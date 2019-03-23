Brazil can’t get by Panama in 1-1 friendly draw

Brazil boasted Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, and Casemiro in the starting lineup, but it wasn’t enough to get past Panama in a 1-1 friendly draw in Portugal.
Lucas Paqueta scored just past the half-hour mark to put Brazil in front, but they were pegged back just four minutes later and never recovered, managing just four shots on target despite an enormous 78% possession.
The AC Milan youngster opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, meeting Casemiro’s deep cross at the far post after having snuck behind Michael Murillo. His shot was slowed by goalkeeper Luis Mejia but he couldn’t keep it out, instead deflecting it into the back of the net. It marks the first international goal for the 21-year-old at the senior level, a moment to savor.
That could have sent Brazil on their way as Panama could hardly find a touch, but set-pieces proved their undoing. On a free-kick from the middle-third, Eric Davis floated in a deep delivery down the middle that met the head of Adolfo Machado who lept to barely meet the ball. His contact was perfection, looping the ball over the head of Ederson and into the top-left corner.
The match is Brazil’s first since they fell to Belgium in the knockout round of the World Cup, and it was used in part as an experiment, especially at the back. Regular defensive starters Thiago Silva and Marquinhos were on the bench as Tite chose to start 21-year-old Porto center-back Eder Militao in his club’s home stadium alongside 34-year-old Miranda. World Cup goalkeeper Alisson also saw the bench in favor of Manchester City starter Ederson, who was troubled by just two shots on target the entirety of the match.
Most notably, Neymar was absent from the squad as he recovers from a broken metatarsal that has kept him out since late January.
BUJUMBURA, Burundi (AP) Burundi has qualified for the African Cup of Nations for the first time after holding Gabon to a 1-1 draw in Group C to collect the point it needed.
Burundi is the third team set to make its debut at an expanded African Cup in Egypt in June and July. Madagascar and Mauritania had already booked their places.
Burundi’s draw at a packed Prince Louis Rwagasore Stadium on Saturday meant it ousted Gabon and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a spot at the tournament.
After starting cautiously, Burundi led through Cedric Amissi’s goal in the 76th minute. Omar Ngando’s own-goal with eight minutes to go gave Burundi a nervous finish. Victory for Gabon would have seen the Gabonese qualify instead.
Burundi held on to clinch the second qualifying place in the group behind Mali and make history for a country that has been trying to reach Africa’s top tournament since 1976.
This year’s African Cup has been expanded from 16 to 24 teams, opening the way for unheralded teams like Madagascar, Mauritania and now Burundi to qualify.
Lionel Messi made his first appearance for Argentina in 265 days on Friday, and that’ll be his final involvement during the current international break after he felt a pain in his groin following the 3-1 friendly defeat to Venezuela.
Messi finished the game and played all 90 minutes. The injury was described as a flare-up of an existing problem.
The Barcelona superstar has since been ruled unavailable for Tuesday’s friendly against Morocco.
With Barcelona set to face Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 10, skipping any further involvement with Argentina will net Messi an extra seven days of rest before his club side returns to La Liga action next Saturday.
Eric Dier‘s injury/sickness-riddled season from hell began a new chapter on Friday, when the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder suffered a “muscular injury” and was forced off the field after just 26 minutes of England’s 5-0 thrashing of the Czech Republic.
Dier, who has missed almost the entirety of the 2019 calendar year thus far (appendicitis, followed almost immediately thereafter by a bout with tonsillitis), has subsequently dropped out of the England and returned to Tottenham for treatment.
The phrase “muscular injury” is, presumably intentionally, vague and open-ended. The range of severity is, basically, anywhere between “torn hamstring” and “minor niggle.”
What’s very clear is the fact Dier’s injury comes at the most inopportune moment for Spurs, yet again. Already thin in the midfield to start the season, and having sold Mousa Dembele without acquiring a single player for two straight transfer windows, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side has a colossal trip to Anfield in eight days’ time.
If you thought Jose Mourinho would simply vanish from the public eye of management after the highest-profile embarrassment of his career, being fired by Manchester United, think again.
Not only does Mourinho expect to be back on the manager’s hot seat one day, he expects that day is fewer than three months away. Speaking this weekend, the 56-year-old Portuguese is “preparing” himself for a return to the game “in June” — quotes from the BBC:
“I would like to be back in the summer in June for a new club and a new pre-season. I know exactly what I don’t want. I know what I want, in terms of not the specific club but the nature of the job, the dimension of the job.”
According to Mourinho, he could have already taken his next job as he has had “three or four” offers since his dismissal from Old Trafford in December, but he preferred the extended sabbatical instead.
It is unclear whether or not the recently-filled Real Madrid job was, or wasn’t, one of the “three or four” offers. Of course, Mourinho would only ever tell you it was, whether or not that is actually the case.