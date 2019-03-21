Zardes goal pushes controlling USMNT past Ecuador

- Yanks have not allowed goal in 3 matches under Berhalter
- Pulisic returns to USMNT set-up
- MORE: McKennie stretched off
- Zardes scores deflected winner off Ream feed
- American control ball, but struggle in final third
Gyasi Zardes scored his seventh international goal and first since the Copa America Centenario as the USMNT handed Ecuador a 1-0 defeat at Orlando City Stadium on Thursday.’s
The win marks the third clean sheet victory in three tries for USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, who leads the Yanks against Chile on Tuesday.
The U.S. came out of the gates flying, connecting passes with their wings and fullbacks sitting very wide to stretch the surface.
When Ecuador did collect the ball, the Yanks pressed very hard and won it back.
Industry and speed was the story of the USMNT game, with Christian Pulisic and Jordan Morris leading the way in forcing the match on Ecuador.
Weston McKennie did some heavy lifting in nice combo play with Pulisic and Gyasi Zardes for a chance that was just missing the finishing touch from Paul Arriola (and got a nice save).
Pulisic was felled by a hard foul just inside the Ecuador half in the 55th minute, but carried on and Paul Arriola took a yellow for fouling Jefferson Orejuela in response.
Michael Bradley entered the match for Trapp in the 59th minute, and Pulisic exited for Sebastian Lletget three minutes later.
McKennie then suffered a painful ankle injury and eventually accepted stretcher help to get to the bench.
Zardes put the U.S. ahead when his powerful strike from atop the 18 took a huge deflection off the calf of Robert Arboleda and looped over the head of a flailing Alexander Dominguez.
The play began when Sebastian Lletget’s pressing pushed a poor Ecuadorian clearance to USMNT left back Tim Ream, who spotted Zardes in the middle of the Ecuador half.