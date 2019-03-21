Sampaoli gives pay back to Santos until players are paid

The USWNT are getting ready for the big dance. The 2019 Women’s World Cup, of course.
Jill Ellis named her 24-player roster for the April friendlies against Australia and Belgium, as this is the final squad announcement before the World Cup roster is confirmed.
This is the last chance to impress.
The big news on this roster is that Ali Krieger returns for the first time since 2017, as she joins her fiancee Ashlyn Harris in the squad fresh from their engagement announcement last week. Midfielder Lindsey Horan returns after missing the SheBelievesCup through injury but Kelley O’Hara misses out with an ankle injury.
Before the U.S. play Australia at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Apr. 4 and Belgium at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium on Apr. 7 they will embark on a training camp in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Ellis likely already knows the USWNT squad she would like to take the World Cup in France, but this is the final chance for players to change her mind and get on the plane to Europe as the U.S. aim to defend their title as world champs.
Below is the roster in full for the upcoming friendlies.
USWNT roster for games v. Australia, Belgium
GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC; 1/0), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride; 20/0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 41/0)
DEFENDERS (7): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage; 35/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 17/1), Crystal Dunn (NC Courage; 80/24), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride; 98/1), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC; 153/0), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars; 27/0), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC; 30/0)
MIDFIELDERS (7): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 77/18), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 64/7), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit; 23/6), Allie Long (Reign FC; 40/6), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage; 45/8), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 11/0), McCall Zerboni (NC Courage; 8/0)
FORWARDS (7): Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC; 146/27), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 269/105), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage; 6/1), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 158/99), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC; 111/47), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit; 48/13), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC; 149/43)