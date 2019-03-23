Dier out of England squad, back at Spurs with another injury

Brazil boasted Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, and Casemiro in the starting lineup, but it wasn’t enough to get past Panama in a 1-1 friendly draw in Portugal.

Lucas Paqueta scored just past the half-hour mark to put Brazil in front, but they were pegged back just four minutes later and never recovered, managing just four shots on target despite an enormous 78% possession.

The AC Milan youngster opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, meeting Casemiro’s deep cross at the far post after having snuck behind Michael Murillo. His shot was slowed by goalkeeper Luis Mejia but he couldn’t keep it out, instead deflecting it into the back of the net. It marks the first international goal for the 21-year-old at the senior level, a moment to savor.

🇧🇷 GOOOAAAL: Living up to the no. 10 shirt, Lucas Paqueta scores to give Brazil an early lead over Panama. Watch on beIN SPORTS CONNECT 8

💻: https://t.co/LRYa03eva8 pic.twitter.com/9h7xzHw44a — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 23, 2019

That could have sent Brazil on their way as Panama could hardly find a touch, but set-pieces proved their undoing. On a free-kick from the middle-third, Eric Davis floated in a deep delivery down the middle that met the head of Adolfo Machado who lept to barely meet the ball. His contact was perfection, looping the ball over the head of Ederson and into the top-left corner.

🇵🇦 GOOOAAAL: Set-piece precision, as Machado and Panama find an equalizer against Brazil! pic.twitter.com/96Fhx6OHZw — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 23, 2019

The match is Brazil’s first since they fell to Belgium in the knockout round of the World Cup, and it was used in part as an experiment, especially at the back. Regular defensive starters Thiago Silva and Marquinhos were on the bench as Tite chose to start 21-year-old Porto center-back Eder Militao in his club’s home stadium alongside 34-year-old Miranda. World Cup goalkeeper Alisson also saw the bench in favor of Manchester City starter Ederson, who was troubled by just two shots on target the entirety of the match.

Most notably, Neymar was absent from the squad as he recovers from a broken metatarsal that has kept him out since late January.

Follow @the_bonnfire