Mourinho “preparing” for next job; expects to start “in June”

If you thought Jose Mourinho would simply vanish from the public eye of management after the highest-profile embarrassment of his career, being fired by Manchester United, think again.

Not only does Mourinho expect to be back on the manager’s hot seat one day, he expects that day is fewer than three months away. Speaking this weekend, the 56-year-old Portuguese is “preparing” himself for a return to the game “in June” — quotes from the BBC:

“I would like to be back in the summer in June for a new club and a new pre-season. I know exactly what I don’t want. I know what I want, in terms of not the specific club but the nature of the job, the dimension of the job.”

According to Mourinho, he could have already taken his next job as he has had “three or four” offers since his dismissal from Old Trafford in December, but he preferred the extended sabbatical instead.

It is unclear whether or not the recently-filled Real Madrid job was, or wasn’t, one of the “three or four” offers. Of course, Mourinho would only ever tell you it was, whether or not that is actually the case.

