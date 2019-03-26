More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP

Latest Cristiano Ronaldo injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 26, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
1 Comment

Juventus fans will be sweating on the fitness of their star player.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 34, pulled up early during Portugal’s 1-1 drew in Lisbon against Serbia in their UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier on Monday.

[ MORE: EURO 2020 qualifying roundup

It looked as though Ronaldo had tweaked his hamstring, which is an extremely tough injury to recover from quickly.

Speaking after the game briefly to Portuguese media, here’s what Ronaldo had to say.

“I’m not worried, I know my body. I should be back in one or two weeks,” Ronaldo said.

Even though they sit pretty atop the Serie A table with a 15-point lead with 10 games to go, Juventus play against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Apr. 10.

That doesn’t give Ronaldo that much time to recover for the first leg in Amsterdam.

Despite Juve being the favorites to advance past the Dutch giants, not having Ronaldo (their top goalscorer) available for the first leg would certainly be a problem for Max Allegri’s men. And even then, the second leg in Turin takes place just six days later so this is far from ideal.

His heroic hat trick in the last 16 second leg win against Atletico Madrid got them to the last eight, and the main reason Juventus signed Ronaldo was so they could finally win the UCL trophy again after a 23-year wait.

That all hinges on Ronaldo’s fitness, and the likes of Dybala and Mandzukic stepping up in his absence.

Report: Solskjaer to be named new United boss this week

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 26, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Come on guys, just give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the job…

A report from the Daily Mail suggests that Manchester United will hire Solskjaer as their new manager by the end of this week, with the Norwegian boss set to lose his caretaker tag.

According to the report, United want to make the announcement at the end of the season when Solskjaer’s temporary contract runs out. However, in order to halt any more speculation they may appoint Solskjaer this week.

Many, including Solskjaer himself, are relaxed about the decision and believe the decision should be put off as long as possible to see how United finish the season. With Barcelona coming up in the UEFA Champions League and an almighty scrap to finish in the top four, things may not be that rosy in a few weeks time despite the huge upturn in results in Solskjaer’s first few months in charge.

Solskjaer has won 14 of the 19 games he has taken charge of since arriving as United’s caretaker boss in December. He has taken United to the quarterfinal of the FA Cup (where they lost to Wolves), back into the thick of the top four hunt and into the last eight of the Champions League since replacing Jose Mourinho.

Throw in the fact that he has restored confidence in several of United’s stars attackers such as Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, plus shored things up defensively, and it is easy to see why the Red Devils are ready to hand their former striker the reins.

The 46-year-old former United striker has connected everyone at the club again, with fans singing his name and superb wins away at Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG adding to his legendary status.

Solskjaer deserves the chance to get the gig full-time. He has cleaned up the mess Jose Mourinho left behind in record time and with Mauricio Pochettino not leaving Tottenham anytime soon, Solskjaer is the best option available right now.

He may not be the next Solskjaer, but right now he’s a safe pair of hands and United’s stars love playing for him. The big test will be this summer in the transfer market and if Solskjaer can buy well and attract some of the top names on the planet to join his revolution at Old Trafford.

Would a “Premier League USA Trophy” work?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 26, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It has been announced that four Premier League teams are heading to China this summer, as reigning champs Manchester City will be joined by Newcastle United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in playing games in Nanjing and Shanghai in the 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

The biennial tournament is now in its ninth edition and this will be the second time it has been played in mainland China. It will also be the first time a reigning PL champ has been invited to play, plus it is the first time teams will play in multiple cities during the tournament.

Given this PL organized tournament in Asia, it got me thinking: in the future is there the potential for a U.S. version of this tournament?

With the International Champions Cup already an established force for putting on preseason games in North America, it will be intriguing to see if the PL plans to create a Premier League American Trophy during preseason.

The advantage the organizers behind the ICC tournament have is that the giants from Spain, Italy, Germany and France have all signed up for the tournament, and they go head-to-head with the top PL clubs with plenty of stars on show.

But shouldn’t all PL clubs have a chance to expand their fanbase overseas during preseason? Most do go on preseason tours they arrange themselves, but the U.S. is a perfect place for PL teams to use as a preseason training base, much like Arizona and Florida is for MLB teams. With the athletic facilities of top university campuses empty for the summer, plus NFL stadiums available to use for games, everything is there.

Seeing Southampton, Tottenham, Chelsea and Bournemouth battle it out for silverware in LA and San Francisco in the future would certainly be pretty cool, especially for fans of the smaller teams. We all know the top six clubs sell out large stadiums across the U.S. when they play, but maybe MLS teams would love to host games between the so-called ‘smaller teams’ in the PL? Right now, when MLS teams play against PL teams in preseason, the MLS clubs do not put out their full-strength team because they are in midseason and do not want to risk injuries.

Having something more organized makes better sense for everyone, and although PL teams playing each other in preseason is a bit of a no-no, more and more now do that in ICC games across the globe.

Imagine this: two groups of four PL teams on each of the East and West coasts, playing each other once in three group games. The teams who finish top of each group then face off in a final in Chicago or Kansas City. That would be epic.

I’m just throwing it out there…

After being racially abused, England’s players want hefty sanctions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 26, 2019, 9:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

England’s players were subjected to racist abuse in Montenegro on Monday, as monkey chants and other racist comments were directed at several black players in the Three Lions squad.

[ MORE: UEFA charge Montenegro ]

Speaking after the game, Raheem Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi both hit out at the racist abuse of Danny Rose as Hudson-Odoi (making his full England debut at the age of 18) was also subjected to monkey chants from sections of the home fans.

“It’s unacceptable. I don’t think there should be discrimination no matter where you go, no matter what. It’s not right in football, at all,” Hudson-Odoi said after the 5-1 win for England. “We should be all playing fair, have a good game and enjoy ourselves but to hear that it’s not right and hopefully UEFA deal with it properly.”

England manager Gareth Southgate spoke passionately and eloquently on the topic, as his main aim is to protect his players and help them any way he can.

“I’m reflecting on ‘should I have done more?’ In the end, I think I tried to protect my players as much as I possibly can. I’m not the authority on the subject. I’m a middle-aged white guy speaking about racism,” Southgate said. “It’s not something I really have… I’m just finding it a really difficult subject to broach. I want my players to enjoy playing football and not be scarred by the experiences.”

What can be done to eradicate the racist abuse England’s players, and sadly, many others, have suffered on the pitch?

Small fines and one-game stadium bans are clearly not working, as UEFA have dished them out on multiple occasions in Russia, Slovakia, Romania and Serbia in recent years. Sterling is calling for longer stadium bans to punish all fans.

“It’s now time for the people that are in charge to put a real stamp on it because you can fine someone but what’s that going to do?” Sterling said. “You’ve got to make it harder – you’ve got to punish all the fans so they can’t come to the games, you’ve got to do something that’s really going to make them think twice. Because if their team can’t play with fans it’s going to be difficult for them and make them think twice about it.”

Southgate added that education of young people in societies across the globe — he was keen to point out that English soccer must get their own house in order too — is the only way to truly halt the shocking racist abuse.

“Sanctions are only of any use if they lead to education. Sanctions are worthless if there is nothing alongside that to help educate people,” Southgate added. “My kids don’t think, for one minute, about where people are born, what language they speak, what color they are. There’s an innocence about young people that is only influenced by older people. So we have to make sure the education is right for everybody, in our country the same.”

Back on the pitch, many believe that players subjected to racist abuse should simply walk off the playing field and the game should be forfeited. Stadium bans of 12 months would do plenty more damage than the current one-game bans dished out halfheartedly. Southgate is 100 percent correct.

This is not just about sanctions, it is about society and educating people. UEFA and FIFA are custodians of the game and must use their vast resources, along with national associations and clubs, to put programs in place to educate youngsters. This will not be a problem that is solved overnight in soccer or society. The future generations must know that this kind of behavior is abhorrent and the likes of Sterling is leading the calls for authorities to come down hard on anybody found guilty.

Small fines and minimal stadium bans haven’t worked. There has been some progress, but not enough. Heavier sanctions are needed. Now.

UEFA in particular have stood still for too long. We are in 2019. England’s players should not be the ones taking this sickening abuse head on.

UEFA charge Montenegro over racism in England game

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 26, 2019, 8:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) European soccer’s governing body charged Montenegro over the racist abuse of England players by its fans during a European Championship qualifier.

England players Callum Hudson-Odoi and Danny Rose reported hearing monkey chants during their team’s 5-1 victory in Podgorica which was attended by UEFA’s anti-discrimination monitors on Monday because there was judged to be a “high risk” of racism.

UEFA announced the disciplinary case against Montenegro’s soccer association on Tuesday and said the case would be heard on May 16 by its disciplinary body. Montenegro was also charged over crowd disturbances, the setting off of fireworks, objects being thrown, and stairways being blocked.

Evidence from the Fare network will feed into the case which could lead to a partial or full stadium closure for the team’s next Euro 2020 qualifier in June against Kosovo.

“We had an observer present who picked up evidence of racial abuse,” Fare said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our monitoring team have been compiling the evidence we have before presenting it to UEFA.

“We commend the reaction of the England players involved, no human being should have to face abuse and vilification for their race or identity, something that many Montenegrins will understand from the divisive and bloody recent history of the Balkans.”

In one unsavory incident, England winger Raheem Sterling cupped his ears after scoring England’s fifth goal and Montenegro fans responded with jeers before an object – reportedly a lighter – was thrown onto the field. It was picked up by Hudson-Odoi.

Montenegro coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic said he did not hear any of the racism but Hudson-Odoi, in a post-match interview, mimicked the monkey chants he and Rose heard.

“We hope that UEFA will act decisively, the sanctions that could be applied for an offense of this kind range from a partial stadium closure to full stadium closure,” Fare said in a statement. “These sanctions are being applied regularly for offenses in UEFA competitions, often against resistance from supporter groups and football stakeholders.

“The challenge of tackling racism and other forms of discrimination in European football however remains an ongoing issue. The societal change and education that is the ultimate solution is slow to take place. Even in the countries of Western Europe where there has been investment and focus on these issues, discrimination remains a stain on football.”

UEFA officials are due in London next weekend for a conference promoting the governing body’s `Equal Game’ initiative.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports