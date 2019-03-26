More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Huddersfield Town

Young American undergoing cancer treatment to meet her Huddersfield hero

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 26, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A seven-year-old girl from Dallas, Texas will be meeting her hero in Huddersfield.

Bella has lost her hair during treatment for Medulloblastoma, a form of child brain cancer, and took comfort in watching shaved headed Aaron Mooy play for Huddersfield Town in the Premier League and at the World Cup for Australia.

After undergoing radiation treatment throughout the summer, Bella and her father spent plenty of time on the couch watching soccer as she rested from the intensive treatment.

The young American now has a Huddersfield kit with Mooy’s name and number on the back of the shirt, and the club came across her story on social media.

Bella and her father will now travel to the UK as guests of the club and will meet Mooy and watch him and the Terriers take on Leicester City on Saturday Apr. 6 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis revealed that Mooy and the club — with the help of local company PAXMAN who have a base in Texas for their caps which help with chemotherapy-induced hair loss — are delighted to welcome Bella to a PL game in April.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to welcoming Bella over for her special trip in early April. Her story, and bravery, are extraordinary and she thoroughly deserves what should hopefully be a very special experience. The fact that she relates to Aaron’s shaved head is really beautiful and as soon as Aaron heard, he shared our desire to do something special for Bella and her family.”

As her mother Lauren explained, they hope Bella is coming towards the end of her treatment as they now wait for her immune system to recover.

In the meantime, she enjoys watching Mooy play via the FIFA World Cup video game or elsewhere, and she will now get the chance to meet him and watch him play in real life.

Inter and Milan close to announcing plans for new stadium

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 26, 2019, 2:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MILAN (AP) Inter and AC Milan are close to announcing a joint project for a new stadium, casting aside potential renovations to the San Siro.

[ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule

Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello tells the Gazzetta dello Sport the clubs agree the best way forward is to build a new stadium next to the city-run San Siro then tear down the old stadium.

Antonello says, “Inter and Milan are working together. We still have work to do but the time is right. Soon we will inform the city of our shared choice. Milan needs a stadium worthy of the top European cities.”

The San Siro, officially named Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, opened in 1926 and has already had several renovations. Modernizing the San Siro again could take more time and money than building a new stadium – plus would require Inter and Milan to play elsewhere during construction.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Report: Solskjaer to be named new United boss this week

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 26, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

Come on guys, just give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the job…

A report from the Daily Mail suggests that Manchester United will hire Solskjaer as their new manager by the end of this week, with the Norwegian boss set to lose his caretaker tag.

According to the report, United want to make the announcement at the end of the season when Solskjaer’s temporary contract runs out. However, in order to halt any more speculation they may appoint Solskjaer this week.

Many, including Solskjaer himself, are relaxed about the decision and believe the decision should be put off as long as possible to see how United finish the season. With Barcelona coming up in the UEFA Champions League and an almighty scrap to finish in the top four, things may not be that rosy in a few weeks time despite the huge upturn in results in Solskjaer’s first few months in charge.

Solskjaer has won 14 of the 19 games he has taken charge of since arriving as United’s caretaker boss in December. He has taken United to the quarterfinal of the FA Cup (where they lost to Wolves), back into the thick of the top four hunt and into the last eight of the Champions League since replacing Jose Mourinho.

Throw in the fact that he has restored confidence in several of United’s stars attackers such as Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, plus shored things up defensively, and it is easy to see why the Red Devils are ready to hand their former striker the reins.

The 46-year-old former United striker has connected everyone at the club again, with fans singing his name and superb wins away at Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG adding to his legendary status.

Solskjaer deserves the chance to get the gig full-time. He has cleaned up the mess Jose Mourinho left behind in record time and with Mauricio Pochettino not leaving Tottenham anytime soon, Solskjaer is the best option available right now.

He may not be the next Solskjaer, but right now he’s a safe pair of hands and United’s stars love playing for him. The big test will be this summer in the transfer market and if Solskjaer can buy well and attract some of the top names on the planet to join his revolution at Old Trafford.

Would a “Premier League USA Trophy” work?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 26, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It has been announced that four Premier League teams are heading to China this summer, as reigning champs Manchester City will be joined by Newcastle United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in playing games in Nanjing and Shanghai in the 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

The biennial tournament is now in its ninth edition and this will be the second time it has been played in mainland China. It will also be the first time a reigning PL champ has been invited to play, plus it is the first time teams will play in multiple cities during the tournament.

Given this PL organized tournament in Asia, it got me thinking: in the future is there the potential for a U.S. version of this tournament?

With the International Champions Cup already an established force for putting on preseason games in North America, it will be intriguing to see if the PL plans to create a Premier League American Trophy during preseason.

The advantage the organizers behind the ICC tournament have is that the giants from Spain, Italy, Germany and France have all signed up for the tournament, and they go head-to-head with the top PL clubs with plenty of stars on show.

But shouldn’t all PL clubs have a chance to expand their fanbase overseas during preseason? Most do go on preseason tours they arrange themselves, but the U.S. is a perfect place for PL teams to use as a preseason training base, much like Arizona and Florida is for MLB teams. With the athletic facilities of top university campuses empty for the summer, plus NFL stadiums available to use for games, everything is there.

Seeing Southampton, Tottenham, Chelsea and Bournemouth battle it out for silverware in LA and San Francisco in the future would certainly be pretty cool, especially for fans of the smaller teams. We all know the top six clubs sell out large stadiums across the U.S. when they play, but maybe MLS teams would love to host games between the so-called ‘smaller teams’ in the PL? Right now, when MLS teams play against PL teams in preseason, the MLS clubs do not put out their full-strength team because they are in midseason and do not want to risk injuries.

Having something more organized makes better sense for everyone, and although PL teams playing each other in preseason is a bit of a no-no, more and more now do that in ICC games across the globe.

Imagine this: two groups of four PL teams on each of the East and West coasts, playing each other once in three group games. The teams who finish top of each group then face off in a final in Chicago or Kansas City. That would be epic.

I’m just throwing it out there…

Latest Cristiano Ronaldo injury update

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 26, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
1 Comment

Juventus fans will be sweating on the fitness of their star player.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 34, pulled up early during Portugal’s 1-1 drew in Lisbon against Serbia in their UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier on Monday.

[ MORE: EURO 2020 qualifying roundup

It looked as though Ronaldo had tweaked his hamstring, which is an extremely tough injury to recover from quickly.

Speaking after the game briefly to Portuguese media, here’s what Ronaldo had to say.

“I’m not worried, I know my body. I should be back in one or two weeks,” Ronaldo said.

Even though they sit pretty atop the Serie A table with a 15-point lead with 10 games to go, Juventus play against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Apr. 10.

That doesn’t give Ronaldo that much time to recover for the first leg in Amsterdam.

Despite Juve being the favorites to advance past the Dutch giants, not having Ronaldo (their top goalscorer) available for the first leg would certainly be a problem for Max Allegri’s men. And even then, the second leg in Turin takes place just six days later so this is far from ideal.

His heroic hat trick in the last 16 second leg win against Atletico Madrid got them to the last eight, and the main reason Juventus signed Ronaldo was so they could finally win the UCL trophy again after a 23-year wait.

That all hinges on Ronaldo’s fitness, and the likes of Dybala and Mandzukic stepping up in his absence.