Injury update: McKennie checks out of USMNT camp

While most of the reviews from the U.S. men’s national team’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador were hugely positive, one undeniable negative stood out: Weston McKennie’s badly sprained ankle.
[ MORE: Player ratings from USMNT’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador ]
The 20-year-old midfielder avoided ligament damage (somehow), but U.S. Soccer called it a “moderate to high degree left ankle sprain” in announcing that McKennie has left USMNT camp and returned to Schalke for further evaluation and treatment. It was already abundantly clear that McKennie wouldn’t be available for Tuesday’s clash with Chile, but now his departure is official.
With fellow youngster Tyler Adams having already departed camp on Friday, we can now begin counting down the days until the June international window, when we’ll get our next look at the “first team” under the new leadership of Gregg Berhalter. RB Leipzig and U.S. Soccer had reached an agreement on Adams’ involvement before he reported for camp.
Berhalter’s squad now stands at 22 players after no replacements were added for neither Adams nor McKennie, nor FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez.