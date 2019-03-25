More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Southgate, Sterling respond to racial abuse in Montenegro

By Nicholas MendolaMar 25, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
England manager Gareth Southgate was left fuming when he heard Montenegro fans chanting monkey noises in the direction of Danny Rose.

“I know what I heard,” he said following England’s 5-1 comeback win in Podgorica.

“I definitely heard abuse of Danny Rose when he got booked at the end of the game. There’s no doubt in my mind that happened and we’ll report it to Uefa. It’s not acceptable. We have to support our players.”

Racism has continued to rear its ugly head just about everywhere this season, including at a Premier League ground when supporters from Chelsea were suspended for targeting Raheem Sterling.

Southgate said he had not spoken with Sterling or Callum Hudson-Odoi to see if either was targeted Monday in Montenegro, but Sterling grabbed his ears to the visiting fans after scoring late in a “monkey” gesture he’d later explain on Twitter.

EURO qualifying: France tops Iceland; England overcomes early scare

By Nicholas MendolaMar 25, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT
England and France made sure their EURO 2020 qualifying stayed on script, completing 6-point starts to the campaign on Monday.

Montenegro 1-5 England

Sloppy English defending allowed Legia Warsaw man Marko Vesovic to put Montenegro ahead at Podgorica City Stadium, but the Three Lions sound found their footing.

Michael Keane scored his first England goal before Ross Barkley redirected a Callum Hudson-Odoi strike eight minutes later to give Gareth Southgate‘s men a 2-1 lead at the break.

Barkley completed his brace when Montenegro keeper Stefan Savic pushed a clearance of a Raheem Sterling cross back toward the Chelsea man. Harry Kane and Sterling also scored for the Three Lions.

France 2-0 Iceland

Samuel Umtiti was the surprise goal scorer, heading home a Kylian Mbappe cross as hosts France were only able to break down Iceland on one occasion until the 68th minute.

That’s when Olivier Giroud moved into third place all-time on the French goal scoring list, behind only Michel Platini and Thierry Henry. The Chelsea man was in position to score when goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldórsson made a mess of Benjamin Pavard’s cross.

Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann would also score in the win.

Giroud has six fewer goals than Platini, and is 16 behind Henry’s 51.

Elsewhere
Portugal 1-1 Serbia — Ronaldo hurt
Kosovo 1-1 Bulgaria
Luxembourg 1-2 Ukraine
Andorra 0-3 Albania
Turkey 4-0 Moldova

How will the USMNT line up v. Chile?

By Nicholas MendolaMar 25, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
Gregg Berhalter has little choice but to shake up his USMNT side following Thursday’s 1-0 defeat of Ecuador in an international friendly.

Weston McKennie is injured and Tyler Adams has headed back to RB Leipzig to kickstart the changes for the manager, who is 3-0 without conceding a goal in his short tenure as USMNT boss.

It’s a safe bet to say we’ll see Nick Lima in Adams’ role, the Quakes defender getting that treatment in January and doing well with it.

As for McKennie, it’s difficult to imagine this won’t be a spot for LA Galaxy man Sebastian Lletget to spread his wings against a tough and tested La Roja midfield.

Will Sean Johnson get another cap against Chile? The New York City FC goalkeeper kept a clean sheet against Ecuador, but this could be a day for Club Brugge’s Ethan Horvath (especially with Jesse Gonzalez starting for FC Dallas at the weekend before returning to camp).

We see this going one of two ways: a small batch of changes but plenty of Berhalter’s mainstays starting, or nearly every starter short of John Brooks and Christian Pulisic changing places with someone on the bench.

Will Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola reprise their wing roles around Gyasi Zardes, or is it a chance for DeAndre Yedlin and Corey Baird to work with LAFC’s Christian Ramirez? Is Wil Trapp still Berhalter’s preferred guy at holding mid, or will Michael Bradley get a start against Vidal and Aranguiz (presuming that they start)?

We expect

Minimal changes

Horvath

Lima — Long — Brooks — Ream

Roldan — Trapp

Pulisic

Arriola — Zardes — Morris

Lots of changes

Horvath

Lima — Brooks — Miazga — Lovitz

Lletget — Bradley

Pulisic

Yedlin — Ramirez — Baird

Educated guess

Horvath

Lima — Miazga — Brooks — Ream

Lletget — Bradley

Pulisic

Yedlin — Morris — Arriola

Ronaldo asks for sub following leg injury for Portugal

By Nicholas MendolaMar 25, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT
Juventus supporters will be hoping their hero is keeping it safe rather than sorry.

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal’s EURO 2020 qualifier with Serbia after sustaining an injury in the first half at the Estadio da Luz on Monday.

The 34-year-old pulled up mid-run and asked to be taken out of the game around the half-hour mark, with Portugal trailing Serbia 1-0 on a Dusan Tadic penalty.

Ronaldo went 90 minutes against Ukraine last week in his first Portugal appearance since Uruguay eliminated the EURO 2016 champs from the 2018 World Cup.

Juve has a 15-point lead on Napoli with 10 matches to play in the Serie A season, and won’t begin its next UEFA Champions League round until April 10 at Ajax.

USMNT v. Chile preview

By Nicholas MendolaMar 25, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT
Can it possibly be “No McKennie, no Adams, no problem” for Gregg Berhalter’s United States men’s national team?

McKennie has joined Adams in departing camp after the pair had very different performances in a 1-0 defeat of Ecuador last week, and are seemingly huge parts of the USMNT’s future.

But there are several players who will get deserved starts in their stead on Tuesday evening against Chile, as the competition takes another step up following wins over Costa Rica, Panama, and Ecuador.

And that midfield is going to be tested, as Reinaldo Rueda La Roja brings Arturo Vidal and Charles Aranguiz to Houston and boasts a 5-3-2 record against the USMNT. And the nine-man defensive corps is three-deep in centurions.

Ranked 13th by FIFA and 18th by EloRatings, the Chileans do bring question marks in attack. Diego Rubio is a decent enough MLS striker, but there is not an Alexis Sanchez in the bunch. Nicolas Castillo scored his third international goal in a 3-1 loss to Mexico on Friday, and is the only player in the 4-deep forward corps to have scored in a Chile shirt.

Berhalter remains all about possession, but we should see more recognition and big switches in the future when encountering defensive tactics from the opposition. From ESPNFC.com:

“It was [about] breaking down the midfield line of five, trying to draw out their central midfielders, and then penetrate their line,” Berhalter said. “And when you can’t do that, we needed to play more diagonal behind their line. And I think we lacked the diagonal-behind-the-line, that should have been used much more. They were shifting over to one side and we could have been playing behind their line more often.”

Speaking of getting behind the line, will Christian Pulisic again play a central attacking role in the midfield or might Berhalter put the Borussia Dortmund playmaker out wide?

Kickoff from Texas will come shortly after 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.