More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Ranking Player of the Year candidates

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2019, 11:34 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In recent weeks Nick Mendola and l (Joe Prince-Wright) have put forward a shortlist of contenders to win the 2018-19 Premier League Player of the Year award.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

With the international break giving us a breather and time to focus on which star player deserves this accolade, below we dig a little deeper and rank the top six contenders.

Here it goes…

1. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)
His mix-up with Alisson against Fulham was one of the most surprising moments of the season so far. Up until that point VVD hadn’t put a foot wrong and has been a colossus and the main reason Liverpool are in this title race. The stats since he arrived at Anfield last January back up their incredible improvement in defense and the Dutchman will win this award at a canter, as long as Liverpool win the title…

2. Sergio Aguero (Man City)
The main trying his best to stop Van Dijk and Co. winning the title is Aguero. The Argentine striker is already a City legend as their all-time leading goalscorer, and he has returned to his best form in recent months. Aguero leads the PL with 18 goals this season and if he finishes as the top scorer you’d fancy City to win the title. Aside from his goalscoring, Aguero’s overall game has improved and he now presses with the intensity Pep Guardiola demands.

3. Raheem Sterling (Man City)
Taking about another play who has improved under Guardiola, Sterling has had another fine campaign for City. The English winger is showing maturity on and off the pitch this season and it is easy to forget he is still just 24 years old. Aside from his 15 goals and nine assists in the PL, Sterling has been a constant threat and unlike some of City’s other attackers he is one of the first names on the teamsheet. Mahrez, Sane and even Aguero can be rested, but Sterling must start on current form.

4. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Undoubtedly Liverpool’s main man this season, Mane has cranked through the gears in recent weeks with 11 goals in his last 11 games for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp‘s side were carried by Mohamed Salah this season, but Mane has improved his finishing and has his best-ever PL return of 17 goals with seven games to go. The searing pace of the Senegalese attacker means he is perfectly for Klopp’s system. We knew that over the past two seasons, and he is proving indispensable season.

5. Harry Kane (Tottenham)
Okay, so he missed a big chunk of Spurs’ season through injury but there’s still no doubting Kane’s quality. He has stepped up time and time again as Tottenham have kept battling this season in the Champions League and PL. Kane has 17 goals, and probably would have at least 22 had he not missed almost two months through injury. Spurs’ top four hopes revolve around him, and Kane is not disappointing. Again, his all-round play is improving each season and he is now one goal away from scoring at least 25 goals in all competitions in each of his last five campaigns. Remarkable.

6. Fernandinho (Man City)
A proper unsung hero, the Brazilian is coming towards the end of his career. But that doesn’t mean he is getting any less important to City. If anything, the opposite is true. Like a fine wine, Fernandinho has got better with age as his passing range has improved and his ability to read the game and time his tackles to perfection launches so many of City’s attacks. At the age of 34, Guardiola knows he will not go on forever and the fact he has picked up plenty of injuries this season proves that. Fernandinho is always a 7/10 guy and he is a valuable, and key, cog in City’s imperious machine.

PHOTOS: France’s World Cup winners get glitzy rings

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2019, 10:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2018 World Cup winners have a very special ring to commemorate their achievement.

Paul Pogba is the man they have to thank, as he paid for them.

France’s World Cup heroes have already received the customary winners medal after winning it all in Russia last summer, but now in true U.S. sports fashion they have been handed diamond-encrusted, customized rings to remember their success with Pogba and Antoine Griezmann designing the rings and Pogba then bought them for this teammates.

“It’s a small gesture after winning a World Cup with great players,” Pogba said. “I consider them my family. It’s a small gift from me.”

Take a look at the photos and video below to see the incredible rings.

Marcus Rashford struggling with injury

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2019, 9:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Marcus Rashford is a major doubt to play for England against the Czech Republic at Wembley on Friday.

The Manchester United striker, 21, has suffered an ankle injury and is training away from the team as the Three Lions prepare to open up their EURO 2020 qualifying campaign.

Rashford has been in fine form for United since caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge in December, but the youngster has suffered an ankle injury and isn’t expected to start against the Czechs.

United’s homegrown star injured his ankle in the 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Feb. 24 and was forced to play on after United suffered injuries galore in the first half and couldn’t sub him off. He has been nursing the ankle injury ever since. That could explain a little dip in form in recent weeks as Rashford has scored just once from open play in his past six games for United.

However he could play some part in Friday’s game, with Gareth Southgate set to talk more about Rashford’s injury in his press conference later on Thursday.

Solskjaer and everyone at United will not want England to take a risk with Rashford, and Southgate is unlikely to do that given the wealth of attacking options he has at his disposal.

Harry Kane is expected to lead the line for England, with Raheem Sterling, Dele Alli and Jadon Sancho supporting him. Callum Wilson is another forward option for Southgate, so although Rashford is a hugely important player for England there is no need to take a risk on his fitness.

Why is Pogba praising Real Madrid?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2019, 8:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Paul Pogba appears to be keeping his options open ahead of his Manchester United contract running out in the summer of 2021, as he also has an option for a further year at Old Trafford.

The French superstar, 26, has been in fine form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived as United’s caretaker boss in December and has United in the last eight of the UEFA Champions League and in the scrap for a top four finish.

However, when asked about a possible move to Spanish giants Real Madrid ahead of France’s clash against Moldova, Pogba wasn’t exactly shy about his admiration for the club and their new manager.

“Like I’ve always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Pogba said. “There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it’s a dream for anybody who likes football. For now, I’m at Manchester. We don’t know what the future holds. I’m at Manchester and I’m happy.”

Now, Pogba didn’t go as far as telling Zidane and Real’s club president Florentino Perez to give him or his agent a call, but you can have a fair wager on that happening in the coming months.

Why is he so outspoken about one of United’s European rivals?

Pogba has had a mixed three seasons since returning to United from Juventus, and the central midfielder has yet to sign a new long-term contract. This could be his way (with a nudge in the right direction from his agent Mino Raiola) of getting United to kick-start contract negotiations this summer, but it could simply just be a sign of his admiration for Zidane as a French national team legend. Is the pull of Zizou enough to get Pogba to swap United for Real?

If Solskjaer remains in charge at United, something Pogba has said he wants, then it is clear he will stick around and work for the manager who has given him a free role in the team and has known him since his days in the youth team and reserve squads at United. If Solskjaer doesn’t stay at United, it is clear Pogba and his representatives will be taking a look at where he can spend the prime years of his career. Given his recent form of nine goals and seven assists in 17 games under Solskjaer, Pogba’s stock is on the rise again.

These comments suggest that Pogba wants everyone to know that, and he is starting to ramp up the pressure from his side of things. Now, it will be intriguing to see if United offer him a new deal, or at least open up negotiations, this summer. Or maybe, just maybe, they could see Pogba as a player who could be sold a profit and would fuel the squad rebuild they badly need.

Berhalter trying to transform USMNT into possession-based team

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 21, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) Gregg Berhalter prepares for U.S. national team matches like a CEO getting ready for a deal.

The new American coach uses video presentations when he meets with foreign-based players via computer. He has tripled the team’s data analysts to three.

Two white boards are on the grass at training sessions, one with the day’s objectives and schedule, the other with magnets to denote formations.

“I’ve been amazed the first few days just how much information he’s got across and how he wants every guy to be on the same page and have a perfect understanding of how we want to go into the game,” star midfielder Christian Pulisic said ahead of Thursday’s exhibition against Ecuador in Orlando.

Hired in December as the fourth U.S. coach in a little over two years, Berhalter has the full U.S. player pool for the first time this week after beating Panama and Costa Rica with a roster entirely from Major League Soccer.

He’s been to Europe twice since he signed on, visiting players in England, Germany and France. He lives in corporate housing near the U.S. Soccer Federation headquarters in Chicago and commutes on weekends to Columbus, Ohio, where he coached the Crew from 2013 through last year. He’s been searching for a home, and his family will make the move to Chicago after the school year.

Players say he contacts them frequently after many of their club matches.

“Greg has been good about if you’d too tired, if you don’t have time to talk, then it’s no problem,” said midfielder Tyler Adams, in his first season with Germany’s RB Leipzig. “I was never going to tell him I don’t have time to talk. I’m going to be willing to take that call at any time.”

Berhalter is bringing a new philosophy to the U.S. team, still recovering from its failure to qualify for last year’s World Cup, a player pool that has been led by Jurgen Klinsmann, Bruce Arena and interim coach Dave Sarachan in quick succession. The team’s mantra has become “disorganize.” Berhalter and players rarely speak for more than a few minutes without uttering the word, which describes what they want to do to their opponents.

“We want to be a team that’s brave, that is attacking-orientated. I think that’s what we want to DNA to be,” Berhalter said.

American soccer players have frequently dropped deep and been content to counterattack, especially on the road and against world powers. Berhalter is emphasizing possession in what he describes as a 4-3-3 when on the attack and a 4-4-2 when defending.

“We’re clearly playing with wingers now,” he said. “Our fullbacks aren’t as high as they used to be in the past.”

The Americans haven’t played a competitive match since the October 2017 defeat at Trinidad and Tobago that cost them a World Cup berth, and they don’t play another until their CONCACAF Gold Cup opener in June. Berhalter considers this the evaluation phase. He is a stylist, employing inverted defenders and wingers fluidly exchanging places with the central attacking midfielders, Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

Gone apparently is the constant chaos of the Klinsmann era.

“That’s a breath of fresh air, because before it was let’s qualify by any means necessary, chop and changing, switching things up, whatever it took. He’s very focused on playing a certain way and sticking to it,” said 31-year-old defender Tim Ream. “America’s known as a run-and-gun, solid mentality, work very hard. You can do those things and still play a good possession-based style. And I hope a year from now that people look at the squad and look at the team and see us play games and think they move the ball really well and they create chances through possession and through making teams disorganized.”

The U.S. had just three practice sessions ahead of the Ecuador match, and some players reported late because of club matches Sunday. The trio of 20-year-olds – Pulisic, McKennie and Adams – figured to start together for the first time, though with Adams at right back and DeAndre Yedlin shifted to winger.

“There is more gray hair on my beard. That’s the stress of getting it all in in a short period of time,” Berhalter said.

Yedlin anticipates by next year’s start of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, American fans will notice the change. By then, the Americans hope they have forged a new identity in the Gold Cup and the new CONCACAF Nations League this fall.

“People are just going to be wowed by the growth,” Yedlin said.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports