Catalonia beats Venezuela 2-1 in friendly in Spain

GIRONA, Spain (AP) Venezuela followed its win over Lionel Messi’s Argentina by losing to Catalonia 2-1 in a friendly on Monday.
Javi Puado scored in the 88th minute to give the hosts the win at Girona’s Montilivi Stadium. Bojan Krkic opened the scoring in the 53rd and Venezuela equalized through Roberto Rosales in the 59th.
Catalonia was led by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who retired from Spain’s national team after the World Cup last year. He nearly scored with a curling free kick that struck the crossbar in the first half.
Venezuela earned a convincing 3-1 win over Argentina in Madrid on Friday, but after the game Venezuela coach Rafael Dudamel offered his resignation because he was not happy with the politicization of a pre-game visit to the squad.
Dudamel, who was on the bench on Monday, said his future would depend on talks with Venezuelan soccer federation officials.
Catalonia, the region which recently was in the middle of a heated independence dispute with Spain, was missing players because some non-Catalan teams didn’t release them to avoid the risk of injures ahead of the final period of the Spanish league.
Catalonia has often put together squads to play in friendly matches against other nations, but clubs are not obligated to release players to the region.
—
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Scouts ears perked, perhaps on both sides of the Atlantic, at the idea that Julian Gressel and Atlanta United are at a contract impasse.
Neither United nor Gressel, 24, would comment on the news to Atlanta Journal-Constitution writer Doug Roberson.
[ MORE: USMNT-Chile preview ]
The Providence product had Regionalliga experience when he arrived in college from Germany, and was selected eighth overall in the MLS SuperDraft after an exceptional career with the Friars.
Gressel collected 14 of his 25 career assists in the last season’s run to the MLS Cup, and is the fourth-fastest player to hit the 25-assist milestone according to the report.
He occupies an international roster spot but that should be temporary as Gressel married his longtime American girlfriend in December. He has a contract option after this season and would be welcome on almost any roster for more than the reported $110,000 he makes now, but Atlanta does have a lot of mouths to feed.
And as Germany sees with Tyler Adams, plenty of good young players are being nurtured here in MLS. It would not be a surprise if 2.Bundesliga or Bundesliga clubs might want to take a swing with a developed German playmaker.
England manager Gareth Southgate was left fuming when he heard Montenegro fans chanting monkey noises in the direction of Danny Rose.
“I know what I heard,” he said following England’s 5-1 comeback win in Podgorica.
[ MORE: EURO qualifying wrap ]
“I definitely heard abuse of Danny Rose when he got booked at the end of the game. There’s no doubt in my mind that happened and we’ll report it to Uefa. It’s not acceptable. We have to support our players.”
Racism has continued to rear its ugly head just about everywhere this season, including at a Premier League ground when supporters from Chelsea were suspended for targeting Raheem Sterling.
Southgate said he had not spoken with Sterling or Callum Hudson-Odoi to see if either was targeted Monday in Montenegro, but Sterling grabbed his ears to the visiting fans after scoring late in a “monkey” gesture he’d later explain on Twitter.
England and France made sure their EURO 2020 qualifying stayed on script, completing 6-point starts to the campaign on Monday.
[ MORE: USMNT-Chile preview ]
Montenegro 1-5 England
Sloppy English defending allowed Legia Warsaw man Marko Vesovic to put Montenegro ahead at Podgorica City Stadium, but the Three Lions sound found their footing.
Michael Keane scored his first England goal before Ross Barkley redirected a Callum Hudson-Odoi strike eight minutes later to give Gareth Southgate‘s men a 2-1 lead at the break.
Barkley completed his brace when Montenegro keeper Stefan Savic pushed a clearance of a Raheem Sterling cross back toward the Chelsea man. Harry Kane and Sterling also scored for the Three Lions.
France 2-0 Iceland
Samuel Umtiti was the surprise goal scorer, heading home a Kylian Mbappe cross as hosts France were only able to break down Iceland on one occasion until the 68th minute.
That’s when Olivier Giroud moved into third place all-time on the French goal scoring list, behind only Michel Platini and Thierry Henry. The Chelsea man was in position to score when goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldórsson made a mess of Benjamin Pavard’s cross.
Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann would also score in the win.
Giroud has six fewer goals than Platini, and is 16 behind Henry’s 51.
Elsewhere
Portugal 1-1 Serbia — Ronaldo hurt
Kosovo 1-1 Bulgaria
Luxembourg 1-2 Ukraine
Andorra 0-3 Albania
Turkey 4-0 Moldova
Gregg Berhalter has little choice but to shake up his USMNT side following Thursday’s 1-0 defeat of Ecuador in an international friendly.
[ MORE: USMNT-Chile preview ]
Weston McKennie is injured and Tyler Adams has headed back to RB Leipzig to kickstart the changes for the manager, who is 3-0 without conceding a goal in his short tenure as USMNT boss.
It’s a safe bet to say we’ll see Nick Lima in Adams’ role, the Quakes defender getting that treatment in January and doing well with it.
As for McKennie, it’s difficult to imagine this won’t be a spot for LA Galaxy man Sebastian Lletget to spread his wings against a tough and tested La Roja midfield.
Will Sean Johnson get another cap against Chile? The New York City FC goalkeeper kept a clean sheet against Ecuador, but this could be a day for Club Brugge’s Ethan Horvath (especially with Jesse Gonzalez starting for FC Dallas at the weekend before returning to camp).
We see this going one of two ways: a small batch of changes but plenty of Berhalter’s mainstays starting, or nearly every starter short of John Brooks and Christian Pulisic changing places with someone on the bench.
Will Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola reprise their wing roles around Gyasi Zardes, or is it a chance for DeAndre Yedlin and Corey Baird to work with LAFC’s Christian Ramirez? Is Wil Trapp still Berhalter’s preferred guy at holding mid, or will Michael Bradley get a start against Vidal and Aranguiz (presuming that they start)?
We expect
Minimal changes
Horvath
Lima — Long — Brooks — Ream
Roldan — Trapp
Pulisic
Arriola — Zardes — Morris
Lots of changes
Horvath
Lima — Brooks — Miazga — Lovitz
Lletget — Bradley
Pulisic
Yedlin — Ramirez — Baird
Educated guess
Horvath
Lima — Miazga — Brooks — Ream
Lletget — Bradley
Pulisic
Yedlin — Morris — Arriola