FIFA to hear Chelsea’s transfer ban appeal next month

Associated PressMar 25, 2019, 12:31 PM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) FIFA will hear Chelsea’s appeal against a one-year transfer ban on April 11.

FIFA says Chelsea has received written reasons from its disciplinary panel for the one-year ban, and why a request to freeze the ban during the appeal process was rejected.

Chelsea can approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport for an interim ruling halting the sanction pending the appeal to FIFA. CAS says Chelsea has not applied for such a provisional measure.

FIFA banned Chelsea in February from registering new players for two transfer periods — after this season and in January 2020 — for breaking rules protecting teenage players. The club denies wrongdoing.

FIFA says Chelsea violated rules in 29 cases, and imposed a fine of $600,000.

Schar to sit out next game after being knocked out, playing on

By Andy EdwardsMar 25, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT
Fabian Schar will Switzerland’s 2020 European Championship qualifier against Denmark on Tuesday, three days after the defender was apparently knocked unconscious in a 2-0 victory over Georgia but continued to play for more than an hour and finished the game.

The Newcastle United center back was involved in a nasty clash of heads in the 24th minute. Georgia’s Jano Ananidze tried to stop Schar from swallowing his own tongue and blocking his airway while unconscious. Following nearly five minutes of treatment and evaluation, Schar was allowed to remain in the game. He has since been deemed — with the help of Schar’s club team, Newcastle United — unavailable for Tuesday’s game due to “medical reasons.”

Afterwards, Schar has the following to say about the collision and his state at the time:

“It looks awful, I can’t remember anything. I was out for a few seconds. My skull is still humming. And I’ve got neck ache and a bruise on my forehead. But it was worth it.”

Schar was directly involved in creating both of Switzerland’s second-half goals.

Injury update: McKennie checks out of USMNT camp

By Andy EdwardsMar 25, 2019, 10:53 AM EDT
While most of the reviews from the U.S. men’s national team’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador were hugely positive, one undeniable negative stood out: Weston McKennie’s badly sprained ankle.

The 20-year-old midfielder suffered what U.S. Soccer called a “moderate to high degree left ankle sprain,” though Schalke said it was a “a ruptured ankle ligament.” It was already abundantly clear that McKennie wouldn’t be available for Tuesday’s clash with Chile, but now his departure is official.

With fellow youngster Tyler Adams having already departed camp on Friday, we can now begin counting down the days until the June international window, when we’ll get our next look at the “first team” under the new leadership of Gregg Berhalter. RB Leipzig and U.S. Soccer had reached an agreement on Adams’ involvement before he reported for camp.

Berhalter’s squad now stands at 22 players after no replacements were added for neither Adams nor McKennie, nor FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez.

VIDEO: Spurs’ U-18s christen new stadium with goals galore

Associated PressMar 25, 2019, 8:54 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) Spurs winger J’Neil Bennett scored the first-ever goal at Tottenham’s new stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham played Southampton in an Under-18 game in the first official test event at the 62,000-seater arena.

The opening of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, built on the site of the club’s White Hart Lane ground, had been repeatedly put back because of construction and safety delays.

Watched by almost 29,000 fans, Bennett neatly curled the ball low into the bottom corner from the edge of the area to give his side an 11th-minute lead. The match, which Tottenham won 3-1, took place 679 days after the final game at the old stadium.

It was the first of two test events required to take place in order to receive the relevant safety certificates from the local council, with the second coming on Saturday when a Spurs Legends team takes on an Inter Milan team.

Under this schedule, the first senior game will see third-placed Spurs take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on April 3.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was interviewed on the field at halftime.

“We all feel the same, so excited. I got the same feeling when we left White Hart Lane on the last day, we were crying and now in the first day in the new stadium we feel the same emotion,” Pochettino said.

“We need to cry because our dream became true.”

The week after the Palace game, Tottenham will play Manchester City at home in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Italian soccer federation signs deal with Chinese government

Associated PressMar 24, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
ROME (AP) The Italian soccer federation has signed a wide-ranging memorandum with the Chinese government to promote soccer between the two countries.

The deal foresees playing the Italian Super Cup or Italian Cup in China within the next three years.

The Italian Super Cup – which pits the Serie A champion against the Italian Cup champion – has already been played in China four times over the last 10 years.

The meeting with China Media Group head Shen Haixiong also focused on TV content and rights, collaboration over developing young Chinese players in Italy and instruction for using the video assistant referee.

Shen was in Rome for the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Italian federation president Gabriele Gravina says, “Soccer has shown once again to be a bridge between different cultures.”

