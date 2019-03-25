Playmaker Gressel, Atlanta at contract impasse

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scouts ears perked, perhaps on both sides of the Atlantic, at the idea that Julian Gressel and Atlanta United are at a contract impasse.

Neither United nor Gressel, 24, would comment on the news to Atlanta Journal-Constitution writer Doug Roberson.

The Providence product had Regionalliga experience when he arrived in college from Germany, and was selected eighth overall in the MLS SuperDraft after an exceptional career with the Friars.

Gressel collected 14 of his 25 career assists in the last season’s run to the MLS Cup, and is the fourth-fastest player to hit the 25-assist milestone according to the report.

He occupies an international roster spot but that should be temporary as Gressel married his longtime American girlfriend in December. He has a contract option after this season and would be welcome on almost any roster for more than the reported $110,000 he makes now, but Atlanta does have a lot of mouths to feed.

And as Germany sees with Tyler Adams, plenty of good young players are being nurtured here in MLS. It would not be a surprise if 2.Bundesliga or Bundesliga clubs might want to take a swing with a developed German playmaker.

