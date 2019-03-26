More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

AT THE HALF: Pulisic’s chip gives USMNT early lead (briefly)

By Andy EdwardsMar 26, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christian Pulisic gave the U.S. men’s national team a very early lead over Chile — for a very short period of time — before eventually succumbing to injury and leaving the game not long before halftime.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT v. Chile ]

Gyasi Zardes — yes, that Gyasi Zardes — was responsible for creating the chance, but it was all Pulisic on the confident chip over the goalkeeper. It was the 10th goal of Pulisic’s international career, making him the youngest American to double digits (20 days, 189 days).

As good as the interplay between Zardes and Pulisic was on one end, the USMNT’s defending was that bad five minutes later on the other bad. Feel free to count up the total number of “what are you doing?” moments below.

EURO qualifying: A pair of 3-3 draws, feat. 3 stoppage-time goals

Lise Aserud / NTB scanpix via AP
By Andy EdwardsMar 26, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Tuesday’s action in 2020 European Championship qualification…

[ MORE: Report: Solskjaer to be named new United boss this week ]

Italy 6-0 Liechtenstein

Italy thrashed Liechtenstein on the back of two penalty kicks converted by Fabio Quagliarella (35th and 45th minutes), along with individual tallies from Stefano Sensi (17th), Marco Veratti (32nd), Moise Kean (70′) and Leonardo Pavoletti (76th).

With two victories from two games, and a +8 goal difference now in tow, Italy sit perched high atop Group J. With two sides set to qualify from the six-team group, it’s just about impossible to conjure up a scenario in which the Azzurri don’t qualify with more than a couple qualifiers still remaining.

Malta 0-2 Spain

Alvaro Morata bagged a brace (31st and 73rd minutes) to help Spain to a comfortable, if slightly labored, victory over Malta. Spain enjoyed a healthy 80 percent of possession and out-shot Malta by a margin of 23-2 (7-1 on target).

The only side with six points from their first two games, Spain lead Group F by two points over Sweden.

Switzerland 3-3 Denmark

The game of the day.

Remo Freuler put Switzerland ahead after 19 minutes. It would stay that way until the final 25 minutes, when a massive explosion of goals saw the game quickly get out of hand, in the most unimaginable of ways.

Granti Xhaka made it 2-0 in the 66th, and Breel Embolo made it 3-0 in the 76th. That was it, the game was over, done and dusted, right? Wrong.

Mathias Jorgensen brought Denmark back to 3-1 in the 84th, followed by Christian Gytkjaer in the 88th for 3-1. Deep into stoppage time — as in, three minutes deep — Henrik Dalsgaard completed the comeback with a header to clean up a mad scramble of failed headed clearances inside the penalty area.

Norway 3-3 Sweden

While also a six-goal thriller with stoppage-time drama, Sweden’s comeback was only from 2-0 down.

Bjoern Maars Johnsen (41st) and Joshua King (59th) established the lead just before the hour mark, and everything was going exactly to play for Norway. That remained the case until the 70th minute, when scored Viktor Claesson from open play. Norway scored again in the 86th minute, only Havard Nordtveit put the ball into his own net, which drew the Swedes level.

Robin Quaison gave Sweden the lead in the 91st minute, surely sealing all three points in a memorable comeback, right? Wrong again. Ola Kamara’s 96th-minute equalizer meant a 3-3 draw that neither side would be happy with, nor particularly dissatisfied.

Elsewhere in EURO 2010 qualifying

Group D

Ireland 1-0 Georgia

Group F

Romania 4-1 Faroe Islands

Group J

Bosnia & Herzegovina 2-2 Greece
Armenia 0-2 Finland

USMNT, Chile wrap up March window with 1-1 draw (video)

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 26, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. men’s national team wrapped up its maiden first-team voyage under new head coach Gregg Berhalter with a 1-1 draw against Chile at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Zardes-to-Pulisic gives USMNT the early lead ]

The goals came early, and came in quick succession. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring with just four minutes on the clock (WATCH HERE), courtesy of a deftly received and played ball from Gyasi Zardes to split the Chilean backline. Pulisic raced into the penalty area all alone and chipped Gabriel Arias with a touch even more deft than the one Zardes used to set him up.

Pulisic, at the age of 20 years and 189 days, became the youngest American player to double-digit goals.

The lead lasted just five minutes, though, as the ball pinballed around the USMNT’s 18-yard box, a handful of defenders able to boot it clear. Eventually, it fell Oscar Opazo at a very tight angle, but he put his left foot through the ball and fit it just inside Ethan Horvath’s right-hand post.

Pulisic’s night ended just after the half-hour mark when he was subbed off with a right leg injury. Initially, it looked as though Pulisic was favoring his knee, but once he reached the bench the trainers appeared to be examining his quad. Berhalter announced after the game that Pulisic was already undergoing an MRI>

Zardes went very close to putting the USMNT back ahead in the 55th minute, as he was quickest to react after Cristian Roldan was clattered atop the penalty area and the ball squirted free. Zardes pounced and glided past the last remaining defender, but skied his shot with Arias racing out.

The Yanks will convene again in late-May, when they begin preparations for the 2019 Gold Cup following a June 9 friendly against Jamaica.

FOLLOW LIVE — Berhalter’s USMNT taking on Chile

Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 26, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. men’s national team, without a pair of prominent youngsters and building blocks for the future, is set to take on Chile at BBCA Compass Stadium in Houston.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT v. Chile ]

Following the departures of Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie from camp, Gregg Berhalter has made changes up and down the squad from Thursday’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador.

Hit the link above to follow along live, and check back with PST for a full recap and player ratings after the game.

Prime minister May joins England players in calling for strong punishment

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 26, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday urged soccer authorities to take strong action against Montenegro after England players faced a torrent of racial abuse during a European Championship qualifying match.

UEFA charged the Montenegro Football Association over its fans’ racist behavior in Podgorica on Monday night after England players Callum Hudson-Odoi and Danny Rose complained about being targeted with monkey chants during the team’s 5-1 victory.

UEFA’s anti-discrimination group had sent a monitor to the game because there was judged to be a “high risk” of racism and their evidence will now feed into a disciplinary case that will be heard on May 16 by European soccer’s governing body.

The treatment of England players was debated in the House of Commons between discussions about the Brexit deadlock and there was an intervention from May’s Downing Street office.

“The abuse England players were subjected to last night was disgusting and completely unacceptable,” said James Slack, the prime minister’s spokesman. “It is right that UEFA are now investigating. We urge them to do this quickly and to take strong and swift action.”

In a sign of the extent of the racism problem in European soccer, UEFA announced a separate investigation on Tuesday into abuse aimed at Hudson-Odoi while playing for Chelsea. UEFA said it appointed an inspector to assess a complaint by Chelsea that the 18-year-old winger was targeted with racist insults by Dynamo Kiev fans during the London club’s 5-0 win in Ukraine in the Europa League.

“It is a disaster,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said of racism in European football. “I cannot believe these people still exist.”

In the Montenegro incident, the Fare network which monitors discrimination at games in Europe will provide evidence which could lead to a partial or full stadium closure for the team’s next Euro 2020 qualifier in June against Kosovo.

“We had an observer present who picked up evidence of racial abuse,” Fare said in a statement. “Our monitoring team have been compiling the evidence we have before presenting it to UEFA.

We commend the reaction of the England players involved, no human being should have to face abuse and vilification for their race or identity, something that many Montenegrins will understand from the divisive and bloody recent history of the Balkans.”

In one unsavory incident, England winger Raheem Sterling cupped his ears after scoring England’s fifth goal and Montenegro fans responded with jeers before an object — reportedly a lighter — was thrown onto the field. It was picked up by Hudson-Odoi.

“All of us know what skin color we are,” Sterling said after the game. “It’s not like you are telling us anything new.”

Hudson-Odoi, in another post-match interview, mimicked the monkey chants he and Rose heard.

“We hope that UEFA will act decisively, the sanctions that could be applied for an offense of this kind range from a partial stadium closure to full stadium closure,” Fare said in a statement. “These sanctions are being applied regularly for offenses in UEFA competitions, often against resistance from supporter groups and football stakeholders.

“The challenge of tackling racism and other forms of discrimination in European football however remains an ongoing issue. The societal change and education that is the ultimate solution is slow to take place. Even in the countries of Western Europe where there has been investment and focus on these issues, discrimination remains a stain on football.”

The Football Association of Montenegro said it was only “alleged” there was “racist behavior of few spectators” but committed to identifying anyone deemed responsible and banning them from all matches in the country.

“At the matches played by our respective national teams until now, we have not had any incidents related to religious, gender or racial discrimination and we are fully convinced that there will not be any such incidents in the future,” the federation said. “In a multicultural and multiethnic society as Montenegro is, there is not any space for such conduct, which was the feeling most intensively experienced by our guests from England during the previous two official matches they played in Podgorica.”

The English Football Association said much work is required to eradicate racism across the game.

“The issues we saw last night are not isolated to any specific country, and despite progress English football still has its own incidents of discrimination,” the FA said.

“Our experience is that by combining both sanctions and education, whilst working alongside campaigners such as Kick It Out, real progress can be made.”