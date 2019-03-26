More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

After being racially abused, England’s players want hefty sanctions

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 26, 2019, 9:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

England’s players were subjected to racist abuse in Montenegro on Monday, as monkey chants and other racist comments were directed at several black players in the Three Lions squad.

[ MORE: UEFA charge Montenegro ]

Speaking after the game, Raheem Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi both hit out at the racist abuse of Danny Rose as Hudson-Odoi (making his full England debut at the age of 18) was also subjected to monkey chants from sections of the home fans.

“It’s unacceptable. I don’t think there should be discrimination no matter where you go, no matter what. It’s not right in football, at all,” Hudson-Odoi said after the 5-1 win for England. “We should be all playing fair, have a good game and enjoy ourselves but to hear that it’s not right and hopefully UEFA deal with it properly.”

England manager Gareth Southgate spoke passionately and eloquently on the topic, as his main aim is to protect his players and help them any way he can.

“I’m reflecting on ‘should I have done more?’ In the end, I think I tried to protect my players as much as I possibly can. I’m not the authority on the subject. I’m a middle-aged white guy speaking about racism,” Southgate said. “It’s not something I really have… I’m just finding it a really difficult subject to broach. I want my players to enjoy playing football and not be scarred by the experiences.”

What can be done to eradicate the racist abuse England’s players, and sadly, many others, have suffered on the pitch?

Small fines and one-game stadium bans are clearly not working, as UEFA have dished them out on multiple occasions in Russia, Slovakia, Romania and Serbia in recent years. Sterling is calling for longer stadium bans to punish all fans.

“It’s now time for the people that are in charge to put a real stamp on it because you can fine someone but what’s that going to do?” Sterling said. “You’ve got to make it harder – you’ve got to punish all the fans so they can’t come to the games, you’ve got to do something that’s really going to make them think twice. Because if their team can’t play with fans it’s going to be difficult for them and make them think twice about it.”

Southgate added that education of young people in societies across the globe — he was keen to point out that English soccer must get their own house in order too — is the only way to truly halt the shocking racist abuse.

“Sanctions are only of any use if they lead to education. Sanctions are worthless if there is nothing alongside that to help educate people,” Southgate added. “My kids don’t think, for one minute, about where people are born, what language they speak, what color they are. There’s an innocence about young people that is only influenced by older people. So we have to make sure the education is right for everybody, in our country the same.”

Back on the pitch, many believe that players subjected to racist abuse should simply walk off the playing field and the game should be forfeited. Stadium bans of 12 months would do plenty more damage than the current one-game bans dished out halfheartedly. Southgate is 100 percent correct.

This is not just about sanctions, it is about society and educating people. UEFA and FIFA are custodians of the game and must use their vast resources, along with national associations and clubs, to put programs in place to educate youngsters. This will not be a problem that is solved overnight in soccer or society. The future generations must know that this kind of behavior is abhorrent and the likes of Sterling is leading the calls for authorities to come down hard on anybody found guilty.

Small fines and minimal stadium bans haven’t worked. There has been some progress, but not enough. Heavier sanctions are needed. Now.

UEFA in particular have stood still for too long. We are in 2019. England’s players should not be the ones taking this sickening abuse head on.

UEFA charge Montenegro over racism in England game

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 26, 2019, 8:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) European soccer’s governing body charged Montenegro over the racist abuse of England players by its fans during a European Championship qualifier.

England players Callum Hudson-Odoi and Danny Rose reported hearing monkey chants during their team’s 5-1 victory in Podgorica which was attended by UEFA’s anti-discrimination monitors on Monday because there was judged to be a “high risk” of racism.

UEFA announced the disciplinary case against Montenegro’s soccer association on Tuesday and said the case would be heard on May 16 by its disciplinary body. Montenegro was also charged over crowd disturbances, the setting off of fireworks, objects being thrown, and stairways being blocked.

Evidence from the Fare network will feed into the case which could lead to a partial or full stadium closure for the team’s next Euro 2020 qualifier in June against Kosovo.

“We had an observer present who picked up evidence of racial abuse,” Fare said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our monitoring team have been compiling the evidence we have before presenting it to UEFA.

“We commend the reaction of the England players involved, no human being should have to face abuse and vilification for their race or identity, something that many Montenegrins will understand from the divisive and bloody recent history of the Balkans.”

In one unsavory incident, England winger Raheem Sterling cupped his ears after scoring England’s fifth goal and Montenegro fans responded with jeers before an object – reportedly a lighter – was thrown onto the field. It was picked up by Hudson-Odoi.

Montenegro coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic said he did not hear any of the racism but Hudson-Odoi, in a post-match interview, mimicked the monkey chants he and Rose heard.

“We hope that UEFA will act decisively, the sanctions that could be applied for an offense of this kind range from a partial stadium closure to full stadium closure,” Fare said in a statement. “These sanctions are being applied regularly for offenses in UEFA competitions, often against resistance from supporter groups and football stakeholders.

“The challenge of tackling racism and other forms of discrimination in European football however remains an ongoing issue. The societal change and education that is the ultimate solution is slow to take place. Even in the countries of Western Europe where there has been investment and focus on these issues, discrimination remains a stain on football.”

UEFA officials are due in London next weekend for a conference promoting the governing body’s `Equal Game’ initiative.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Amid Man United links, Mexico’s Lozano ready for big move

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 26, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Mexico’s Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano is destined for big things.

His manager for the Mexican national team, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has been talking about the PSV Eindhoven winger ahead of their friendly against Paraguay on Tuesday and has added further fuel to the fire that Chucky is heading to one of European soccer’s big boys.

Amid plenty of reports that the speedy winger could be heading to Manchester United, Martino believes Lozano, 23, is ready.

“Taking an intermediate step in Dutch football or Portuguese football, that has been traditional for Latino players,” Martino said. “I think Hirving has had an influential time in Holland and shown he can be a player who is incredibly valuable and can make the jump to the biggest clubs in Europe. It’s clear. I think from the analysis side of the player, he’s absolutely ready.”

Lozano’s breakout at the 2018 World Cup for Mexico saw him finally arrive on the world stage, but anybody who has been following his career since a teenager will know he has been destined for the top.

The former Pachuca star has now become the star man for Dutch giants PSV — he scored 17 goals in 29 league games last season, and has 15 in 24 appearances this term — and a move this summer seems almost inevitable.

Lozano was previously linked with a move to reigning Premier League champions Man City but a move to United would probably suit his strengths a lot better. If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sticks around as boss, as expected, then Lozano’s pace and direct style on the counter would definitely suit United’s style of play. He can play on both flanks and just behind a striker, and the fact he is chipping in with plenty of goals for the reigning Dutch champs proves he is maturing as the end product is now there.

Moving to the Premier League or La Liga is the next logical step for Lozano, and PSV will be compensated handsomely for buying the Mexican star in 2017. He is contracted until the summer of 2023 and would likely cost north of $60 million.

Man City, Newcastle, 2 others off to China for Premier League Asia Trophy

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 25, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MORE: Premier League

Amid Man United links, Mexico’s Lozano ready for big move England’s Sterling speaks out on racial abuse in Montenegro Cardiff to claim Sala’s transfer was invalid, thus fee is void

The ninth awarding of the Premier League Asia Trophy will see Manchester City go for its second trophy against three teams yet to win it.

The 2019 edition will be held in Nanjing, the second time the tournament has been held in China.

Man City will join Newcastle United, Wolves, and West Ham United in the event, the winners meeting in a championship and losers squaring off in a third-place game.

The two match days will be July 17 and 20.

In seven of eight previous editions, the tournament featured three PL sides and one Asian side.

That changed in 2017, when Liverpool claimed the crown in an event with Leicester City, Crystal Palace, and West Bromwich Albion.

Newcastle and West Ham have each participated in previous editions, held biannually since 2003.

England’s Sterling speaks out on racial abuse in Montenegro

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 25, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Raheem Sterling did his best to put a spin on the racist abuse his England team received during a 5-1 defeat of Montenegro in EURO 2020 qualifying on Monday when he took to Twitter to post a monkey emoji and “silence the racists” of Podgorica.

[ MORE: EURO qualifying wrap ]

But he expounded on his thoughts to reporters after the match, saying that UEFA has to come down harder than ever on those who have the audacity to spew their hatred from the seats towards opposing fans.

Sterling says the only solution is empty stadiums: Punish the whole country for the actions of a few. From SkySports.com:

“You’ve got to make it harder – you’ve got to punish all the fans so they can’t come to the games, you’ve got to do something that’s really going to make them think twice. Because if their team can’t play with fans it’s going to be difficult for them and make them think twice about it.

“I can only, we can only, the FA can only do so much. We’ve got to leave this to the people in charge to make a proper stance on it. Just banning one or two people is not going to change anything, even to our fans I’d say the exact same thing.”

He’s right, though, isn’t he? Too many will condone the racism as something less heinous or even inoffensive, and others won’t speak up for fear of retribution.

But sadly it may take fans knowing their inaction will cost their team in atmosphere and advantage — and federations knowing their inaction will cost them money — in order to spur change.