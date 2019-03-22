Birmingham City to get nine-point deduction, unexpected relegation battle

From very comfortably mid-table, to a handful of points away from the relegation zone — that’ll be reality for Birmingham City once the English Football League hands the EFL Championship side a nine-point deduction for “breaching profitability and sustainability rules,” according to a report from the BBC.
The Blues, despite losing four straight league games, currently sit 13th in the Championship — seven points off the promotion playoffs, and 14 clear of the drop zone — but will find themselves in 18th with eight games still to play.
The penalty stems from losses in excess of $17 million per year over a three-year period, which is outside the acceptable window under EFL rules. Birmingham will, however, avoid any additional penalties, including transfer embargoes.
The club recently revealed a loss of £37.5m from July 2017 to June 2018, a direct result of player wages rising from $29 million for the season to just over $50 million after a flurry of transfer activity in the summer of 2017.
Birmingham will be the first club to be punished under the EFL’s profitability and sustainability regulations, put in place at the start of the 2016-17 season
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) Colombia beat Japan 1-0 in Yokohama and South Korea beat Bolivia 1-0 in Ulsan in friendlies on Friday.
Radamel Falcao converted a second-half penalty after a handball by Takehiro Tomiyasu, to give Carlos Queiroz a win in his first match as Colombia coach.
Colombia earned a measure of revenge for losing to Japan in the World Cup pool stage last year, although both teams advanced, and Queiroz also earned some revenge as his eight-year tenure in charge of Iran was ended by Japan in January in the Asian Cup semifinals.
Japan failed to find the target despite 17 attempts in its first game since losing the Asian Cup final to Qatar.
Japan, joining Colombia at the Copa America in June in Brazil, gets another taste of South American action on Tuesday against Bolivia.
South Korea struggled to make its domination count against Bolivia. Son Heung-min wasted several chances before a header by Lee Chung-yong scored the winner with five minutes remaining.
The Koreans welcome Colombia to Seoul on Tuesday.
Tyler Adams was the topic of conversation before and after the U.S. men’s national team’s friendly with Ecuador on Thursday, and those 90 minutes will be all we see of the 20-year-old rising star during this international window.
Adams departed USMNT camp on Friday, set to return to RB Leipzig in Germany, before the rest of the team travels to Houston to take on Chile in Houston on Tuesday. Goalkeeper Jonathan Gonzalez also left to return to his club, FC Dallas.
Midfielder Weston McKennie, who suffered what appeared to be a nasty ankle injury during the second half on Thursday, will remain with the team for further evaluation but it is highly unlikely he will be available on Tuesday.
The majority of the discussion around Adams heading into the first full-team camp and fixture of the Gregg Berhalter era centered around his positional deployment: right back-ish. In Berhalter’s system, the “right back” is not only giving a mostly free rein to roam forward, but also inside to a more central position.
It’s a role which, on the surface, appears to suit Adams’ highly versatile skillset and puts one of the Yanks’ most influential players in a position to amass an obscene number of touches on the ball.
While it’s still extremely early in Berhalter’s tenure, and it would be advantageous to grow the familiarity and continuity of the USMNT’s next generation, Adams has quickly become an important player at Leipzig, where the vast majority of his development will occur in the coming months and years. Remaining in good favor, and available for game action, is the best thing he can do his for own career at this point.
LONDON (AP) The English Football Association has charged former Newcastle youth team coach Peter Beardsley with racially abusing players.
The former England international left Newcastle this month after he was placed on leave while an investigation into bullying was carried out.
Beardsley has been charged by the FA with using “abusive and/or insulting words” toward players in the Newcastle Under-23s squad.
The FA alleges this is an “aggravated breach” of the rules because they “included reference to ethnic origin and/or color and/or race and/or nationality.”
Beardsley has previously denied being a bully or racist.
Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer, has been charged by UEFA for “insulting and/or molesting acts against the match official” following the video-review controversy which ultimately eliminated Paris Saint-Germain from the UEFA Champions League earlier this month.
While Neymar was unable to play in the game due to a broken metatarsal, he was seen near the PSG bench in the game’s final minutes, waiting to celebrate progression to the quarterfinals with his teammates. Then came the controversial decision to award Manchester United a penalty kick deep into stoppage time, which sent the Red Devils through instead.
Once the following whistle had blown, Neymar is alleged to have attempted to confront referee Damir Skomina, but was eventually restrained. He then took to Instagram where he posted some quite unsavory comments:
“This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR. There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back?! Go f**k yourselves!”
A hearing will take place at a later date to determine what, if any, punishment Neymar will receive.