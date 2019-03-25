More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Cardiff to claim Sala’s transfer was invalid, thus fee is void

By Andy EdwardsMar 25, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT
Cardiff City will tell FIFA this week that that Emiliano Sala’s transfer from Nantes was invalid at the time of his death, therefore they believe they are exempt from paying the $19-million fee previously agreed by the two sides, according to the Guardian.

Nantes filed a formal complaint with FIFA after Cardiff refused to pay the first installment of more than $6 million last month.

Cardiff claim that at the time of Sala’s tragic death, their soon-to-be record signing was still “subject to international clearance” and that he would not have received said clearance because his contract was rejected by the Premier League.

According to Cardiff, the contract did not comply with rules involving signing bonuses. Cardiff claim that Sala died before a revised contract — one that would have met PL standards — could be agreed.

Nantes released the following statement this week:

“FC Nantes has completed all the required paperwork to complete the Emiliano Sala transfer. Thus, Fifa registered the international transfer certificate on 21st January 2019 at 5.30pm. Nantes is fully compliant with Fifa rules.

“As for Emiliano Sala’s registration in the Premier League, FC Nantes has no information about it. And if it could be a problem for Cardiff, it is not a problem for Nantes.”

FIFA to hear Chelsea’s transfer ban appeal next month

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 25, 2019, 12:31 PM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) FIFA will hear Chelsea’s appeal against a one-year transfer ban on April 11.

FIFA says Chelsea has received written reasons from its disciplinary panel for the one-year ban, and why a request to freeze the ban during the appeal process was rejected.

Chelsea can approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport for an interim ruling halting the sanction pending the appeal to FIFA. CAS says Chelsea has not applied for such a provisional measure.

FIFA banned Chelsea in February from registering new players for two transfer periods — after this season and in January 2020 — for breaking rules protecting teenage players. The club denies wrongdoing.

FIFA says Chelsea violated rules in 29 cases, and imposed a fine of $600,000.

Schar to sit out next game after being knocked out, playing on

AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov
By Andy EdwardsMar 25, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT
Fabian Schar will Switzerland’s 2020 European Championship qualifier against Denmark on Tuesday, three days after the defender was apparently knocked unconscious in a 2-0 victory over Georgia but continued to play for more than an hour and finished the game.

The Newcastle United center back was involved in a nasty clash of heads in the 24th minute. Georgia’s Jano Ananidze tried to stop Schar from swallowing his own tongue and blocking his airway while unconscious. Following nearly five minutes of treatment and evaluation, Schar was allowed to remain in the game. He has since been deemed — with the help of Schar’s club team, Newcastle United — unavailable for Tuesday’s game due to “medical reasons.”

Afterwards, Schar has the following to say about the collision and his state at the time:

“It looks awful, I can’t remember anything. I was out for a few seconds. My skull is still humming. And I’ve got neck ache and a bruise on my forehead. But it was worth it.”

Schar was directly involved in creating both of Switzerland’s second-half goals.

McKennie checks out of USMNT camp

Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 25, 2019, 10:53 AM EDT
While most of the reviews from the U.S. men’s national team’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador were hugely positive, one undeniable negative stood out: Weston McKennie’s badly sprained ankle.

The 20-year-old midfielder suffered what U.S. Soccer called a “moderate to high degree left ankle sprain,” though Schalke said it was a “a ruptured ankle ligament.” It was already abundantly clear that McKennie wouldn’t be available for Tuesday’s clash with Chile, but now his departure is official.

With fellow youngster Tyler Adams having already departed camp on Friday, we can now begin counting down the days until the June international window, when we’ll get our next look at the “first team” under the new leadership of Gregg Berhalter. RB Leipzig and U.S. Soccer had reached an agreement on Adams’ involvement before he reported for camp.

Berhalter’s squad now stands at 22 players after no replacements were added for neither Adams nor McKennie, nor FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez.

VIDEO: Spurs’ U-18s christen new stadium with goals galore

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 25, 2019, 8:54 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) Spurs winger J’Neil Bennett scored the first-ever goal at Tottenham’s new stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham played Southampton in an Under-18 game in the first official test event at the 62,000-seater arena.

The opening of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, built on the site of the club’s White Hart Lane ground, had been repeatedly put back because of construction and safety delays.

Watched by almost 29,000 fans, Bennett neatly curled the ball low into the bottom corner from the edge of the area to give his side an 11th-minute lead. The match, which Tottenham won 3-1, took place 679 days after the final game at the old stadium.

It was the first of two test events required to take place in order to receive the relevant safety certificates from the local council, with the second coming on Saturday when a Spurs Legends team takes on an Inter Milan team.

Under this schedule, the first senior game will see third-placed Spurs take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on April 3.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was interviewed on the field at halftime.

“We all feel the same, so excited. I got the same feeling when we left White Hart Lane on the last day, we were crying and now in the first day in the new stadium we feel the same emotion,” Pochettino said.

“We need to cry because our dream became true.”

The week after the Palace game, Tottenham will play Manchester City at home in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.