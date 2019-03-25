More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Armando Franca

Ronaldo asks for sub following leg injury for Portugal

By Nicholas MendolaMar 25, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT
Juventus supporters will be hoping their hero is keeping it safe rather than sorry.

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal’s EURO 2020 qualifier with Serbia after sustaining an injury in the first half at the Estadio da Luz on Monday.

The 34-year-old pulled up mid-run and asked to be taken out of the game around the half-hour mark, with Portugal trailing Serbia 1-0 on a Dusan Tadic penalty.

Ronaldo went 90 minutes against Ukraine last week in his first Portugal appearance since Uruguay eliminated the EURO 2016 champs from the 2018 World Cup.

Juve has a 15-point lead on Napoli with 10 matches to play in the Serie A season, and won’t begin its next UEFA Champions League round until April 10 at Ajax.

USMNT v. Chile preview

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
By Nicholas MendolaMar 25, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT
Can it possibly be “No McKennie, no Adams, no problem” for Gregg Berhalter’s United States men’s national team?

McKennie has joined Adams in departing camp after the pair had very different performances in a 1-0 defeat of Ecuador last week, and are seemingly huge parts of the USMNT’s future.

But there are several players who will get deserved starts in their stead on Tuesday evening against Chile, as the competition takes another step up following wins over Costa Rica, Panama, and Ecuador.

And that midfield is going to be tested, as Reinaldo Rueda La Roja brings Arturo Vidal and Charles Aranguiz to Houston and boasts a 5-3-2 record against the USMNT. And the nine-man defensive corps is three-deep in centurions.

Ranked 13th by FIFA and 18th by EloRatings, the Chileans do bring question marks in attack. Diego Rubio is a decent enough MLS striker, but there is not an Alexis Sanchez in the bunch. Nicolas Castillo scored his third international goal in a 3-1 loss to Mexico on Friday, and is the only player in the 4-deep forward corps to have scored in a Chile shirt.

Berhalter remains all about possession, but we should see more recognition and big switches in the future when encountering defensive tactics from the opposition. From ESPNFC.com:

“It was [about] breaking down the midfield line of five, trying to draw out their central midfielders, and then penetrate their line,” Berhalter said. “And when you can’t do that, we needed to play more diagonal behind their line. And I think we lacked the diagonal-behind-the-line, that should have been used much more. They were shifting over to one side and we could have been playing behind their line more often.”

Speaking of getting behind the line, will Christian Pulisic again play a central attacking role in the midfield or might Berhalter put the Borussia Dortmund playmaker out wide?

Kickoff from Texas will come shortly after 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Neymar already looking to extend his contract with PSG

Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 25, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT
SAO PAULO (AP) Neymar’s father says the Brazil striker is already looking to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar da Silva Santos says in an interview published on Monday there is “a very big” likelihood his son will stay at the French club after his current contract ends. Neymar is in the second year of a five-year deal.

Neymar’s father, who is also his agent, says “we are already going for an extension with PSG.”

“He is always among the (transfer) targets,” Santos told news website UOL. “But that doesn’t mean he is going to one club or to another.

“His name is part of speculations since age 17, when he had his professional debut. Neymar has two transfers in his life, but it has been 10 years of speculations. The likelihood that he doesn’t leave (PSG) is very big.”

Neymar moved from Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros (about $250 million) in 2017. The 27-year-old Brazilian is recovering from a foot injury and is expected to return in April.

The father-agent said he wants Neymar to play for another 10 years “so it ends like we are today: Happy.”

Cardiff to claim Sala’s transfer was invalid, thus fee is void

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 25, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT
Cardiff City will tell FIFA this week that that Emiliano Sala’s transfer from Nantes was invalid at the time of his death, therefore they believe they are exempt from paying the $19-million fee previously agreed by the two sides, according to the Guardian.

Nantes filed a formal complaint with FIFA after Cardiff refused to pay the first installment of more than $6 million last month.

Cardiff claim that at the time of Sala’s tragic death, their soon-to-be record signing was still “subject to international clearance” and that he would not have received said clearance because his contract was rejected by the Premier League.

According to Cardiff, the contract did not comply with rules involving signing bonuses. Cardiff claim that Sala died before a revised contract — one that would have met PL standards — could be agreed.

Nantes released the following statement this week:

“FC Nantes has completed all the required paperwork to complete the Emiliano Sala transfer. Thus, Fifa registered the international transfer certificate on 21st January 2019 at 5.30pm. Nantes is fully compliant with Fifa rules.

“As for Emiliano Sala’s registration in the Premier League, FC Nantes has no information about it. And if it could be a problem for Cardiff, it is not a problem for Nantes.”

FIFA to hear Chelsea’s transfer ban appeal next month

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 25, 2019, 12:31 PM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) FIFA will hear Chelsea’s appeal against a one-year transfer ban on April 11.

FIFA says Chelsea has received written reasons from its disciplinary panel for the one-year ban, and why a request to freeze the ban during the appeal process was rejected.

Chelsea can approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport for an interim ruling halting the sanction pending the appeal to FIFA. CAS says Chelsea has not applied for such a provisional measure.

FIFA banned Chelsea in February from registering new players for two transfer periods — after this season and in January 2020 — for breaking rules protecting teenage players. The club denies wrongdoing.

FIFA says Chelsea violated rules in 29 cases, and imposed a fine of $600,000.