Batman character made its first appearance in a DC Comics publication in 1939, 20 years after Valencia was founded.

Valencia is a six-time champion in the Spanish league, with its last title in 2004. It will be trying to win its eighth Copa del Rey title in this year’s final against Barcelona.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Ronaldo learns fine for mocking Simeone with groin grab

AP Photo/Luca Bruno
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT
Diego Simeone was fined around $23,000 for his groin-centered celebrations when Atletico Madrid beat Juventus in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League tie, and now Cristiano Ronaldo has been nipped the same fee for the same gesture.

Ronaldo’s came on the field following his hat trick, as Juve stormed back to thump Simeone’s Atleti and march on to the UCL quarterfinals.

Charged by UEFA earlier this week, Ronaldo has now learned his punishment. It’s almost $1000 more.

How will he afford it?!!?!?! He reportedly makes just under $700,000 per week.

To be fair, it couldn’t be exactly the same price, given the sentiment behind such a fine is that it’s mean to rile up a crowd. Ronaldo’s move would’ve been viewed as a slight at Simeone and hence just a bit more of an antagonistic one.