Report: Solskjaer to be named new United boss this week

Come on guys, just give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the job…
A report from the Daily Mail suggests that Manchester United will hire Solskjaer as their new manager by the end of this week, with the Norwegian boss set to lose his caretaker tag.
According to the report, United want to make the announcement at the end of the season when Solskjaer’s temporary contract runs out. However, in order to halt any more speculation they may appoint Solskjaer this week.
Many, including Solskjaer himself, are relaxed about the decision and believe the decision should be put off as long as possible to see how United finish the season. With Barcelona coming up in the UEFA Champions League and an almighty scrap to finish in the top four, things may not be that rosy in a few weeks time despite the huge upturn in results in Solskjaer’s first few months in charge.
Solskjaer has won 14 of the 19 games he has taken charge of since arriving as United’s caretaker boss in December. He has taken United to the quarterfinal of the FA Cup (where they lost to Wolves), back into the thick of the top four hunt and into the last eight of the Champions League since replacing Jose Mourinho.
Throw in the fact that he has restored confidence in several of United’s stars attackers such as Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, plus shored things up defensively, and it is easy to see why the Red Devils are ready to hand their former striker the reins.
The 46-year-old former United striker has connected everyone at the club again, with fans singing his name and superb wins away at Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG adding to his legendary status.
Solskjaer deserves the chance to get the gig full-time. He has cleaned up the mess Jose Mourinho left behind in record time and with Mauricio Pochettino not leaving Tottenham anytime soon, Solskjaer is the best option available right now.
He may not be the next Solskjaer, but right now he’s a safe pair of hands and United’s stars love playing for him. The big test will be this summer in the transfer market and if Solskjaer can buy well and attract some of the top names on the planet to join his revolution at Old Trafford.