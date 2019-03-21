More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Ronaldo learns fine for mocking Simeone with groin grab

By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT
Diego Simeone was fined around $23,000 for his groin-centered celebrations when Atletico Madrid beat Juventus in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League tie, and now Cristiano Ronaldo has been nipped the same fee for the same gesture.

Ronaldo’s came on the field following his hat trick, as Juve stormed back to thump Simeone’s Atleti and march on to the UCL quarterfinals.

Charged by UEFA earlier this week, Ronaldo has now learned his punishment. It’s almost $1000 more.

How will he afford it?!!?!?! He reportedly makes just under $700,000 per week.

To be fair, it couldn’t be exactly the same price, given the sentiment behind such a fine is that it’s mean to rile up a crowd. Ronaldo’s move would’ve been viewed as a slight at Simeone and hence just a bit more of an antagonistic one.

EURO qualifying: Hazard drives Belgium past Russia; Scotland rocked

AP Photo/Alexei Filippov
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT
EURO 2020 qualifying allows for a few hiccups along the way. Both Scotland and Russia produced one each on opening day.

Granted the Russians lost a game many suspected they might, falling 3-1 at Belgium, but we want to highlight the unexpected first, don’t we?

Scotland’s trip to Kazakhstan was just that, Alex McLeish’s men falling for the seventh time in his 11-match second tenure with the club.

And boy, did they fall. Scotland conceded twice in the first 10 minutes and again after halftime in a 3-0 loss to the 117th ranked team on the FIFA scale (106th in the slightly fairer Elo Ratings).

Plucky Azerbaijan served notice that it remains a solid dark horse, scaring World Cup finalists Croatia before ultimately losing 2-1.

Back to Russia, it fell by a pair of Eden Hazard goals after Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans and Valencia’s Denis Cheryshev traded first half markers.

Hazard now has 29 international goals ahead of his 100th cap, which will come the next time he hits the pitch.

He may have dove to earn his penalty, but there’s no debating he had the skill buttons activated on the day:

EURO qualifying

Croatia 2-1 Azerbaijan
Slovakia 2-0 Hungary
Netherlands 4-0 Belarus
Austria 0-1 Poland
Israel 1-1 Slovenia
Macedonia 3-1 Latvia
Cyprus 5-0 San Marino
Belgium 3-1 Russia
Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland
Northern Ireland 2-0 Estonia

Valencia again targeted by Batman creators for bat logo

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 21, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Batman is coming after Valencia’s bat logo.

The Spanish soccer club is again being targeted by DC Comics over the use of its logo, which serves as the centerpiece of its centennial celebrations this year. The comic book makers, who created the superhero Batman, have made another complaint about how the team is using the bat logo.

“The parties have requested an extension of the `cooling off’ period to negotiate a possible deal,” the law firm representing Valencia, Garrigues, said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday. “This period can be extended until Oct. 30, 2020.”

DC Comics filed a complaint with the European Union’s office of intellectual property opposing the trademark application made by Valencia for its centennial logo on a claim there was a “likelihood of confusion” with some of the designs of Batman’s symbol.

If a deal is not reached between the parties, the intellectual property office will rule on the case.

Valencia and DC Comics also had a logo dispute a few years ago, but the two sides reached an agreement and the club said at the time that that particular design of the bat was not going to be used.

Valencia said it will not comment on the dispute, and its press office did not answer questions about whether the club would continue to use the logo created for the centennial.

A request for comment from the lawyers representing DC Comics in Spain was not immediately answered.

The new symbol – a modern-looking bat-shaped figure with open wings – has been used in different colors during the team’s centennial celebrations this week. The images remain on the team’s website and mobile apps, as well as in some online videos.

The design was on the celebratory plaque unveiled at the club’s birthplace in the Spanish city on Monday, the date of the centenary. The team’s festivities will continue on Sunday with a “legends match” involving former Valencia players.

When the new symbol was introduced before the season started, the club said the logo would complement the team’s traditional badge and would not be limited to the centennial season.

“The club reinforces its association with the bat, which is one of the most emblematic symbols of the city,” Valencia said at the time. “It’s an innovative design that looks into the future.”

After DC Comics first complained of Valencia’s use of a new bat design for a line of casual clothing in 2012, the club said “a bat has been incorporated into the club’s official crest since 1922,” and “the official crest and the bat have been trademark registered worldwide and their use has not been subject to any legal challenge.”

The team’s main badge has a different-shaped bat and the colors yellow and red, although this season it is predominantly black and gold because of the centennial celebrations.

The Batman character made its first appearance in a DC Comics publication in 1939, 20 years after Valencia was founded.

Valencia is a six-time champion in the Spanish league, with its last title in 2004. It will be trying to win its eighth Copa del Rey title in this year’s final against Barcelona.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Adams explains Man City-like role in Berhalter’s USMNT

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT
You might hate Gregg Berhalter’s decision to play his emerging central midfielder Tyler Adams at right back and it might look sloppy at times during Thursday’s USMNT friendly against Ecuador in Florida, but give it some time.

For now, the RB Leipzig 20-year-old has been handed one of the most important positions in Berhalter’s United States men’s national team set-up, where he’ll play right back ahead of a Premier League mainstay in DeAndre Yedlin (who Berhalter prefers as a wing).

There are reasons to like the move, which allows Adams to serve as another fireball in the center of the pitch when the Yanks go to a back three while in possession, and also reasons to want to put in on a rocket to the moon. Adams playing right back when the U.S. does not have the ball, for example, means he’s not at his best position when the Americans are trying to get the darn thing back.

Berhalter’s hoping to have the USMNT murder teams with possession. Adams, for one, thinks it can work. From a Q&A on USSoccer.com:

“The analogy you can make with it as how Manchester City plays. They have a left back that moves into central midfield in attack. Obviously, it’s on the opposite side here, but you often find yourself tucked into the middle of the field being able to help with the transition plays and attacking in different roles. The most important thing that Gregg emphasized was that the No. 8 can take up that position, the winger can take up that position and I can take up that position at different times. The chemistry and rotation between those players will be very important.”

There’s a lot to digest there, and a lot of these players have only had a couple of days plus some video conferences with the system, so be sure to have patience when watching the Yanks and Ecuador this evening.

And it very much might not be the right system for the team against opponents of Ecuador’s caliber and higher; We’ll see, but Berhalter is going to try his preferred system and style of play before opting for other ideas, and that’s the way it’s supposed to go early in a managerial tenure which won’t see meaningful matches until the summer (After all, it’s a lot easier to switch back into comfortable systems than to start with comfort and move onto a system deployed by one of the best managers in the world).

Chelsea rejects Real’s $78m Hazard offer; Anderson back-up plan

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
Chelsea wants more than $150 million for Eden Hazard which could lead Real Madrid to look to a different part of London for its next playmaker, according to Sky Sports.

A Thursday report says Chelsea has shot down a $78 million bid for Hazard and is expecting at least twice that amount as desperate Real Madrid looks to revolutionize its team after a European trophy-free 2018-19 season.

The Blues may not sell at all because of its impending transfer ban, despite Hazard being able to walk away for free after the 2019-20 season.

And Hazard isn’t exactly shying away from his long-held interest in a move to Real in this sly exchange with Belgian outlet HLN:

Interviewer: “Look, I have a friend who has been playing in the Premier League for seven years. At a club that plays in blue. He has won everything there and he is ready for a new challenge. He is now in the interest of another club, one in a white outfit. What would you recommend to that boy?”

Smiling, Hazard replied: “Well, buy that friend a white shirt.”

So Real is training its eyes on West Ham United’s Felipe Anderson to the tune of an $85 million bid, a figure which would see the Irons profit in a big way following a $48 million purchase just last summer.

Anderson, who turns 26 in April, has been very good as the Irons bid for seventh place and a possible Europa League spot next season. The Brazilian has nine goals and five assists across all competitions for Manuel Pellegrini.

Hazard is two years older than Anderson, and has produced at a world class level dating back to his 20-goal, 18-assist Ligue 1 season at Lille in 2011-12.

Although, even with the transfer ban, maybe Chelsea will take the money and its medicine without Hazard, who is one of the only players who have been a part of the Blues teams to quit on Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte (and possibly tried to do the same to Maurizio Sarri).

Do you want the bitter Belgian playing out the string? West Ham fans probably hope the answer is, “Nope.”

Get ready for a summer of speculating that Real might buy any player on Earth outside of Lionel Messi, given chairman Florentino Perez’s penchant for hunting Galacticos; In the past week alone, Real has been linked with Neymar, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, Hazard, and Anderson. Wow.