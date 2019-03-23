Albania fires coach after losing at home against Turkey

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian coach Christian Panucci has been fired a day after his team lost to Turkey in a European Championship qualifier.
In a statement Saturday, the Albanian soccer federation said it had terminated the 46-year-old Italian’s contract.
Albania lost 2-0 at home to Turkey in their opening Euro 2020 game on Friday.
Panucci led Albania for 15 matches – winning four, drawing two and losing nine. He became coach in July 2017, replacing another Italian, Gianni De Biasi, who took Albania to its first major tournament at the Euro 2016 finals.
Albania plays at Andorra on Monday in its next Group H game with former national team players Ervin Bulku and Sulejman Mema in charge.
France, Iceland and Moldova are also in the group.
Swiss defender Fabian Schar was clearly knocked out on the pitch in the 24th minute but was allowed to continue the match as Switzerland eventually defeated Georgia in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Saturday.
Schar, who plays for Premier League side Newcastle at the club level, suffered a clash of heads with Georgia’s 23-year-old center-back Jemal Tabidze and went to the ground out cold. He lay motionless on his back with his hands at his side and his eyes closed.
Players from both sides attended to Schar immediately, with Georgia’s Zhano Ananidze reaching into Schar’s mouth to keep him from swallowing his tongue, a skill players have learned in recent years due to previous on-field incidents of this nature.
Medical personnel attended to Schar for four minutes before play resumed, turning him onto his side before eventually sitting him up, appearing to administer some form of rudimentary concussion assessment, waving a hand in front of his face. Eventually Schar was allowed to return to the match. Tabidze also received lengthy treatment, requiring a bandage around his head to continue.
There has been a heightened awareness around head injuries at the top level of professional soccer, although clubs and national teams still struggle to make smart in-game decisions. Returning to play after suffering a concussion is extremely dangerous, with the risk of Second Impact Syndrome possibly deadly. Just because Schar was knocked unconscious doesn’t mean he suffered a concussion, but given the possibility and its danger, the look is a bad one for Switzerland.
The 24-year-old has been a fixture in the Swiss national team since mid-2014, earning his 48th cap on Saturday. He has been a regular for Newcastle this season since earning a starting spot in early November, making 18 Premier League appearances thus far.
Brazil boasted Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, and Casemiro in the starting lineup, but it wasn’t enough to get past Panama in a 1-1 friendly draw in Portugal.
Lucas Paqueta scored just past the half-hour mark to put Brazil in front, but they were pegged back just four minutes later and never recovered, managing just four shots on target despite an enormous 78% possession.
The AC Milan youngster opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, meeting Casemiro’s deep cross at the far post after having snuck behind Michael Murillo. His shot was slowed by goalkeeper Luis Mejia but he couldn’t keep it out, instead deflecting it into the back of the net. It marks the first international goal for the 21-year-old at the senior level, a moment to savor.
That could have sent Brazil on their way as Panama could hardly find a touch, but set-pieces proved their undoing. On a free-kick from the middle-third, Eric Davis floated in a deep delivery down the middle that met the head of Adolfo Machado who lept to barely meet the ball. His contact was perfection, looping the ball over the head of Ederson and into the top-left corner.
The match is Brazil’s first since they fell to Belgium in the knockout round of the World Cup, and it was used in part as an experiment, especially at the back. Regular defensive starters Thiago Silva and Marquinhos were on the bench as Tite chose to start 21-year-old Porto center-back Eder Militao in his club’s home stadium alongside 34-year-old Miranda. World Cup goalkeeper Alisson also saw the bench in favor of Manchester City starter Ederson, who was troubled by just two shots on target the entirety of the match.
Most notably, Neymar was absent from the squad as he recovers from a broken metatarsal that has kept him out since late January.
BUJUMBURA, Burundi (AP) Burundi has qualified for the African Cup of Nations for the first time after holding Gabon to a 1-1 draw in Group C to collect the point it needed.
Burundi is the third team set to make its debut at an expanded African Cup in Egypt in June and July. Madagascar and Mauritania had already booked their places.
Burundi’s draw at a packed Prince Louis Rwagasore Stadium on Saturday meant it ousted Gabon and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a spot at the tournament.
After starting cautiously, Burundi led through Cedric Amissi’s goal in the 76th minute. Omar Ngando’s own-goal with eight minutes to go gave Burundi a nervous finish. Victory for Gabon would have seen the Gabonese qualify instead.
Burundi held on to clinch the second qualifying place in the group behind Mali and make history for a country that has been trying to reach Africa’s top tournament since 1976.
This year’s African Cup has been expanded from 16 to 24 teams, opening the way for unheralded teams like Madagascar, Mauritania and now Burundi to qualify.
Lionel Messi made his first appearance for Argentina in 265 days on Friday, and that’ll be his final involvement during the current international break after he felt a pain in his groin following the 3-1 friendly defeat to Venezuela.
[ MORE: Mourinho “preparing” for next job; expects to start “in June” ]
Messi finished the game and played all 90 minutes. The injury was described as a flare-up of an existing problem.
The Barcelona superstar has since been ruled unavailable for Tuesday’s friendly against Morocco.
[ MORE: Sterling’s hat trick gets England off to flying start in EURO qualifying ]
With Barcelona set to face Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 10, skipping any further involvement with Argentina will net Messi an extra seven days of rest before his club side returns to La Liga action next Saturday.