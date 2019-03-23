Mourinho “preparing” for next job; expects to start “in June”

If you thought Jose Mourinho would simply vanish from the public eye of management after the highest-profile embarrassment of his career, being fired by Manchester United, think again.
Not only does Mourinho expect to be back on the manager’s hot seat one day, he expects that day is fewer than three months away. Speaking this weekend, the 56-year-old Portuguese is “preparing” himself for a return to the game “in June” — quotes from the BBC:
“I would like to be back in the summer in June for a new club and a new pre-season. I know exactly what I don’t want. I know what I want, in terms of not the specific club but the nature of the job, the dimension of the job.”
According to Mourinho, he could have already taken his next job as he has had “three or four” offers since his dismissal from Old Trafford in December, but he preferred the extended sabbatical instead.
It is unclear whether or not the recently-filled Real Madrid job was, or wasn’t, one of the “three or four” offers. Of course, Mourinho would only ever tell you it was, whether or not that is actually the case.
Weston McKennie is set to miss a significant chunk of Schalke’s impending relegation battle after the 20-year-old midfielder badly rolled his ankle during the U.S. men’s national team’s victory over Ecuador on Thursday, the Bundesliga club revealed on Friday.
McKennie was forced off in the 68th minute, not long after he went up for an aerial challenge and landed on the outside of his left foot, causing to the ankle to violently roll over.
From Schalke’s official statement:
“The U.S. (men’s) national team confirmed to Schalke that he hasn’t broken anything, but it looks like he has bruised the bone and damaged a ligament. He will soon see a foot specialist in the U.S. to determine the exact nature of the injury.”
While Schalke didn’t provide an estimated timeframe for McKennie’s return, Tottenham Hotspur and England forward Harry Kane has suffered a series of ankle injuries quite similar to that of McKennie over the past two or three seasons. Kane has generally been out of action for 6-10 weeks, with an additional 2-4 weeks of live action typically required to regain his full form and fitness. For USMNT purposes, the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup kicks off on June 15, 12 weeks from today.
Schalke currently sit 15th in the Bundesliga, three points and one spot clear of the relegation playoff spot, with eight games left to play.
LONDON (AP) Raheem Sterling revealed a t-shirt memorializing a young footballer after scoring his second goal in a hat trick for England against the Czech Republic on Friday.
Damary Dawkins, a Crystal Palace youth team player who had been fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia for four years, died on Sunday aged 13.
Sterling’s t-shirt under his England jersey had a photo of Dawkins and the message “May your soul rest in peace.”
But the tribute in the European Championship qualifier, which England won 5-0, could lead to action by governing body UEFA.
The laws of football state that “players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer’s logo.” The law introduced in 2014 states that an offending player has to be sanctioned by the competition organizer.
France showed on Friday that it hasn’t lost its mojo, as it tore apart Moldova on the road, 4-1, in its Euro 2020 qualifying opener.
Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe all scored in the win for France, which jumps well ahead in the Group H standings. For Giroud, it tied him for third in all-time scoring for Les Bleus.
Elsewhere, Portugal suffered a surprising result in a scoreless draw with Ukraine. The defending European champions failed to score, despite starting Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo up top. It’s the third straight time that Portugal has started off a qualification campaign without a win.
Here’s a look at the other scores around Euro 2020 qualifying on Friday:
Bulgaria 1-1 Montenegro
Albania 0-2 Turkey
Andorra 0-2 Iceland
Luxembourg 2-1 Lithuania
LOS ANGELES (AP) UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo has resigned in the wake of his indictment in the college admissions scandal.
School spokeswoman Liza David said Friday that Salcedo quit after being on leave since the charges became public last week.
Salcedo appeared in court last week after he was accused of taking payments totaling $200,000 in exchange for helping one male and one female applicant gain admission to UCLA under the false pretense that they were soccer recruits when they didn’t play competitive soccer.
He was one of nearly 50 people charged in the scandal that involved prestigious schools like Yale, Stanford, Southern California and Georgetown.
UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero said in a statement Friday that the school is conducting an internal review of the student-athlete admissions process.
“I understand and share the outrage that this news has sparked,” Guerrero said. “The behavior described in the allegations is disturbing and unacceptable.”
Salcedo, a former UCLA All-American and national champion, was the second-longest tenured head coach in program history. During his 15 years, the Bruins made two appearances in the national championship game. Prior to his coaching career, Salcedo played professionally in Mexico and the U.S. He played in the LA Galaxy’s inaugural season, also featuring for the Columbus Crew, Chicago Fire and Tampa Bay Mutiny. He went on to record three caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team.
Assistants Matt Taylor and Phil Marfuggi have taken over the men’s team.
Salcedo is scheduled to appear in federal court Monday in Boston, where the charges originated.