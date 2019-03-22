More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Neymar charged for actions, comments after VAR controversy

By Andy EdwardsMar 22, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer, has been charged by UEFA for “insulting and/or molesting acts against the match official” following the video-review controversy which ultimately eliminated Paris Saint-Germain from the UEFA Champions League earlier this month.

While Neymar was unable to play in the game due to a broken metatarsal, he was seen near the PSG bench in the game’s final minutes, waiting to celebrate progression to the quarterfinals with his teammates. Then came the controversial decision to award Manchester United a penalty kick deep into stoppage time, which sent the Red Devils through instead.

Once the following whistle had blown, Neymar is alleged to have attempted to confront referee Damir Skomina, but was eventually restrained. He then took to Instagram where he posted some quite unsavory comments:

“This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR. There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back?! Go f**k yourselves!”

A hearing will take place at a later date to determine what, if any, punishment Neymar will receive.

FA charges ex-Newcastle coach Beardsley with racially abusing players

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 22, 2019, 12:32 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) The English Football Association has charged former Newcastle youth team coach Peter Beardsley with racially abusing players.

The former England international left Newcastle this month after he was placed on leave while an investigation into bullying was carried out.

Beardsley has been charged by the FA with using “abusive and/or insulting words” toward players in the Newcastle Under-23s squad.

The FA alleges this is an “aggravated breach” of the rules because they “included reference to ethnic origin and/or color and/or race and/or nationality.”

Beardsley has previously denied being a bully or racist.

Sane, Gundogan allegedly racially abused on Germany duty

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Andy EdwardsMar 22, 2019, 10:58 AM EDT
Three men have turned themselves in to authorities following allegations that they racially abused Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan while the Manchester City duo was on international duty in Germany.

The phrases “Negro” and “Turk” were allegedly shouted at Sane, who is black, and Gundogan, who was born (in Germany) to Turkish parents, during Germany’s 1-1 draw with Serbia in Wolfsburg. “Heil Hitler” is also alleged to have been used, according to a report from a German publication.

The abuse lobbed at Sane and Gundogan was “constant” from a certain sect of the crowd in attendance, according to a statement from the German federation immediately after the game.

“The DFB condemns the racist incident in the international match against Serbia on Wednesday in Wolfsburg in the strongest terms. During the match at the Volkswagen Arena, national team players Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan were constantly insulted by a small group of spectators.

“Thanks to the support of a fan, the DFB was able to locate the ticket buyer for the seats where the spectators were sitting. The police have been turned on and are now investigating.”

Birmingham City to get 9-point deduction, unexpected relegation battle

Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 22, 2019, 9:09 AM EDT
From very comfortably mid-table, to a handful of points away from the relegation zone — that’ll be reality for Birmingham City once the English Football League hands the EFL Championship side a nine-point deduction for “breaching profitability and sustainability rules,” according to a report from the BBC.

The Blues, despite losing four straight league games, currently sit 13th in the Championship — seven points off the promotion playoffs, and 14 clear of the drop zone — but will find themselves in 18th with eight games still to play.

The penalty stems from losses in excess of $17 million per year over a three-year period, which is outside the acceptable window under EFL rules. Birmingham will, however, avoid any additional penalties, including transfer embargoes.

The club recently revealed a loss of £37.5m from July 2017 to June 2018, a direct result of player wages rising from $29 million for the season to just over $50 million after a flurry of transfer activity in the summer of 2017.

Birmingham will be the first club to be punished under the EFL’s profitability and sustainability regulations, put in place at the start of the 2016-17 season

Fans urges UEFA to curb Champions League ticket prices

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 22, 2019, 8:14 AM EDT
GENEVA (AP) After Barcelona and Manchester United raised prices for their Champions League quarterfinal matches, UEFA was urged on Thursday to enforce stricter ticketing rules by the group it consults to represent European soccer fans.

Football Supporters Europe criticized “exorbitant pricing” in hikes imposed on visiting fans by two of the world’s wealthiest clubs for their games on April 10 and 16.

After Barcelona set prices at $134 for visiting Man United fans, the English club retaliated with an equivalent 102 pound price for away fans at Old Trafford. That is almost 70 percent more than the base ticket price of $80 for the Champions League final in Madrid.

Man United said $35 from each ticket sold to Barcelona fans will subsidize tickets at Camp Nou for its own fans “again being subjected to increased/excessive prices.”

“Yet again, this is proof that the current regulations for UEFA competitions are not sufficient,” the fan group, described by UEFA as a key stakeholder, said in a statement.

English clubs have long complained to UEFA about opposing clubs, typically in Spain, raising prices for their traveling fans.

UEFA’s current rules prohibit two-tier pricing, and have been used to force Anderlecht and AEK Athens to compensate Bayern Munich fans in the past two seasons. Bayern fans attending the away games were due to get $34 from Anderlecht and $11 from AEK.

However, most Barcelona fans avoid paying the full price charged to visitors. The club discounts prices for season ticket-holders and members.

“We expect UEFA to change the regulations to state that ticket prices for away fans should be the same as the cheapest tickets available for home fans,” Football Supporters Europe said.

The Germany-based group also said Man United responding with “reciprocal pricing is part of the problem.”

“Barcelona fans should not be forced to pay for the sins of their club,” the FSE said. “Indeed, just because elite level football is awash with money does not mean that fans are – quite the opposite. It is incumbent upon clubs to recognize this fact and act accordingly.”

Champions League safety rules currently say away fan tickets “must not exceed the price paid for tickets of a comparable category” for home fans.

A strict interpretation of UEFA rules could see Man United more likely to face a disciplinary case, despite seeking to help its own fans financially by raising prices for Barcelona’s visit on April 10.

UEFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amid one dispute between two storied clubs, two more former European champions made a fan-friendly deal for their quarterfinals matches.

Liverpool said Thursday it had “extensive discussions” with UEFA and Porto before agreeing its fans will be charged $68 to see the second leg in Portugal on April 17. That is $17 less than Liverpool fans paid last season for a round-of-16 game at Porto.

“(Liverpool) would like to thank Porto for working with the club on a pricing structure,” the English club said , noting other Champions League clubs are working with UEFA “to negotiate the fairest ticket prices for their fans.”