Man City, Newcastle, 2 others off to China for Premier League Asia Trophy

The ninth awarding of the Premier League Asia Trophy will see Manchester City go for its second trophy against three teams yet to win it.

The 2019 edition will be held in Nanjing, the second time the tournament has been held in China.

Man City will join Newcastle United, Wolves, and West Ham United in the event, the winners meeting in a championship and losers squaring off in a third-place game.

The two match days will be July 17 and 20.

In seven of eight previous editions, the tournament featured three PL sides and one Asian side.

That changed in 2017, when Liverpool claimed the crown in an event with Leicester City, Crystal Palace, and West Bromwich Albion.

Newcastle and West Ham have each participated in previous editions, held biannually since 2003.

