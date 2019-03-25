Man City, Newcastle, 2 others off to China for Premier League Asia Trophy

The ninth awarding of the Premier League Asia Trophy will see Manchester City go for its second trophy against three teams yet to win it.
The 2019 edition will be held in Nanjing, the second time the tournament has been held in China.
Man City will join Newcastle United, Wolves, and West Ham United in the event, the winners meeting in a championship and losers squaring off in a third-place game.
The two match days will be July 17 and 20.
In seven of eight previous editions, the tournament featured three PL sides and one Asian side.
That changed in 2017, when Liverpool claimed the crown in an event with Leicester City, Crystal Palace, and West Bromwich Albion.
Newcastle and West Ham have each participated in previous editions, held biannually since 2003.
Raheem Sterling did his best to put a spin on the racist abuse his England team received during a 5-1 defeat of Montenegro in EURO 2020 qualifying on Monday when he took to Twitter to post a monkey emoji and “silence the racists” of Podgorica.
But he expounded on his thoughts to reporters after the match, saying that UEFA has to come down harder than ever on those who have the audacity to spew their hatred from the seats towards opposing fans.
Sterling says the only solution is empty stadiums: Punish the whole country for the actions of a few. From SkySports.com:
“You’ve got to make it harder – you’ve got to punish all the fans so they can’t come to the games, you’ve got to do something that’s really going to make them think twice. Because if their team can’t play with fans it’s going to be difficult for them and make them think twice about it.
“I can only, we can only, the FA can only do so much. We’ve got to leave this to the people in charge to make a proper stance on it. Just banning one or two people is not going to change anything, even to our fans I’d say the exact same thing.”
He’s right, though, isn’t he? Too many will condone the racism as something less heinous or even inoffensive, and others won’t speak up for fear of retribution.
But sadly it may take fans knowing their inaction will cost their team in atmosphere and advantage — and federations knowing their inaction will cost them money — in order to spur change.
GIRONA, Spain (AP) Venezuela followed its win over Lionel Messi’s Argentina by losing to Catalonia 2-1 in a friendly on Monday.
Javi Puado scored in the 88th minute to give the hosts the win at Girona’s Montilivi Stadium. Bojan Krkic opened the scoring in the 53rd and Venezuela equalized through Roberto Rosales in the 59th.
Catalonia was led by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who retired from Spain’s national team after the World Cup last year. He nearly scored with a curling free kick that struck the crossbar in the first half.
Venezuela earned a convincing 3-1 win over Argentina in Madrid on Friday, but after the game Venezuela coach Rafael Dudamel offered his resignation because he was not happy with the politicization of a pre-game visit to the squad.
Dudamel, who was on the bench on Monday, said his future would depend on talks with Venezuelan soccer federation officials.
Catalonia, the region which recently was in the middle of a heated independence dispute with Spain, was missing players because some non-Catalan teams didn’t release them to avoid the risk of injures ahead of the final period of the Spanish league.
Catalonia has often put together squads to play in friendly matches against other nations, but clubs are not obligated to release players to the region.
Scouts ears perked, perhaps on both sides of the Atlantic, at the idea that Julian Gressel and Atlanta United are at a contract impasse.
Neither United nor Gressel, 24, would comment on the news to Atlanta Journal-Constitution writer Doug Roberson.
The Providence product had Regionalliga experience when he arrived in college from Germany, and was selected eighth overall in the MLS SuperDraft after an exceptional career with the Friars.
Gressel collected 14 of his 25 career assists in the last season’s run to the MLS Cup, and is the fourth-fastest player to hit the 25-assist milestone according to the report.
He occupies an international roster spot but that should be temporary as Gressel married his longtime American girlfriend in December. He has a contract option after this season and would be welcome on almost any roster for more than the reported $110,000 he makes now, but Atlanta does have a lot of mouths to feed.
And as Germany sees with Tyler Adams, plenty of good young players are being nurtured here in MLS. It would not be a surprise if 2.Bundesliga or Bundesliga clubs might want to take a swing with a developed German playmaker.
England manager Gareth Southgate was left fuming when he heard Montenegro fans chanting monkey noises in the direction of Danny Rose.
“I know what I heard,” he said following England’s 5-1 comeback win in Podgorica.
[ MORE: EURO qualifying wrap ]
“I definitely heard abuse of Danny Rose when he got booked at the end of the game. There’s no doubt in my mind that happened and we’ll report it to Uefa. It’s not acceptable. We have to support our players.”
Racism has continued to rear its ugly head just about everywhere this season, including at a Premier League ground when supporters from Chelsea were suspended for targeting Raheem Sterling.
Southgate said he had not spoken with Sterling or Callum Hudson-Odoi to see if either was targeted Monday in Montenegro, but Sterling grabbed his ears to the visiting fans after scoring late in a “monkey” gesture he’d later explain on Twitter.