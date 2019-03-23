Sterling pays tribute to young friend, cancer victim after England goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON (AP) Raheem Sterling revealed a t-shirt memorializing a young footballer after scoring his second goal in a hat trick for England against the Czech Republic on Friday.

Damary Dawkins, a Crystal Palace youth team player who had been fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia for four years, died on Sunday aged 13.

Sterling’s t-shirt under his England jersey had a photo of Dawkins and the message “May your soul rest in peace.”

Special night in so many ways ☝🏾✨ RIP Damary, gone but u will never be forgotten. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AIJ0YVi5SY — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) March 22, 2019

But the tribute in the European Championship qualifier, which England won 5-0, could lead to action by governing body UEFA.

The laws of football state that “players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer’s logo.” The law introduced in 2014 states that an offending player has to be sanctioned by the competition organizer.