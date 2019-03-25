Neymar already looking to extend his contract with PSG

SAO PAULO (AP) Neymar’s father says the Brazil striker is already looking to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.
Neymar da Silva Santos says in an interview published on Monday there is “a very big” likelihood his son will stay at the French club after his current contract ends. Neymar is in the second year of a five-year deal.
Neymar’s father, who is also his agent, says “we are already going for an extension with PSG.”
“He is always among the (transfer) targets,” Santos told news website UOL. “But that doesn’t mean he is going to one club or to another.
“His name is part of speculations since age 17, when he had his professional debut. Neymar has two transfers in his life, but it has been 10 years of speculations. The likelihood that he doesn’t leave (PSG) is very big.”
Neymar moved from Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros (about $250 million) in 2017. The 27-year-old Brazilian is recovering from a foot injury and is expected to return in April.
The father-agent said he wants Neymar to play for another 10 years “so it ends like we are today: Happy.”
Cardiff City will tell FIFA this week that that Emiliano Sala’s transfer from Nantes was invalid at the time of his death, therefore they believe they are exempt from paying the $19-million fee previously agreed by the two sides, according to the Guardian.
Nantes filed a formal complaint with FIFA after Cardiff refused to pay the first installment of more than $6 million last month.
Cardiff claim that at the time of Sala’s tragic death, their soon-to-be record signing was still “subject to international clearance” and that he would not have received said clearance because his contract was rejected by the Premier League.
According to Cardiff, the contract did not comply with rules involving signing bonuses. Cardiff claim that Sala died before a revised contract — one that would have met PL standards — could be agreed.
Nantes released the following statement this week:
“FC Nantes has completed all the required paperwork to complete the Emiliano Sala transfer. Thus, Fifa registered the international transfer certificate on 21st January 2019 at 5.30pm. Nantes is fully compliant with Fifa rules.
“As for Emiliano Sala’s registration in the Premier League, FC Nantes has no information about it. And if it could be a problem for Cardiff, it is not a problem for Nantes.”
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) FIFA will hear Chelsea’s appeal against a one-year transfer ban on April 11.
FIFA says Chelsea has received written reasons from its disciplinary panel for the one-year ban, and why a request to freeze the ban during the appeal process was rejected.
Chelsea can approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport for an interim ruling halting the sanction pending the appeal to FIFA. CAS says Chelsea has not applied for such a provisional measure.
FIFA banned Chelsea in February from registering new players for two transfer periods — after this season and in January 2020 — for breaking rules protecting teenage players. The club denies wrongdoing.
FIFA says Chelsea violated rules in 29 cases, and imposed a fine of $600,000.
Fabian Schar will Switzerland’s 2020 European Championship qualifier against Denmark on Tuesday, three days after the defender was apparently knocked unconscious in a 2-0 victory over Georgia but continued to play for more than an hour and finished the game.
The Newcastle United center back was involved in a nasty clash of heads in the 24th minute. Georgia’s Jano Ananidze tried to stop Schar from swallowing his own tongue and blocking his airway while unconscious. Following nearly five minutes of treatment and evaluation, Schar was allowed to remain in the game. He has since been deemed — with the help of Schar’s club team, Newcastle United — unavailable for Tuesday’s game due to “medical reasons.”
Afterwards, Schar has the following to say about the collision and his state at the time:
“It looks awful, I can’t remember anything. I was out for a few seconds. My skull is still humming. And I’ve got neck ache and a bruise on my forehead. But it was worth it.”
Schar was directly involved in creating both of Switzerland’s second-half goals.
While most of the reviews from the U.S. men’s national team’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador were hugely positive, one undeniable negative stood out: Weston McKennie’s badly sprained ankle.
The 20-year-old midfielder suffered what U.S. Soccer called a “moderate to high degree left ankle sprain,” though Schalke said it was a “a ruptured ankle ligament.” It was already abundantly clear that McKennie wouldn’t be available for Tuesday’s clash with Chile, but now his departure is official.
With fellow youngster Tyler Adams having already departed camp on Friday, we can now begin counting down the days until the June international window, when we’ll get our next look at the “first team” under the new leadership of Gregg Berhalter. RB Leipzig and U.S. Soccer had reached an agreement on Adams’ involvement before he reported for camp.
Berhalter’s squad now stands at 22 players after no replacements were added for neither Adams nor McKennie, nor FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez.