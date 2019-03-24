EURO qualifying: Hungary stings Croatia, Israel hangs 4 on Austria

It wasn’t just Germany and the Netherlands staging a tight and entertaining match in EURO 2020 qualifying on Sunday.
[ VIDEO: Saief, Manneh lead FC Cincinnati ]
Hungary 2-1 Croatia
Ante Rebic’s early goal made a “business as usual” statement for the World Cup runners-up, but Hungary can be a handful against any opponents and rallied at home.
Hoffenheim striker Adam Szalai brought the hosts level at halftime, and Mate Patkai gave Hungary a deserved 2-1 win in Budapest.
Coming three days after a loss in Slovakia to start qualifying, it was an early almost-must-win for Marco Rossi’s men.
Israel 4-2 Austria
Marko Arnautovic‘s brace in defeat couldn’t have come with different vibes. His eighth minute marker gave the Austrians a leg up, his 75th minute goal meaning very little with the side having conceded four-straight in between.
China-based striker Eran Zahavi scored a hat trick for Israel, and RB Salzburg star Munas Dabbur scored the fourth goal to keep the hosts within sight of first place Poland.
Austria is winless through two qualifiers.
Elsewhere
Wales 1-0 Slovakia
Cyprus 0-2 Belgium
San Marino 0-2 Scotland
Netherlands 2-3 Germany — RECAP, VIDEO
Northern Ireland 2-1 Belarus
Poland 2-0 Latvia
Slovenia 1-1 Macedonia
Kazakhstan 0-4 Russia
Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla has had to spend some time in the USL Championship this season, and the second tier would probably like to see Gio Savarese keep the Colombian in Major League Soccer.
[ REPORT: Liverpool to sell Keita? ]
Asprilla scored twice and added an assists on Saturday night in a defeat of Eric Wynalda’s Las Vegas Lights, and he put up a near picture perfect bicycle kick on the highlight reel.
Watch as he sets himself up, willingly or not, for the endeavor before splashing a shot in the side panel for an amazing aesthetic.
A report claims that Liverpool is ready to admit defeat in the case of Naby Keita.
Keita, 24, was bought from RB Leipzig last season and arrived at Anfield in the summer, but has struggled to find consistent playing time under Jurgen Klopp.
[ VIDEO: USMNT’s Saief shines for FC Cincinnati ]
Viewed as the missing link between the Virgil Van Dijk and Liverpool’s torrential attack, Keita has not come close to replicating the form that saw his price tag reach $69 million.
Indeed, Team Talk says Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich look prepared to pay around $53 million to bring Keita back to the Bundesliga.
Keita has played 27 matches in all competitions for Liverpool, accumulating 1,388 minutes and just one assist. He had nine goals and seven assists in more than double the minutes one season ago.
According to WhoScored.com, he’s passing the ball better and taking almost a foul less than last season, but almost every other measurable has declined since he moved to England.
I’m as guilty as anyone of thinking Keita would be everything the Reds required after an improved 2017-18, but he’s either being used very poorly or having trouble adjusting to the culture.
It’s early to quit on a player so talented, but maybe Klopp and he just don’t mesh well. But if it isn’t a case of clashing with the club, it may be worth waiting out a player who looked a giant just eight months ago.
FC Cincinnati looks like it isn’t the walkover many experts were predicting it’d be, extending its unbeaten run to three matches with a 2-0 win over defense-free New England on Sunday.
Kekuta Manneh and Kenny Saief set each other up for goals as the expansion side moved to 2-1-1 through four matches.
Brad Friedel‘s New England now has one point through four matches.
[ WATCH: Pochettino address crowd at Spurs’ new stadium ]
Teal Bunbury nearly took advantage of slow-to-react-at-the-back Cincinnati but punched a wide-open look way over the frame.
And after Emmanuel Ledesma just missed with a few bids from distance, FCC made his threats proper foreshadowing albeit from in-tight.
USMNT winger Kenny Saief slotted ball into the mixer that Manneh slotted for 1-0 before halftime.
Cincinnati goalkeeper Spencer Richey made a pair of outstanding stops on Carles Gil and Diego Fagundez around the hour mark to keep the advantage in tact.
Saief made it 2-0 in the 65th minute, a disorganized Revolution losing track of the former Anderlecht man.
Nico Schulz’s 90th minute goal helped Germany make amends for blowing a two-goal lead in a 3-2 defeat of the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Sunday, as the German opened EURO 2020 qualifying with all three points.
The win puts Germany a point back of Northern Ireland’s group-leading four, keeping the Dutch on three points.
[ WATCH: Pochettino address crowd at Spurs’ new stadium ]
Goals by Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry had the Dutch trailing 2-0 in Amsterdam, but Memphis Depay is having himself a week.
Three days after scoring in the first minute as part of a brace in battering Belarus 4-0, Memphis set up Matthijs de Ligt after halftime before scoring himself to level the score line at 2.
But Hoffenheim’s Schulz scored in stoppage time to give the Germans their win.