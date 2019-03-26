Amid Man United links, Mexico’s Lozano ready for big move

Mexico’s Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano is destined for big things.
His manager for the Mexican national team, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has been talking about the PSV Eindhoven winger ahead of their friendly against Paraguay on Tuesday and has added further fuel to the fire that Chucky is heading to one of European soccer’s big boys.
Amid plenty of reports that the speedy winger could be heading to Manchester United, Martino believes Lozano, 23, is ready.
“Taking an intermediate step in Dutch football or Portuguese football, that has been traditional for Latino players,” Martino said. “I think Hirving has had an influential time in Holland and shown he can be a player who is incredibly valuable and can make the jump to the biggest clubs in Europe. It’s clear. I think from the analysis side of the player, he’s absolutely ready.”
Lozano’s breakout at the 2018 World Cup for Mexico saw him finally arrive on the world stage, but anybody who has been following his career since a teenager will know he has been destined for the top.
The former Pachuca star has now become the star man for Dutch giants PSV — he scored 17 goals in 29 league games last season, and has 15 in 24 appearances this term — and a move this summer seems almost inevitable.
Lozano was previously linked with a move to reigning Premier League champions Man City but a move to United would probably suit his strengths a lot better. If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sticks around as boss, as expected, then Lozano’s pace and direct style on the counter would definitely suit United’s style of play. He can play on both flanks and just behind a striker, and the fact he is chipping in with plenty of goals for the reigning Dutch champs proves he is maturing as the end product is now there.
Moving to the Premier League or La Liga is the next logical step for Lozano, and PSV will be compensated handsomely for buying the Mexican star in 2017. He is contracted until the summer of 2023 and would likely cost north of $60 million.